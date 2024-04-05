Reforms in Kazakhstan were Discussed in the Capital of Türkiye

Tell a friend

A roundtable on Kazakhstan’s economic, political, and social reforms was held in Ankara, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





The event was attended by the Chairman and members of the Plenipotentiary Council of the Khoja Ahmed Yassawi International Kazakh-Turkish University, Kazakh youth studying at master’s and PhD programs, and intellectuals from Türkiye.





Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Türkiye Yerkebulan Sapiyev informed the participants about the reforms carried out in Kazakhstan under the leadership of the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, noting that this year, our country not only chairs several authoritative international organizations but also holds the Astana International Forum, the Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, the World Nomad Game, and a number of other large-scale summits and forums.





Chairman of the Plenipotentiary Council Muhittin Shimshek informed about the current activities of the university. In addition, he expressed readiness to support the celebration of anniversaries in Türkiye, such as the 800th anniversary of formation of the Ulus of Jochi, the 125th anniversary of Academician Kanysh Satpayev, the 100th anniversary of the Heroes Sagadat Nurmagambetov and Rakhymzhan Koshkarbayev, the 100th anniversary of writer Abdizhamil Nurpeisov in order to strengthen bilateral cultural and friendly relations.