Strengthening Intra-Regional Cooperation within the UN Framework Discussed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan

Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held a meeting with the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA), Kaha Imnadze, who arrived in Astana to participate in the Interregional Dialogue on the Prosecution, Rehabilitation and Reintegration of Returnees from Conflict Zones, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





During the meeting, the parties discussed key areas of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UNRCCA, regional security issues, sustainable development, and preparations for joint initiatives. The Kazakh Foreign Minister emphasized the important role of the Centre in fostering dialogue among the Central Asian countries and reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to further expanding the regional agenda in a consistent and meaningful manner.





Minister Nurtleu noted that the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has repeatedly stressed the indispensable and central coordinating role of the United Nations in addressing global challenges, especially in the current geopolitical turbulence.





In the context of the 80th anniversary of the United Nations, the Minister reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s support for the global initiative "UN-80" aimed at rethinking the role of this universal platform in the modern world. Kazakhstan is actively promoting a renewed approach to multilateralism, strengthening comprehensive cooperation with the UN, and advancing regional approaches to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).





In this regard, the parties agreed to establish close cooperation between the UNRCCA and the UN Regional Centre for the SDGs for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty, the establishment of which was endorsed by the UN General Assembly resolution of March 4 this year.





Special Representative Imnadze expressed gratitude to Kazakhstan for its continued support of the UNRCCA’s work and its contribution to advancing intra-regional dialogue.





At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their readiness to continue promoting common objectives within the framework of the UN mandate and wished each other fruitful cooperation.