14.03.2025, 16:18 27801
Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan in connection with the conclusion of negotiations on the Peace Agreement between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia
Images
The Republic of Kazakhstan welcomes the statements from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia regarding the conclusion of negotiations on the draft Agreement on Peace and the Establishment of Inter-State Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
We express confidence that the agreements reached and the signing of this historic document will be an important step toward normalizing relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia, as well as ensuring stability, security, and prosperity for the entire South Caucasus region.
The Republic of Kazakhstan reaffirms its strong support for efforts to continue the constructive dialogue between the two countries, with a view to establishing enduring and lasting peace.
14.03.2025, 18:20 27571
Kazakhstan and Slovakia to Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko met with Ambassador of the Slovak Republic to Kazakhstan Robert Kirnág to discuss key issues on the bilateral agenda and plans for the current year, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the diplomats exchanged views on the prospects for further development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Slovakia, with a particular focus on expanding trade, economic and investment ties, as well as strengthening partnerships in the energy sector. In particular, the parties discussed cooperation in oil and gas supplies, while also exploring possible cooperation in the development of nuclear energy, given Slovakia’s extensive experience in this field. In addition, both sides recognized the traditionally high potential for mutually beneficial cooperation in the defense industry, agriculture and the IT sector.
Special attention was paid to the implementation of the agreements reached after the 10th meeting of the Kazakhstan-Slovak Intergovernmental Commission on Economic and Scientific-Technical Cooperation, held in Astana in 2024 (Commission’s co-chairs: from the Kazakh side - First Vice Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Nurken Sharbiev, from the Slovak side - State Secretary of the Ministry of Economy Vladimír Šimoňák).
Both sides emphasized the importance of giving additional impetus to cooperation by intensifying mutual high-level visits within the current year.
Concluding the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining working contacts in order to realize the full potential of the bilateral relationship.
For reference: According to the Kazakh statistics, in 2024, the volume of mutual trade between Kazakhstan and Slovakia reached 140.3 million US dollars (+1.3%), (exports - 2.9 million, imports - 137.4 million). From 2005 to September 2024, Kazakhstan attracted 22 million dollars in direct investment from Slovakia. Currently, 34 companies with Slovak capital participation are registered in Kazakhstan.
14.03.2025, 14:15 28041
Acceleration in Coal Chemical Industry Development Held in Astana
The Investment Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan together with JSC "NC "Kazakh Invest," organized an acceleration program to improve the investment climate and identify barriers hindering the implementation of investment projects in Kazakhstan’s carbon chemistry industry. During the event, working groups were formed to discuss key issues in the development of the carbon chemistry industry, including the implementation of advanced technologies, adaptation of global best practices, and government support measures for investors, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
In his opening remarks, Chairman of the Investment Committee of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, Gabidulla Ospankulov, noted that global demand for carbon chemistry products continues to grow, offering significant potential for attracting investments. Kazakhstan, possessing abundant coal resources and striving for economic diversification, is focused on developing high-tech industries in the field of advanced coal processing. The development of the carbon chemistry industry will not only enhance the country’s export potential but also become a key factor in sustainable economic growth.
Ospankulov emphasized that engagement with businesses within the acceleration program helps identify key barriers and develop effective solutions, which will be submitted for consideration by the Investment Headquarters under the Government of Kazakhstan.
The acceleration program was also attended by Wu Quan, Chairman of the Board of CHN Energy International, as well as representatives of government agencies and businesses in the carbon chemistry sector, including the Republican Association of Mining and Metallurgical Enterprises, ERG, Kazakhmys Coal, Bogatyr Komir LLP, Qulan-Komir LLP, and others.
As a result of the discussions, an analysis will be conducted to develop specific measures for eliminating identified barriers and stimulating investments in the carbon chemistry industry.
The objective of these acceleration meetings is to identify and eliminate barriers hindering the implementation of investment projects, improve the investment climate, and create favorable business conditions in the country.
Kazakh Invest will continue its active efforts to create favorable conditions for investors, attract strategic partners, and implement large-scale projects in Kazakhstan’s carbon chemistry sector.
13.03.2025, 19:04 33326
Kazakhstan and Great Britain held Consular Consultations
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan hosted consular consultations between Kazakhstan and Great Britain, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the Director of the Department of Consular Services of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Azamat Aubekov, and the newly appointed Regional Consular Director for Europe and Central Asia of the British Foreign Office, Louise Ellis, discussed a wide range of issues, including the protection of the rights of the interests of citizens of both countries, the improvement of visa and migration procedures.
Particular attention was paid to ensuring the rights of Kazakh citizens temporarily working in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.
Aubekov informed the British colleague about the measures of Kazakhstan to develop conditions for attracting highly qualified specialists and digital nomads. In this context, information was presented on Neo Nomad Visa and Digital Nomad Visa, which provide foreign citizens with new opportunities for long-term stay and work in Kazakhstan.
The parties noted the high level of bilateral cooperation in the consular sphere and expressed readiness to further strengthen the partnership. Following the consultations, agreements were reached to continue joint work on current and topical issues on the agenda.
13.03.2025, 18:59 33536
Kazakhstan and the EU Diversify Practical Partnership
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held negotiations with European Commissioner for International Partnerships Jozef Sikela. The discussions focused on the practical implementation of specific projects in key areas of bilateral and regional cooperation, including transport and logistics, critical raw materials, green energy, digitalization, climate change, space and other sectors, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to further developing multifaceted cooperation between Kazakhstan and the European Union under the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement, which covers 29 areas of interaction, as well as implementing the EU Strategy for Central Asia.
The negotiations were held in a roundtable format with the participation of senior officials from various state bodies and agencies of Kazakhstan. The meeting, chaired by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, aimed at a substantive discussion of mutually beneficial projects within the framework of the EU’s Global Gateway initiative, which focuses on promoting infrastructure projects aligned with sustainability and connectivity goals, with a total budget of 300 billion euro.
Kazakhstan remains committed to further developing its partnership with the EU. Over the years of independence, Astana and Brussels have built a strong political dialogue, established dynamic cooperation between executive bodies, and fostered productive cultural and humanitarian ties between our peoples," the Kazakh Minister emphasized.
Representatives of Kazakhstan’s state institutions presented to the European delegation potential sectors and projects whose implementation would further strengthen trade, economic, and investment cooperation between the two parties, as well as joint efforts to promote digital transformation and green economy initiatives.
During the talks, particular attention was given to modernizing transport corridors aimed at enhancing connectivity between Kazakhstan, Central Asia, and the EU. Special emphasis was placed on the further development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.
Kazakhstan’s role as a strategic partner is of great significance to us. We seek mutually beneficial outcomes that will open new opportunities, ensure sustainable growth, economic security, and a stable future for both regions," noted the European Commissioner.
Both sides expressed their mutual interest in continuing a constructive dialogue and building long-term cooperation to promote sustainable and inclusive economic growth, innovative development, and joint solutions to global challenges.
One of the key outcomes of the negotiations was the signing of two agreements - Agreement on guarantees for a 200-million-euro loan from the European Investment Bank to the Development Bank of Kazakhstan, and Agreement between the European Union and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development for the development of projects in the critical raw materials sector in Kazakhstan and Central Asia, with funding of 3 million euro.
Additionally, Jozef Sikela held a meeting with representatives of the business community, where he confirmed the European Union’s readiness to further strengthen economic cooperation and expand investment partnerships.
The European Union is Kazakhstan’s primary trade and investment partner. In 2024, the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and the EU amounted to 49.7 billion US dollars (+16.9%), with Kazakhstan’s exports reaching 38.6 billion dollars and imports totaling 11.1 billion dollars. The total gross inflow of foreign direct investment (FDI) from EU countries between 2005 and the first nine months of 2024 reached 200.7 billion dollars, representing 47.8% of Kazakhstan’s total FDI inflows (419.5 billion dollars). In the first nine months of 2024 alone, FDI from EU countries amounted to 6.4 billion dollars, or 50.4% of the total inflows. More than 3.000 companies with European participation are currently operating in Kazakhstan.
12.03.2025, 12:54 33701
Kazakhstan Strengthens Cooperation with Leading U.S. Companies in Technology, Energy, and Healthcare
A series of meetings took place between Gabidulla Ospankulov, Chairman of the Investment Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and Marat Birimzhan, the overseas representative of the Kazakh Invest National Company, with the leadership of major U.S. companies specializing in technological solutions, industry, healthcare, and energy. The discussions focused on investment prospects, technology exchange, and the localization of production in Kazakhstan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The delegation’s first key meeting was at the Honeywell Technology Experience Center, where they discussed innovative solutions in industrial automation, the production of sustainable aviation fuel, the digitalization of manufacturing, and the implementation of advanced technologies in Kazakhstan.
In negotiations with Archer Daniels Midland, a leading global agribusiness corporation, the focus was on expanding cooperation in agricultural processing, implementing advanced technologies in the agribusiness sector, and increasing export supplies. The Kazakh side presented promising projects in grain processing and vegetable oil production, highlighting favorable conditions for the localization of manufacturing.
During the meeting with Pfizer, discussions centered on the development of the pharmaceutical industry in Kazakhstan, the implementation of modern biotechnologies, and the localization of pharmaceutical production.
Further discussions took place with Leidos, a major American company specializing in technology, security, and digital solutions. The talks focused on developing technological solutions for intelligent transport systems, protecting critical infrastructure and industries, and implementing advanced cybersecurity systems in Kazakhstan.
A meeting was also held with Xylem, a leading American company in water technologies, focusing on joint initiatives in water resource management, the implementation of innovative purification systems, and water quality monitoring. The Kazakh side expressed interest in using Xylem’s advanced solutions to modernize water supply and wastewater infrastructure.
Ospankulov reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to deepening investment cooperation with American companies, underscoring the country’s readiness to provide flexible support mechanisms and favorable conditions for investment in key industries.
11.03.2025, 19:42 62846
Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Arrived on an Official Visit to Astana
Images
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held talks with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, who is in Astana on an official visit, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The visit of the Azerbaijani minister took place in the year of the 20th anniversary of the Treaty on Strategic Partnership and Allied Relations between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan (May 24, 2005), which emphasizes the strong and long-term nature of interstate cooperation.
During the meeting a wide range of issues of bilateral relations were discussed, including politics, trade, economy, energy, transportation, transit, as well as cultural and humanitarian ties.
The Kazakh Foreign Minister emphasized that thanks to the political will of the heads of state over the past three years, Kazakh-Azerbaijani relations have been brought to a qualitatively new level of interaction.
Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan demonstrate a high level of mutual understanding and trust, which allows us to consistently develop our cooperation in all spheres. We aim at further expansion of interaction, especially in trade, economic and investment spheres," Nurtleu said.
The parties noted with satisfaction the significant growth of trade turnover, which has increased fivefold over the past five years due to the measures taken, reaching 533.4 million US dollars in 2024. In order to further deepen economic interaction, the sides confirmed their intention to increase this figure to 1 billion dollars.
Strengthening cooperation in the energy sector was an important topic of the talks. The ministers welcomed the successful cooperation in the transit of Kazakhstan’s energy resources through the territory of Azerbaijan. It was stressed that the volume of oil transportation through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline at the end of 2024 amounted to 1.4 million tons, and in the medium term is expected to reach the level of 2.2 million tons per year.
We consider Kazakhstan as a key partner in Central Asia. Today's talks have confirmed the mutual desire to further strengthen relations in a variety of areas, including transportation, investment, energy and education," Bayramov said.
The sides agreed to intensify cooperation in agriculture, industrial cooperation, space and telecommunications. The Kazakh-Azerbaijani Investment Fund for Direct Investments established in 2024 contributes to strengthening the dialog.
During the talks, attention was paid to cultural and humanitarian cooperation. Over the past two years, the Days of Culture of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan have been held in both countries, which received a wide response among the public. In March 2025, Baku hosted Days of Kazakh Higher Education with the participation of 23 universities of Kazakhstan, following which 40 memorandums on inter-university cooperation were signed.
The ministers also discussed topical issues of the regional and global agenda, confirmed readiness for further cooperation within the UN, OTS, CICA, CIS, OIC and the Caspian Summit.
The negotiations resulted in the signing of the Plan of Inter-Ministerial Cooperation for 2025-2026.
Within the framework of the official visit, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov was also received by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
11.03.2025, 18:40 52996
Kazakhstan Successfully Concludes its Chairmanship at the Third Conference of States Parties to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons
Tell a friend
The Third Conference of States Parties to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW), chaired by Kazakhstan, has concluded at the United Nations headquarters. The conference brought together over 85 official delegations from TPNW states parties and observer states, as well as more than a thousand representatives from parliaments, international organizations, academic circles, and the media from around the world. Additionally, civil society representatives, including members of communities affected by nuclear testing, actively participated in the discussions, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Amid rising geopolitical tensions, participants reaffirmed their commitment to achieving a world free of nuclear weapons. They noted that the conference, held in the year marking the 80th anniversary of the first nuclear explosions, holds special historical significance.
Opening the conference, its President, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Akan Rakhmetullin, emphasized that the elimination of nuclear weapons is not a matter of the distant future but a practical and urgent task. Recalling the consequences of nuclear explosions in Hiroshima and Nagasaki, as well as nuclear tests at the Semipalatinsk Test Site and other regions around the world, he called on states to take concrete steps toward disarmament.
According to delegations, the world is facing increasing nuclear risks, and the TPNW serves as a "beacon of hope" and a crucial instrument for advancing nuclear disarmament. All participants were unanimous in their view that there can be no winners in a nuclear war. Distinguished experts and scholars contributed to the discussions, thoroughly examining the international legal aspects of nuclear war prevention and highlighting key issues.
The Political Declaration, adopted as the main outcome of the conference, reaffirms the commitment of states parties to achieving the elimination of nuclear arsenals, condemns any nuclear threats, and underscores the catastrophic humanitarian and environmental consequences of the use and testing of nuclear weapons. As a result of the forum, delegates agreed to expand the number of TPNW states parties and to engage parliaments, scientific institutions, and civil society in efforts to promote nuclear disarmament.
Particular attention was given to mechanisms for assisting victims affected by the use or testing of nuclear weapons. Kazakhstan and Kiribati presented their proposals for the establishment of an International Trust Fund to provide aid to those affected and support the environmental rehabilitation of contaminated areas. Delegations approved the idea of creating the fund and decided to finalize the financial, administrative, and organizational aspects of the new structure by mid-2026, with the goal of launching the fund during the 2026 TPNW Review Conference.
Under Kazakhstan’s presidency, the conference was conducted in a constructive manner, ensuring substantive content in the final documents and achieving consensus. Delegations highly appreciated Kazakhstan’s commitment to nuclear disarmament and noted that the country’s consistent foreign policy, under the leadership of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, strengthens its reputation as a reliable partner in ensuring global security.
As part of the conference, a series of thematic events and exhibitions dedicated to nuclear disarmament took place. Participants paid special attention to Kazakhstan’s side event, "Semipalatinsk Test Site: The Cost of Nuclear Weapons - A Warning to the World". The event featured representatives from the National Nuclear Center of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Semey Medical University, and Kazakhstan’s Goodwill Ambassador, Karipbek Kuyukov. Additionally, the "Echoes of the Polygon" exhibition was held, the documentary film "I Want to Live On" was screened, and testimonies from witnesses and survivors of nuclear testing were presented.
Kazakhstan’s presidency at the conference reaffirmed its leading role in the global anti-nuclear movement. In the year marking the 80th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations, Kazakhstan’s successful leadership further strengthened its reputation as a "middle power" that demonstrates an independent and balanced foreign policy.
Adopted in 2017 and entering into force in 2021, the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons is the first legally binding international mechanism aimed at the complete elimination of all nuclear weapons. Having voluntarily renounced the world’s fourth-largest nuclear arsenal and closed the Semipalatinsk Nuclear Test Site, Kazakhstan remains one of the global leaders in the anti-nuclear movement.
