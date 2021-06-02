Tokayev held talks with WTO Director General

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a videoconference meeting with Director General of the World Trade Organization Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Akorda press service reports.

Congratulating Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on her recent election as the head of the WTO, the President noted that our country prioritizes close cooperation with the Organization.

The meeting focused on preparation for the 12th WTO Ministerial Conference (MC-12), which will be chaired by Kazakhstan.

Tokayev said it is a great honor for us to chair the 12th WTO Ministerial Conference, which will be held in late November - early December this year and that Kazakhstan Government will actively interact with the WTO Secretariat to work out all the substantive and organizational issues of our joint event.

Tokayev emphasized that, as an active supporter of the multilateral trading system, Kazakhstan is interested in tangible results of the Conference. For his part, he added, he is ready to make a constructive contribution to the discussion of all unresolved issues on the agenda.

He also informed the WTO Director General about measures taken by Kazakhstan to combat coronavirus. Global efforts to counter the pandemic were brought up, including universal access to vaccines and medical equipment.

Tokayev expressed full support for the constructive dialogue carried out under the leadership of the head of the WTO with the member states of the Organization, vaccine manufacturers and countries in need of affordable vaccines.

We believe the WTO has an important role to play in ensuring supply chains of essential health care products and equitable access to vaccines. I asked the Government to develop our position on the trade and health Initiative, in particular to contribute constructively to the development of an appropriate solution of MC-12", he said.

In turn, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala praised the efforts of Kazakhstan to combat COVID-19 and congratulated on the development of its own QazVac vaccine.

Speaking about preparations for the upcoming Ministerial Conference, the head of the WTO invited Tokayev to consider the possibility of Kazakhstan's participation in organizing a business forum within the MC-12 and to personally participate in the upcoming conference in Geneva.

Ending the meeting, the President invited Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to visit Kazakhstan at a convenient time for her.













