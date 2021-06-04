Tokayev: Ecology directly affects economic growth of Kazakhstan

picture: lyubimiigorod.ru

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a welcome message to the participants of the ECOJER International Congress "Shape a sustainable future", which is being held online. The address of the Head of State was read by the Special representative of the President for international cooperation Yerzhan Kazykhan, press secretary of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Berik Uali announced this on Facebook.

Dear participants of the Congress, dear guests! Ladies and gentlemen!

Please accept my sincere congratulations on the opening of the First International Ecological Congress ECOJER!

Improving the environment is a priority in the activities of our state. The government of Kazakhstan is carrying out consistent reforms aimed at harmonizing environmental legislation with the standards of the OECD countries and applying the world's best practices.

The pandemic recalled the critical importance of the environment, which directly affects the rate of economic growth, social well-being and the quality of life of citizens. According to experts, poor air quality slows down economic growth and leads to losses of Kazakhstan's GDP at the level of 1.5-2% annually.

The concept of sustainable development provides for the harmonious interaction of the "ecology-economy-society" triad. We cannot postpone the solution of environmental problems.

The global energy transition, development of innovations, digitalization are changing the conjuncture of world markets and require new approaches to ensure sustainable economic growth.

Kazakhstan has rich natural resources. This is our undoubted asset. At the same time, our country is faced with the task of not only extracting raw materials, but also developing their deep processing, taking into account the principles of a circular economy and introduction of the latest technologies.

Kazakhstan actively supports mutually beneficial international cooperation in the field of climate change. Last December, at the Climate Ambition Summit, I announced Kazakhstan's commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2060. The government has already begun to formulate a long-term development strategy aimed at achieving goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and decarbonize the economy.

I welcome the creation of a new dialogue platform that brings together the efforts of the public, business and government to achieve sustainable development, solve environmental problems, and improve environmental culture.

I hope that holding meetings of the Congress on the eve of World Environment Day will become a good tradition.

I wish all the participants fruitful work and success in environmental protection!" reads the welcome address.













