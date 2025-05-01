29.04.2025, 20:53 7721
Strengthening Intra-Regional Cooperation within the UN Framework Discussed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan
Images
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held a meeting with the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA), Kaha Imnadze, who arrived in Astana to participate in the Interregional Dialogue on the Prosecution, Rehabilitation and Reintegration of Returnees from Conflict Zones, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed key areas of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UNRCCA, regional security issues, sustainable development, and preparations for joint initiatives. The Kazakh Foreign Minister emphasized the important role of the Centre in fostering dialogue among the Central Asian countries and reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to further expanding the regional agenda in a consistent and meaningful manner.
Minister Nurtleu noted that the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has repeatedly stressed the indispensable and central coordinating role of the United Nations in addressing global challenges, especially in the current geopolitical turbulence.
In the context of the 80th anniversary of the United Nations, the Minister reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s support for the global initiative "UN-80" aimed at rethinking the role of this universal platform in the modern world. Kazakhstan is actively promoting a renewed approach to multilateralism, strengthening comprehensive cooperation with the UN, and advancing regional approaches to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
In this regard, the parties agreed to establish close cooperation between the UNRCCA and the UN Regional Centre for the SDGs for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty, the establishment of which was endorsed by the UN General Assembly resolution of March 4 this year.
Special Representative Imnadze expressed gratitude to Kazakhstan for its continued support of the UNRCCA’s work and its contribution to advancing intra-regional dialogue.
At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their readiness to continue promoting common objectives within the framework of the UN mandate and wished each other fruitful cooperation.
29.04.2025, 11:35 14476
Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and Poland Held Political Consultations
Astana hosted another round of political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Poland, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Welcoming the Polish delegation, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko highlighted that Astana regards Warsaw as its important political and economic partner within the European Union. He expressed Kazakhstan’s interest in deepening both bilateral and multilateral cooperation.
Continuing the consultations, Director of the Europe Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Daniyar Seidaliyev and Director of the Eastern Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland Wojciech Zajączkowski discussed a wide range of issues, including the development of political dialogue, the expansion of trade and economic ties, as well as cooperation in the cultural and humanitarian spheres.
Particular attention was given to the preparation of bilateral events planned for the current year, especially in political and economic areas.
The diplomats also exchanged views on key regional and international issues, reaffirming their commitment to strengthening cooperation within multilateral frameworks.
The head of Polish delegation reiterated Poland’s interest in enhancing mutually beneficial engagement with Kazakhstan across all priority areas.
At the conclusion of the consultations, both parties agreed to further maintain a close dialogue between their foreign ministries of the two countries.
For reference: Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Poland in 2024 amounted to 1.12 billion US dollars, including 488.0 million dollars in exports and 639.1 million dollars in imports. For the first two months of 2025, trade turnover reached 169.2 million dollars. Cumulative foreign direct investment from Poland to Kazakhstan since 2005 totals 522.14 million US dollars. Over 140 companies with Polish capital operate in Kazakhstan, including Polpharma (Santo), Selena, Stockson, and others.
28.04.2025, 21:11 16371
Italo-spanish Company Plans to Implement a New Investment Project in Kazakhstan
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held a meeting with Stefano Manfredi, General Director of the Spanish company TUBACEX IBF Kazakhstan, press service of the Kazakh MFAreports.
During the talks, the establishment in Kazakhstan of the first seamless pipe plant in Central Asia, producing pipes from stainless steel and nickel alloys, was discussed. The project aligns with Kazakhstan’s strategic priorities to develop a high-tech industry and expand import substitution potential in the metallurgical sector.
Minister Nurtleu emphasized that the Government of Kazakhstan is ready to provide comprehensive support for the implementation of the investment project, noting that the launch of the new plant will make a significant contribution to strengthening the country’s industrial sector and creating new jobs.
Founded in Spain, TUBACEX specializes in the production of seamless stainless steel and nickel alloy pipes for the energy, oil and gas, and petrochemical sectors. Today, the company operates 24 production plants and 14 service centers worldwide. Since 2022, TUBACEX IBF Kazakhstan has been successfully operating in Atyrau, specializing in the production of pipeline connectors and actively participating in production localization processes.
23.04.2025, 20:07 49896
Prospects for Kazakh-Pakistani Cooperation Discussed in Astana
Images
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held a meeting with General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the talks, the sides discussed the current state and prospects for the development of Kazakh-Pakistani partnership, with a particular focus on trade, investment and transport-logistics cooperation.
In particular, they reviewed opportunities for expanding transit and transport collaboration, which would help to unlock the potential of bilateral business ties, as well as joint projects currently under consideration.
Minister Nurtleu stressed the importance of advancing projects in agriculture, logistics, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and information technology.
23.04.2025, 17:03 50121
Development of Political Dialogue and Expansion of Economic Ties Discussed by the Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Croatia
Images
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held talks with the Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Republic of Croatia, Gordan Grlić-Radman, as part of his official visit to Kazakhstan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The main topics of discussion included cooperation in the political, trade-economic, and cultural-humanitarian spheres. Special attention was given to the forthcoming visit of Prime Minister of Croatia Andrej Plenković to Kazakhstan and his participation in the Astana International Forum. In addition, the parties thoroughly discussed the implementation of agreements reached during Nurtleu’s visit to Zagreb in November 2024.
Croatia is one of Kazakhstan’s key partners in the Balkans and the European Union. Economic cooperation is a priority and a major driving force of our bilateral relations," emphasized the Kazakh Foreign Minister.
Last year, the volume of mutual trade reached 282 million US dollars, placing Croatia among Kazakhstan’s top 15 trading partners within the EU.
For his part, Grlić-Radman reaffirmed the Croatian Government’s strong commitment to strengthening comprehensive cooperation with Kazakhstan in all areas of mutual interest. Energy, transport and logistics, pharmaceuticals, tourism, and agriculture were identified as priority areas.
The ministers expressed confidence that the Kazakhstan-Croatia Business Forum and the visit to the International IT Startup Park "Astana Hub," both organized as part of the visit, would contribute to fostering contacts and creating favorable conditions for the business communities of the two countries.
The head of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry noted that the present event marks a starting point for the intensification of political dialogue aimed at strengthening economic ties between Kazakhstan and Croatia. He underscored that the meeting reflects the growing momentum in the development of traditionally friendly bilateral relations.
In the cultural and humanitarian domain, the foreign ministers agreed to mutually provide scholarships for students of both countries.
During the exchange of views on current regional and global issues, the head of Kazakhstan’s diplomacy reaffirmed the country’s firm adherence to the principles of the UN Charter and its balanced and pragmatic foreign policy, which is focused on resolving conflicts exclusively by peaceful means.
Minister Nurtleu expressed gratitude to the Croatian side for its support in the establishment of the UN Regional Centre for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty.
As a result of the talks, both parties agreed to pursue further joint efforts to strengthen bilateral and multilateral cooperation.
Alongside the official negotiations, the foreign ministers inaugurated the Kazakhstan-Croatia Business Forum with the participation of representatives from the business circles of both countries. The event served as a platform for discussing prospects for bilateral cooperation in areas such as energy, construction, information technology, tourism, and agriculture.
Entrepreneurs from Kazakhstan and Croatia confirmed their interest in expanding trade and economic ties and in implementing joint projects aimed at developing a sustainable partnership.
Within the framework of the visit, the Croatian Minister was received by the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
22.04.2025, 19:26 57941
Ambassador of Algeria was Received at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry on the Occasion of the Completion of His Diplomatic Mission
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov received the Ambassador of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria Kamel Fenniche upon the completion of his diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan.
The parties noted the positive dynamics of bilateral cooperation and reaffirmed their interest in further deepening the mutually beneficial partnership between the two countries.
Ambassador Fenniche has noted the consistent political reforms in the Republic of Kazakhstan. According to him, these transformations reflect the desire of the Kazakhstani people to build a more open and sustainable state.
Deputy Foreign Minister Kuantyrov especially emphasized the contribution of the Algerian diplomat to the development of political, trade-economic, and cultural-humanitarian cooperation between Astana and Algiers.
The Kazakh diplomat wished Ambassador of Algeria success in his future professional endeavors and expressed confidence that the friendly relations between Kazakhstan and Algeria will continue to develop successfully.
At the end of the meeting, the Ambassador of Algeria was presented with a letter of gratitude and a gift on behalf of Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu.
21.04.2025, 18:19 65006
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Presented His Credentials to the Emperor of Japan
Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Yerlan Baudarbek-Kozhatayev, presented his credentials to the Emperor of Japan Naruhito, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the ceremony at the Imperial Palace, the Emperor of Japan extended his best wishes to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. He also questioned about the status of rehabilitation from the devastating floods that struck Kazakhstan in 2024 and expressed his solidarity for the people of Kazakhstan.
Ambassador Baudarbek-Kozhatayev, for his part, expressed Kazakhstan’s intention to strengthen its expanded strategic partnership with Japan and assured of his readiness to make every effort to further enhance relations. Taking advantage of this opportunity, he thanked the Emperor of Japan for recognizing his contributions to developing bilateral relations and awarding him the Order of the Rising Sun (Gold and Silver Star) in 2021.
In closing, His Majesty wished the Kazakhstan diplomat success in his diplomatic mission to strengthen relations between the two countries.
Toshiko Abe, Minister of Education, Culture, Sports, Science, and Technology and a Member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, represented the Government of Japan at the Ceremony of the Presentation of Credentials.
During the cordial conversation, Minister congratulated Yerlan Baudarbek-Kozhatayev on the start of his formal duties as Ambassador of Kazakhstan in Japan, and the parties discussed the prospects for furthering Kazakh-Japanese cooperation.
21.04.2025, 14:21 64766
Kazakh President thanks activists of Taza Qazaqstan campaign
Images
The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, addressed the Taza Qazaqstan Eco Festival, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
The President said the Taza Qazaqstan environmental campaign was launched a year ago. He expressed his sincere gratitude to all those who took an active part in the nationwide campaign. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said he would always support them.
The Head of State said cleanliness should begin from every person, their own home, every street and every city. He stressed Taza Qazaqstan environmental campaign should become a way of living. Thanks to joint efforts, the campaign turned into a large-scale movement.
18.04.2025, 17:28 75661
Kazakhstan and Benin Foreign Ministers Agree to Enhance Bilateral Relations
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held a meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Benin Olushegun Adjadi Bakari, who arrived to Astana on a working visit, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The first visit of Benin’s Foreign Minister to Kazakhstan marked a significant milestone in bilateral relations, giving fresh momentum to the development of cooperation between the two countries.
During the talks, the ministers discussed a wide range of issues covering key areas of cooperation, including political, economic, and cultural-humanitarian interaction.
Special attention was given to expanding cooperation in strategically important sectors such as trade, logistics and digitalization. In this context, both parties confirmed their readiness to improve the legal framework and intensify exchanges of visits at various levels.
In today’s geopolitical environment, Kazakhstan’s economic policy with the African continent prioritizes equal and mutually beneficial partnerships. We are interested in developing cooperation with Benin in promising areas such as agriculture, transport and logistics, finance, digitalization and telecommunications," stated Minister Nurtleu.
For his part, the Beninese Foreign Minister expressed his admiration for Kazakhstan’s achievements both domestically and internationally. "Kazakhstan’s accomplishments are the result of the effective work of its Government and the personal contribution of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Our countries share common values and on this basis we aim to build strong, dynamic and fruitful relations," he noted.
In 2024, trade between Kazakhstan and the African continent exceeded 700 million US dollars. To further strengthen ties, the Kazakh side expressed readiness to dispatch a trade mission to Benin.
In the context of agricultural exports, the parties discussed the potential supply of grain, flour, vegetable oils, fertilizers and organic products to Benin. They also explored the possibility of utilizing Kazakhstan’s satellite remote sensing services, which could support Benin’s agricultural and geological exploration needs.
The discussion also emphasized transport connectivity. Kazakhstan currently provides 90% of overland transit from China to Europe, while Benin plays a key role as a gateway to West and Central Africa through the Port of Cotonou. In this regard, the two sides supported the development of ties within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative and the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor), including initiating talks between transport authorities and logistics companies of both countries.
High potential was noted in the field of information technology and digitalization. Kazakhstan reaffirmed its readiness to sign a Roadmap on Digital Cooperation with Benin and invited Beninese companies to join Astana Hub, the largest IT startup technopark in Central Asia.
The ministers also discussed collaboration within the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, particularly regarding food security. Kazakhstan expressed appreciation for Benin’s interest in the Islamic Organization for Food Security and expressed hope for the prompt ratification of its Charter.
Minister Nurtleu also thanked the Beninese side for supporting Kazakhstan’s initiative to host the UN Regional Centre for Sustainable Development for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty.
Following the meeting, the two parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Political and Diplomatic Consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and Benin to further enhance bilateral cooperation.
