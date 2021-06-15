Tokayev received U.S. Special Rep for Afghanistan

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received the US Special Representative for Reconciliation in Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad, who arrived in Kazakhstan on a working visit, the presidential press office said on Monday.

During the meeting, prospects for development of Kazakh-American extended strategic partnership in the context of ensuring security and stability in Afghanistan, including in the light of the US and NATO forces withdrawal from this country, were discussed. Coordination of bilateral and multilateral efforts in stabilization and socio-economic reconstruction of the Afghan state were touched upon.

Tokayev said that the United States is a reliable partner for Kazakhstan; we are actively cooperating in various fields. He called cooperation to resolve the situation in Afghanistan an important component of interaction between Kazakhstan and the United States.

As the President underscored, the Afghan problem is invariably in the focus of his talks with the leaders of Afghanistan, Russia, China, Central Asian states and international organizations.

The U.S. Special Representative highly appreciated the contribution of the Kazakh President to international efforts aimed at restoring stability in Afghanistan, and also noted the important stabilizing role of our country in the Central Asian region.

During the conversation, Zalmay Khalilzad shared his assessments of the current situation in Afghanistan, the vision of American diplomacy regarding further development of the inter-Afghan peace process and coordination of efforts of all the interested parties in the Afghan direction.













