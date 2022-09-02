Система Orphus

Presidential Orchestra to take part in II Intl Festival of Military Orchestras in Bursa

31.08.2022, 13:06 1656
Presidential Orchestra to take part in II Intl Festival of Military Orchestras in Bursa
Images | gov.kz
Brass band of the Presidential Orchestra of the State Security Service of the Republic of Kazakhstan arrived in Bursa, Turkiye, to participate in the II International Festival of Military Orchestras, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
The musicians are participating in the event at the invitation of the TURKSOY International Organization for Turkic Culture.
 
Qurmet Beissembayev, graduate of the Kazakh National University of Arts, is the director of the Presidential Brass Band. 
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

relevant news

New Kazakhstan offers new opportunities for economic relations – Palestinian Ambassador

01.09.2022, 17:28 326
New Kazakhstan offers new opportunities for economic relations – Palestinian Ambassador
Images | enu.kz
Many reforms announced by the Kazakh President on March 16, 2022, have already been realized and have a positive effect on the political and social structure of the country, Palestinian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Kazakhstan Montaser Abu Zeid, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 

Palestine welcomes and supports the programs of political modernization of the Kazakh President. Many of us were present on March 16 when the Kazakh President for the first time announced the significant reforms aimed at further transformation of the country. From my own knowledge, many reforms have already been realized and have a positive effect on the political and social structure of the country", said the ambassador.

 
He went on to note that the new reforms and initiatives will facilitate further strengthening of political and diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and other countries.
 
Montaser Abu Zeid expressed hope that New Kazakhstan reflecting the reforms and recent constitutional changes will offer new opportunities for political, economic, and humanitarian relations.
 
Earlier Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev delivered a state-of-the-nation address to the people of Kazakhstan at the joint session of the two chambers of parliament. 
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakhstan to provide humanitarian assistance to Pakistan

31.08.2022, 15:25 1491
Upon instruction of the Head of State Kazakh government is to provide humanitarian assistance to the tune of $400 thousand to Pakistan hit by downpours and floods resulting in multiple deaths, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.
 
1,033 people, including 343 children, have so far died as a result of the natural disasters. Around 35 million people were left homeless and without food.
 
Earlier, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed condolences to his Pakistani colleague due to the deaths caused by the floods. 
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakhstan hands over humanitarian aid to Afghan people affected by earthquake

31.08.2022, 13:39 1566
Kazakhstan hands over humanitarian aid to Afghan people affected by earthquake
Images | gov.kz
Kazakhstani diplomats handed over humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people affected by the devastating earthquake in the southeast provinces to the officials of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) at the UN Logistics Center in Termez, Uzbekistan, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
The UN officials expressed their gratitude to the Kazakh President and Government for the contestant and systemic humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people.
 
Ramiz Alakbarov, Deputy Special Representative for Afghanistan with UNAMA, highlighted the special role of Kazakhstan in reducing the negative impact on the residents of Afghanistan given the current conditions and the difficult social and political and social situation in the country in general.
 
The humanitarian cargo is set to be delivered and distributed among the UN structural units across Afghanistan.
 
As a result of the devastating earthquake and floods in the eastern and southeastern provinces of Afghanistan over 1,900 people died and more than 2,000 were injured. Houses and infrastructure facilities were left destroyed and damaged. Crops and pastures were affected. 
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Meeting of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council kicks off in Kyrgyzstan

25.08.2022, 17:49 8721
Images | en.kabar.kg
A meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council has started in Cholpon-Ata town of Kyrgyzstan under the chairmanship of head of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Zhaparov, Kabar reports.
 
After the meeting ceremony and joint photographing, the session has begun in a narrow format.
 
In his welcoming speech, the head of the Kyrgyz Cabinet thanked the heads of government for their participation and wished fruitful work.
 
The meeting then continued behind closed doors. Tomorrow the heads of the EAEU governments will gather for a meeting in an expanded format.
 
The agenda of the meeting includes the formation of a common gas market for the integration association, financing of industrial cooperation, regulation of the alcohol market, and the establishment of the Eurasian Reinsurance Company. In addition, a number of bilateral and multilateral high-level meetings will be held on the sidelines of the forum.
 
Source: kazinform
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Tokayev holds conversation with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev over phone

05.04.2022, 15:32 71906
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The two presidents discussed the prospects for the development of the Kazakh-Uzbek strategic partnership and strengthening regional cooperation.

The leaders paid special attention to enhancing cooperation in trade, economic and other areas of mutual interest. They also touched upon the effective implementation of the agreements reached during the Uzbek leader’s state visit to Kazakhstan in December 2021.

In conclusion, President Tokayev and President Mirziyoyev exchanged greetings on the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan.

The telephone call was held at the initiative of the Uzbek side.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Tokayev holds telephone conversation with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey

04.04.2022, 22:45 71981
At the start of the conversation, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan exchanged congratulations on the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, Kazinform cites Akorda.

Recently in March, Kazakhstan and Turkey have marked the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. The two leaders expressed satisfaction to the positive dynamics of the development of trade and economic ties. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated the importance of increasing the volume of bilateral trade to $5 billion, and then up to $10 billion in the foreseeable future.

The Turkish leader expressed hope that the upcoming May President Tokayev’s state visit to Ankara will give a new impetus to the development of multifaceted relations between the two countries.

The two presidents also thoroughly exchanged views on pressing issues of the international and regional agenda. President Tokayev commended the effectiveness of President Erdogan's peacekeeping efforts for the peaceful settlement of the situation in Ukraine.

The conversation was held in a traditionally friendly atmosphere.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakhstan and Korea strengthen cooperation in higher education

17.03.2022, 17:48 135381
Kazakhstan and Korea strengthen cooperation in higher education
Images | MFA
Ambassador Bakyt Dyusenbayev met with the President of the National Institute for International Education (NIIED) Kim Yong-gon in South Korea, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.
 
During the meeting, the parties noted the high level of cooperation and interaction in the field of education between the two countries. Thus, in 2019, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the ministries of education of the two countries on cooperation in the field of higher education. According to this document, every year 20 students from Kazakhstan and 20 students from South Korea have the opportunity to study on a scholarship program at the best universities in the two countries.
 
In addition, during the meeting, Ambassador Bakyt Dyusenbayev expressed interest in training technical personnel in the universities of South Korea and opening branches of leading South Korean universities in Kazakhstan.
 
At the end of the meeting, the parties agreed to continue active cooperation and exchange of experience in the field of education.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Direct flight btw Kazakhstan and Mongolia launched

16.03.2022, 20:41 135251
Mongolia's Hunnu Air held an official inauguration of a new international flight en route Almaty-Ulaanbaatar, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Kazakh Embassy in Ukraine.
 
The ceremony was attended by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Mongolia in Kazakhstan Dorzh Bayarkhuu, Hunnu Air CEO Munkhjargal Purevjal, Chairman of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan Talgat Lastayev, as well as the officials of the Mayor's Office of Almaty, Mongolian Directorate of Civil Aviation and Department of Civil Aviation.
 
The Ulaanbaatar-Almaty-Ulaanbaatar flights are to run on Wednsedays on the E-190 aircraft. The flight is expected to facilitate the development of trade and economic cooperation and business partnership between Kazakhstan and Mongolia.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Most read