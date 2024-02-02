President of Hungary Katalin Novak will take Part in the "Astana International Forum 2024"

Images | Kazakh MFA

A traditional meeting with the expert community was held at the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Armenia. During the first meeting at the current year, the issues of development of modern Kazakhstan were discussed, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Armenia Bolat Imanbaev informed the participants of the round table about the progress of reforms being implemented in the country and achievements by the results of 2023, and also presented the main content of the interview given by the Head of the state to the "Egemen Qazaqstan" newspaper on January 3 of this year.





The participants of the event highly appreciated the scale of changes implemented in political, economic and social spheres in the country. Head of "Alternative" analytical center, scientific and public figure, professor, T. Manaseryan "noted that the 21st century is a century of opportunities, and Kazakhstan has proven that it has the right to be among the leading countries not only regionally, but also internationally".





According to experts, the modernization of Kazakhstan's political system, through the redistribution of powers between the branches of government and the strengthening of the role of the parliament, shows the strong commitment of the country's leadership to democratic principles. Experts have especially noted Kazakhstan’s achievements in the field of guaranteeing human rights, including the establishment of the norm of abolishing the death penalty in the constitution. In particular, according to the head of the Globalization and Regional Cooperation Analytical Center, a well-known expert in the field of civil society development, S. Grigoryan. "Kazakhstan's success in building a democratic state is impressive and motivating".





Taking into account the measures to support the young generation of Kazakhstan and the significant progress achieved in this direction, representative of the "Voice of the People" expert club A. Ghukasyan, emphasizing that youth is the driving force of any society and state, expressed interest in holding the Armenian-Kazakh youth forum.





Special attention was paid to the important initiative of creating a platform for dialogue, "National Kurultai", which contributes to the unification of society to achieve common goals, as well as to the preservation of the ancient tradition of the Kazakh people.





As a result of the discussions, the representatives of the Armenian expert community expressed the opinion that the key factor in the implementation of large-scale reforms initiated by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan aimed at ensuring the welfare of society is the solidarity and unity of the people.