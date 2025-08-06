This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Vietnamese ROX Group Eyes Major Projects in Kazakhstan
Steel Pipe Plant Project Discussed in Astana
For Kazakhstan, developing the manufacturing sector and localizing key production are critical. The construction of this pipe plant aligns with our priorities of diversifying the economy, supplying the domestic market with quality products, and increasing export potential. We are ready to provide full support at every stage - from administrative facilitation to connecting the project with state support instruments," said Gabidulla Ospankulov.
Prospects of Cooperation with Romania Discussed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan and VEON Discuss Deepening Partnership in Digitalization
Kazakhstan is prioritizing the digital transformation of its economy, and we are interested in expanding cooperation with international companies that bring experience, technology, and scale. VEON is one such partner: the company has already made significant investments in the development of Beeline Kazakhstan, becoming one of the largest private investors in the ICT sector. We see great potential for further expansion, both in urban and rural areas. We are ready to support the implementation of new projects, including 5G deployment, development of data centers, and digital platforms," he noted.
Investment Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and KAZAKH INVEST Expand Investor Support at AIFC Platform
We see the AIFC Expat Center as an efficient platform for consolidating government services to support investors. The launch of a joint front office with KAZAKH INVEST will ensure more convenient and faster access to key services - from visa assistance to investment consulting," noted Gabidulla Ospankulov.
Kazakhstan and the Netherlands Strengthen Economic and Investment Cooperation
Kazakh-German Cooperation Discussed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan and Austria Confirm Commitment to Further Strengthen Partnership
Kazakhstan and Montenegro Reaffirmed Commitment to Strengthening Interparliamentary Relations
