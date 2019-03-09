Qazaq Air to connect Kazakhstan with more international destinations

Qazaq Air gained a permit to operate international air services.

It plans to start new routes, such as Almaty-Bishkek-Almaty, Almaty-Osh-Almaty, Atyrau-Astrakhan-Atyrau, Atyrau-Mineralnye Vody-Atyrau, Atyrau-Tbilisi-Atyrau, Aktau-Tbilisi-Aktau, Aktau-Grozny-Aktau, Ust-Kamenogorsk-Novosibirsk-Ust-Kamenogorsk, the Kazakh Civil Aviation Commitee informs.

On the eve of Nauryz, on March 21 the first passengers will get a chance to travel to Bishkek from Almaty. The flights will be operated twice a week then.

