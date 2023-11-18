UNESCO’s General Conference Adopts Resolution on World Metrology Day Initiated by Kazakhstan

Tell a friend

At the initiative of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Natural Sciences Commission of the 42nd session of the UNESCO General Conference unanimously adopted a resolution proclaiming May 20 as World Metrology Day, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.





The memorable date is dedicated to the adoption on this day in 1875 in Paris of the Metric Convention, one of the world’s oldest international treaties in force, aimed at ensuring the unity of metrological standards in countries around the globe.





Speaking at the Commission’s meeting, Permanent Delegate of Kazakhstan to UNESCO Askar Abdrakhmanov expressed his appreciation for the support extended by Member States of the Organization to this initiative.





According to him, "Kazakhstan initiated such a resolution based on the understanding that giving the commemorative date of the community of metrology professionals the UN status will further strengthen the high authority of this important scientific discipline, which influences, underpins and drives much of what we do and experience in our everyday lives, though often unseen and beyond oir awareness".





Kazakhstan is proud to have a strong and competent community of metrology professional, which commemorates this year the 100th anniversary of the oldest Kazakh metrological institution and makes its worthy contribution to the development of this discipline at the national, regional and global levels", - the diplomat emphasized.





43 Member States of the Organization cosponsored the resolution initiated by our country.





On behalf of the international metrological community, Martin Milton, Director of the International Bureau of Weights and Measures, spoke at the meeting, thanking Kazakhstan and UNESCO Member States for the valuable initiative and the decision taken, which will attract additional attention to the importance of the development of metrology worldwide as we approach the 150th anniversary of the Paris Metric Convention in 2025.