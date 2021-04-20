President appointed ambassadors to several countries

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev made a number of appointments, the presidential press office said on Monday.





By the President’s order:





Rapil Zhoshybayev was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to the Kyrgyz Republic;





Margulan Baymukhan was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Belgium, head of Kazakhstan Representation to the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO);





Nurlan Zhalgasbayev was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to India.





The President also decreed:





to relieve Kairat Nurpeisov of the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to the Kyrgyz Republic;





to relieve Yerlan Alimbayev of the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to India, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, to the People's Republic of Bangladesh, to the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal, to the Kingdom of Bhutan, to the Maldives concurrently.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.