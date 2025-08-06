Vietnamese ROX Group Eyes Major Projects in Kazakhstan

Tell a friend

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Alibek Kuantyrov, held a meeting with Mr. Le Anh Duc, Director of Global Development and Investments at ROX Group (Vietnam), during which the parties discussed the implementation of investment projects in Kazakhstan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





ROX Group expressed strong interest in developing projects in the field of renewable energy, including the construction of large-scale energy facilities. The company is also considering participating in industrial and tourism infrastructure development initiatives, as well as exploring opportunities in the banking and financial sectors.





During the meeting, Mr. Kuantyrov emphasized that Kazakhstan seeks to attract investors focused on strategic partnerships and long-term market presence: "Our goal is not just to increase investment inflows but to attract high-quality, technological, and sustainable projects. We aim to create an environment where companies like ROX Group feel confident implementing initiatives in Kazakhstan that deliver real economic impact."





In response, Mr. Le Anh Duc highlighted Kazakhstan’s unique combination of geographical location, political stability, and investment appeal. He noted that ROX Group highly values the country’s business climate and the government’s efforts to support foreign investors. According to him, Kazakhstan holds significant potential in sectors such as energy, logistics, and financial services and could become a key link in the company’s regional expansion strategy.





Both parties expressed readiness to continue constructive dialogue and move toward identifying specific areas of cooperation. The Kazakh side reaffirmed its commitment to providing comprehensive support in exploring investment opportunities, project facilitation, and engagement with relevant government agencies and development institutions.