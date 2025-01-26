22.01.2025, 21:51 22961
Preparations for the UNESCO Global Youth Forum Discussed in Almaty
Ambassador-at-Large – Head of the Representative Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Almaty, Zhanibek Abdrashov, met with the Director of the United Nations Regional Office for Education, Science and Culture for Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, Amir Piric, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The parties summarized the results of cooperation in 2024, noting significant achievements in the implementation of projects addressing water issues and combat climate change. Special attention was paid to initiative of Kazakhstan to establish the United Nations Regional Center for Sustainable Development for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty, which received support from all countries of the region and the UN Secretary-General.
The UNESCO representative emphasized the importance of further expansion of partner relations and noted the visit of Director-General of UNESCO Audrey Azoulay in 2023 as an important step in the development of bilateral cooperation.
Special attention was paid to the UNESCO Global Youth Forum, which will be held on February 19-20, 2025 in Almaty and will become a platform for exchanging views and developing solutions in the sphere of education, science and culture among the youth of the region.
24.01.2025, 20:06 21636
Kazakh Foreign Minister Received Ambassador of Cyprus
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu received Ambassador of the Republic of Cyprus Petros Nacouzis on the occasion of the beginning of his diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The meeting highlighted key aspects of the Kazakh-Cypriot cooperation across political, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian domains. The parties also reviewed progress in implementing agreements previously reached between the foreign ministers of the two states.
The significance establishment of diplomatic missions of two countries in Astana and Nicosia was emphasized. A common opinion was expressed that this step would contribute to the further development of mutually beneficial cooperation across the entire spectrum of relations.
At the conclusion of the meeting, Minister M.Nurtleu extended his best wishes to the Ambassador Nacouzis for a successful mission in Kazakhstan.
24.01.2025, 18:02 21891
UN HRC commends human rights situation in Kazakhstan
The Fourth Report of Kazakhstan on the fulfilment of human rights obligations and recommendations of the previous review was considered during the 48th session of the Working Group of the United Nations Human Rights Council’s Universal Periodic Review, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The delegation of the Republic of Kazakhstan consisted of senior officials of nine main state bodies that directly implement state policy and monitor the fulfillment of state’s human rights obligations, as well as members of the Majilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
More than 100 UN Member States delegations participated in the review. It demonstrated a genuine interest to an open and constructive dialogue with our country. The event was held in the format of an interactive discussion, during which UN Member States raised questions, made comments and recommendations for further improvement of our country's human rights system.
The Kazakhstan’s official delegation, led by Minister of Justice Yerlan Sarsembayev, addressed the UN Human Rights Council on a wide range of issues, focusing on the comprehensive reforms undertaken by President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, in the field of human rights and the rule of law, key legal initiatives on the elimination of torture and ill-treatment, peaceful assembly and freedom of association, ensuring the work of mass media and expanding the rights of journalists, combating human trafficking and domestic violence. In addition, the members of the delegation provided comprehensive information to questions raised by UN Member States, enriching the dialogue and sharing the good practices on human rights issues.
In his address to the Council, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko shared the country's experience in cooperating with the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Special Procedures of the Human Rights Council and UN treaty bodies. In particular, attention was drawn to the inter-agency mechanism established by the Decree of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan to consider inquiries from UN special rapporteurs and treaty bodies on individual communications. The Kazakh diplomat also briefed on ongoing technical cooperation with the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. According to human rights experts, this level of interaction underlines Kazakhstan's priorities in advancing the country’s human rights protection system and democratic processes.
Responding to the question on strengthening the dialogue between the Government and civil society, Mr. Vassilenko referred to the role of the consultative and advisory body "Human Dimension Dialogue Platform", which takes place regularly at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He underlined the constructive nature of this platform, which contributed to the adoption of three human rights action plans and several legal acts related to wide range of political and social issues of the country.
During the dialogue with the Kazakhstan’s delegation, UN Member States expressed their support to the ambitious reforms and welcomed the concrete actions to strengthen fundamental human rights and freedoms. In particular, the international community commended the laws adopted in the areas of combating domestic violence, ensuring the safety of children, strengthening the mandate of the Commissioner for Human Rights and the National Preventive Mechanism, and social protection of the population, particularly, in the most vulnerable situations.
The UN Member States acknowledged the abolition of the death penalty, adoption of the Action Plan on Human Rights and the Rule of Law on December 8, 2023, and Kazakhstan's contribution to the work of the UN Human Rights Council during its 2022-2024 membership.
The Universal Periodic Review, as a unique mechanism of the UN Human Rights Council, provides an opportunity for all Member States to have their human rights situation regularly reviewed.
The report of the UPR Working Group on Kazakhstan along with the UN Member States recommendations will be adopted by the UN HRC during its 59th session in June 2025.
24.01.2025, 16:59 22151
Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan met with the Ambassador of Japan
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu received the newly appointed Ambassador of Japan to Kazakhstan Yasumasa Iijima, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed in detail the state and prospects of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, paying special attention to the schedule of mutual visits and events at the highest and high levels planned for this year.
Given the significant volumes of bilateral trade and direct Japanese investments in Kazakhstan, particular emphasis was placed on the importance of further deepening trade and economic cooperation.
The importance of the Joint Commission of the governmental and private sectors of Kazakhstan and Japan on economic cooperation, which promotes mutually beneficial partnerships, was highlighted.
Yasumasa Iijima expressed full readiness for active interaction to develop bilateral relations.
Kazakh Foreign Minister M.Nurtleu wished the Ambassador of Japan success in his work in Kazakhstan.
23.01.2025, 18:54 22786
Kazakh Foreign Minister Received Austrian Ambassador
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu received Ambassador of the Republic of Austria Andrea Bacher on the occasion of the beginning of her diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The meeting focused on the state and prospects of Kazakh-Austrian cooperation in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.
The parties noted the importance of the Kazakh-Austrian Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Agricultural, Environmental, Industrial, Technical and Technological Cooperation and the Business Council in expanding mutually beneficial engagement and promoting business ties between the two countries.
21.01.2025, 21:46 23296
Ambassadors of Foreign States Presented Copies of Credentials at the Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov received copies of credentials from the newly appointed ambassadors of Burkina Faso Aristide Rapougdoudba Ludovic Tapsoba, Laos Siphandone Oyboubaddi, New Zealand Mark Trainer, Denmark Jesper Vahr, Slovenia Alenka Suhadolnik in the Republic of Kazakhstan (concurrently), press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the conversation, the parties discussed the status and prospects for strengthening bilateral cooperation in the political, trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres.
Diplomats agreed to continue further cooperation in areas of mutual interest.
21.01.2025, 20:42 23281
Kazakhstan and the EU Aim to Foster Comprehensive Cooperation
At the initiative of the European side, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko held an overview briefing for the heads of diplomatic missions of the European Union countries, accredited in the Republic of Kazakhstan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the event, the Kazakh diplomat spoke about the foreign policy priorities of Kazakhstan, focusing on the course of further strengthening economic cooperation and expanding transport connectivity in Central Asia and between the region and the EU. He also informed the European Ambassadors about Kazakhstan’s relations with Russia, China and the United States.
Speaking about cooperation with the EU, Deputy Minister Vassilenko noted the high dynamics of the political dialogue and emphasized the importance of effectively implementing the agreements reached in such priority areas of cooperation as trade and investment, transport and logistics, green energy, critical raw materials, as well as on the issue of facilitating the EU visa regime for citizens of Kazakhstan.
The past year was very productive for the development of our relations with the European Union and its member states. We are confident that by making new efforts, we will be able to make 2025 even more successful for our relations, and further strengthen our friendly and mutually beneficial ties," the Deputy Minister noted.
Addressing the ambassadors of the EU countries on the dynamics of the country’s economic development and measures to further improve the investment climate, in line with the strategic guidelines of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, he called on European countries to invest in infrastructure projects, contributing to strengthening the connectivity between Kazakhstan and the EU as well as the sustainable development of the Central Asian region.
In addition, the parties discussed the schedule of upcoming high-level events, exchanging views on the most pressing issues on the international agenda.
At the end of the briefing, the participants commended the positive dynamics of cooperation on the bilateral and multilateral track and agreed to increase interaction on issues of mutual interest.
For reference: The European Union is the main trade and investment partner for Kazakhstan. Trade turnover in January-November this year amounted to 44.2 billion US dollars, increasing for 17.7% compared to the same period last year (exports from Kazakhstan - 34.6 billion dollars, imports to Kazakhstan - 9.6 billion dollars). The volume of European investments into the economy of Kazakhstan since 2005 amounted to 180 billion dollars. More than 3,000 companies with European capital operate in Kazakhstan.
20.01.2025, 16:30 44066
Constructive Dialogue on Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation in the Spotlight of Kazakhstan and the EU
The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Belgium, Margulan Baimukhan, held separate meetings with the Chair of the European Parliament Delegation for Relations with Central Asia and Mongolia (DCAS), Giusi Princi, as well as the Diplomatic Advisor to the President of the European Parliament, Sylwia Kosinska, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meetings, the parties discussed key issues of inter-parliamentary cooperation between Kazakhstan and the European Union, as well as the outcomes of the European Parliament delegation’s participation in the 21st Kazakhstan-EU Parliamentary Cooperation Committee, which took place in Astana in November of last year.
The organization of mutual visits by parliamentary delegations in 2025 was also discussed. Special attention was given to the prospects for developing cooperation within the inter-parliamentary framework and the planning of joint events under the Central Asia - European Union agenda for 2025.
The Kazakh diplomat expressed gratitude for the visit of the European Parliament delegation to Kazakhstan and emphasized the country’s commitment to strengthening relations with the EU through inter-parliamentary formats.
As a result of the meetings, an agreement was reached to maintain active dialogue to further advance cooperation between Kazakhstan and the European Union.
20.01.2025, 15:19 37876
For the First Time in the History of Bilateral Relations National Kazakh Music was Played in Cuba
The Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Cuba at the Havana theater "la Sala de concieros Igasio Cevantes" organized a concert dedicated to Kazakh and international classical music for local audiences and foreign diplomatic missions to the host countries. Thus, in the distant island of Cuba, national Kazakh music was played for the first time in the history of bilateral relations, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The world-famous Kazakhstani violinist Yevgeniy Dyo and his American colleague violinist Veronica Mercedes Pazymino Jurkiewicz performed on stage in front of the audience. They arrived in Havana from the United States at the special invitation of the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Cuba Andrian Yelemessov.
The musicians performed Kazakh national music and famous kuis - "Karakemer" by Kuat Shyldedayev, "Gakku" by Ibyrai arranged by Evgeny Brusilovsky, "Eligai" by Latif Hamidi, "Ak Sisa" by Zhayau Musa, "Zhezkiik" by Akhmet Zhubanov, "Ayttym salem Kalamkas" by Abai, "Boz Aigyr" by Evgeny Brusilovsky, "Aria" by Akhmet Zhubanov, solo in the opera "Kozy Korpesh Bayan Sulu", classical works "Etudes Caprice" by Henryk Wieniawski, "Allegretto" by Charles Auguste de Berio, "Duet for Two Violinists" by Reinhold Glier, as well as other foreign composers Carlos Gardel "Por Una Cabeza", Jacob Gade "Tango "Jealous", Astor Piazzolla "Libertango". The audience was given a brief explanation of each Kazakh national music and kuis.
The musical compositions performed, including Kazakh national music and kui, had a very positive impact on the audience, aroused sincere gratitude and interest in Kazakhstan.
The cultural event allowed Cuban viewers located at a significant geographical distance from Kazakhstan and representatives of foreign diplomatic institutions accredited in the Republic of Cuba to get to know the national music and musical traditions of our country better.
Dr. Yevgeniy Dyo is currently the Vice President and Chairman of the Association of Korean Musicians in Philadelphia. Since his debut with the Kazakh State Orchestra at the age of nine, he has performed in the CIS countries, Europe, Asia, Canada and the USA, including Carnegie Hall, Alice Tully Hall, Kimmel Concert Center, Tchaikovsky Hall, Vienna Mozarteum, Meerson Hall, Presidential Hall of the Astana Philharmonic, the Vatican and South Korea, as well as at the UN headquarters. He has received numerous awards, including the main prize, at national and international competitions.
Veronica Mercedes Pazymino Jurkiewicz is a versatile musician in Philadelphia as a violinist and viola player. She performs folk and traditional music of various genres in the ensembles "Bismuth String Quartet", "Arkany Ensemble of New Music" and "Choral Artы of Philadelphia". Teaches both violin and viola at "Friends Select School and Movemakers Philly".
