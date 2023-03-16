13.03.2023, 17:26 9336
UK Foreign Minister James Cleverly to visit Astana
UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs James Cleverly will visit Kazakhstan on March 17-18, Official Spokesperson of the Kazakh Foreign Office Aibek Smadyarov said at a briefing in Astana.
During the visit, James Cleverly will be received by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, he added.
According to him, negotiations with the leadership of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs will take place too.
A square named in honor of British Queen Elizabeth II will be unveiled in one of Astana parks during James Cheverly’s visit.
14.03.2023, 21:47 6851
Strengthening of cooperation on bilateral relations agenda btw Kazakhstan and Serbia
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Serbia Madi Atamkulov met with recently appointed State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia Goran Aleksić, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.
The parties discussed dynamics of bilateral cooperation, noting traditionally friendly nature of relations between Astana and Belgrade.
Special attention was paid to organization of mutual visits of the foreign ministers of Kazakhstan and Serbia during the year, as well as holding of the next meeting of the bilateral Intergovernmental Commission.
The interlocutors agreed that the excellent relations between the two countries in the political sphere provide an opportunity for deeper and diverse interaction in the trade, economic and investment spheres. To do this, it is necessary to intensify contacts of business circles. Along with that, it seems important to resolve the issue of opening direct flights.
14.03.2023, 08:09 7046
Head of OSCE short-term observer mission supports socio-political reforms in Kazakhstan
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Cyprus Satybaldy Burshakov held a meeting with the Special Coordinator and leader of the OSCE short-term observer mission for the parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan, Vice-President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, member of the House of Representatives of Cyprus Irene Charalambides, Kazinform learned from the Kazakh MFA press office.
The parties discussed the preparations for the upcoming early election of the deputies of the Mazhilis of the Parliament and maslikhats of the Republic of Kazakhstan, set for March 19, 2023. The sides exchanged also views on the OSCE/ODIHR Interim Report on Election Observation.
Ambassador Burshakov informed Charalambides about important political and social-economic reforms initiated by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, as well as about the current election campaign and activities of political parties. The Kazakh diplomat spoke on the specifics of the current election campaign in the context of new changes to the electoral legislation and electoral system of the country that came into force on January 1, 2023.
In turn, Charalambides confirmed her intention to cooperate constructively with the Kazakh side in the process of observing the elections, noting that the main goal of the current and other similar missions is to assist the host country in its efforts to further improve the electoral system and practice.
The Head of the OSCE observer mission expressed her support to the social-political reforms and the process of democratic reforms in Kazakhstan.
13.03.2023, 19:19 9041
OTS foreign ministers to meet in Ankara
On March 16, 2023, the capital of Türkiye will host a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States
On March 16, 2023, the capital of Türkiye will host a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States, Kazinform learned from the Official Spokesperson of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aibek Smadyarov.
First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Kairat Umarov will represent Kazakhstan at the event, Smadyarov said at the briefing today.
In his words, the event will discuss the preparations for the oncoming Summit of the OTS Heads of State and will approve the draft documents to be signed by the presidents.
13.03.2023, 18:09 9191
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk to visit Kazakhstan
He is expected to meet with the leadership of the country and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as with the Human Rights Commissioner of Kazakhstan
Official Spokesperson of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aibek Smadyarov informed mass media about the upcoming visit of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk to the capital of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.
On March 16-17, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk will pay a working visit to Astana. He is expected to meet with the leadership of the country and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as with the Human Rights Commissioner of Kazakhstan,"Smadiyarov said at the briefing today.
According to him, Volker Türk will give a lecture at the Kazakh University of Law and Humanities.
A final briefing on the results of the visit will be held for mass media on March 17 at the UN building," he added
10.03.2023, 10:58 24551
Kazakhstan attends 1st meeting of Joint Working Group on Afghanistan of "Central Asia - India" Dialogue
The First Meeting of the Joint Working Group on Afghanistan within the framework of the "Central Asia - India" Dialogue was held in the capital of India with the participation of senior officials of this format. Representatives of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the United Nations World Food Programme (UNWFP) were also invited to the event, Kazinform learned from the press office of the Kazakh MFA.
The Kazakh delegation was led by Ambassador-at-Large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Talgat Kaliyev, who informed in his statement about Kazakhstan's practical contribution to international efforts to stabilize the situation in Afghanistan in order to ensure regional security.
The participants exchanged views on topical issues of the situation around Afghanistan. A common commitment to active cooperation and the development of joint approaches in the Afghan direction was expressed.
Following the event, the participants adopted a Joint Statement noting the importance of coordinating the efforts of the international community in resolving the situation in Afghanistan, and also stated the need for international consensus in the interests of the entire region, primarily in the delivery of humanitarian aid, practical assistance to the Afghan people in order to overcome the protracted socio-economic crisis.
09.03.2023, 18:56 31301
Development of Kazakh-Estonian coop discussed at Estonia’s Foreign Ministry
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Nurlan Seitimov met with Director General of the Department for Eastern Europe and Central Asia of the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Marge Mardisalu-Kahar, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.
During the talks parties discussed state and prospects of Kazakh-Estonian cooperation, in particular, the results of political consultations between the foreign ministries of the two countries in Astana.
Director General Mardisalu-Kahar noted the successful holding of consultations and the prospects for further strengthening cooperation with Kazakhstan in bilateral and multilateral formats.
In turn, the Kazakh diplomat informed about the current foreign policy initiatives and the implementation of political and socio-economic reforms in the country in the context of the upcoming elections to the parliament and local representative bodies of Kazakhstan.
Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their readiness to further expand cooperation across the entire spectrum of bilateral relations.
09.03.2023, 10:27 31626
Kazakhstan-EU coop discussed in Brussels
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Roman Vassilenko held a series of meetings in Brussels with senior representatives of the European Union institutions to "synchronize watches" on relevant issues of bilateral cooperation and the international agenda, Kazinform learned from the press office of the MFA.
During his meetings with the Head of the Cabinet of the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Camilo Villarino, Deputy Managing Director of the European External Action Service Luc Devigne and Senior Foreign Policy Advisor to the European Council President Magdalena Grono, they discussed the implementation of the agreements following the visit of European Council President Charles Michel to Astana and the talks held by Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in autumn 2022.
In the context of this year’s commemoration of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and the EU, Vassilenko emphasized the active development of the political dialogue at the highest level, economic, trade and investment cooperation, and constructive engagement on human rights issues as factors determining the valuable nature of our collaboration.
Discussions focused on further steps towards effective and full implementation of the Enhanced Partnership and Co-operation Agreement (EPCA) between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the European Union, which covers 29 specific areas of interaction, and preparations for forthcoming events both in bilateral and multilateral formats. In particular, the meetings focused on the holding of the 20th anniversary meeting of the Kazakhstan - EU Cooperation Council, the Kazakhstan - EU Cooperation Committees in political and trade configurations as well as the second Central Asia - European Union Economic Forum.
The Kazakh diplomat briefed his counterparts on the progress in implementing President Tokayev’s wide-ranging political and socio-economic reforms aimed at building a "Just and Fair Kazakhstan." Special attention was paid to the preparation of the country for early election to the Mazhilis and the Maslikhats scheduled for 19 March 2023.
A thorough exchange of views took place on relevant issues on the international agenda, including the conflict in Ukraine, as well as the need to limit the possible negative consequences for the Kazakh economy of the exchange of sanctions caused by it.
The European side noted dynamic bilateral and multilateral agendas and expressed its interest in further strengthening cooperation with Kazakhstan and implementing the EPCA provisions. According to Villarino, efficient cooperation between the EU and Kazakhstan has recently been increasing in relevance.
The sides agreed to maintain positive momentum of the political dialogue in order to further consolidate cooperation while facing the ongoing global turbulence.
07.03.2023, 18:47 43471
Culture and traditions of CA countries presented in Ethiopia
The Cultural Center "Abai" at the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Ethiopia hosted a cultural evening dedicated to the traditions and customs of the peoples of Central Asia, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.
The Embassy of Kazakhstan is the only one of the Central Asian countries representing the region in sub-Saharan Africa.
The event was attended by representatives of government agencies of Ethiopia, foreign embassies, citizens of Central Asian countries who are employees of international UN organizations accredited in Addis Ababa, as well as friends of Kazakhstan in Africa.
Within the framework of the event, a cultural program consisting of Kazakh, Kyrgyz and Uzbek folk dances, musical works of Abai was presented.
The participants of the event were also able to practice in the national types of games "asyk atu" and "togyz kumalak", included in the UNESCO Intangible Heritage list.
By the way, the game "togyz kumalak" has a lot in common with "Mankala" game - an ancient traditional board game of the peoples of East Africa, including Ethiopia, dating back to the times of the Aksumite kingdom.
In addition, the participants were informed about the anniversaries of figures of Kazakhstan, such as 140th anniversary of Khalel Dosmukhametov, 130th anniversary of Magzhan Zhumabayev, 125th anniversary of Temirbek Zhurgenov, 80th anniversary of Murat Auezov, etc.
In general, the guests of the event showed great interest in the culture of Kazakhstan and the peoples of Central Asia.
