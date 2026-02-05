04.02.2026, 20:45 38051
$200 million in deals inked at Kazakhstan-Pakistan Business Forum
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan participated in the Kazakhstan-Pakistan Business Forum, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.
In his speech, the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for the initiative to organize this significant event.
I consider my first state visit to Pakistan a historic milestone in our bilateral cooperation. We have signed a Joint Declaration that elevates our partnership to a strategic level. During today's business forum, over 30 commercial agreements totaling around $200 million were signed, which will serve as a powerful catalyst for further strengthening the trade-economic and investment cooperation between the brotherly nations. Indeed, our partnership is steadily expanding. Last year, trade turnover between the two countries nearly doubled. Over 200 companies with Pakistani capital are already operating in Kazakhstan across construction, agriculture, food processing, industry, and many other sectors. Building on this positive momentum, we have set an ambitious yet fully achievable goal to increase bilateral trade to $1 billion," stated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
The President announced that he has instructed the Government to intensify interaction between the two nations' business communities, including through the mechanisms of the Kazakhstan-Pakistan Intergovernmental Commission.
05.02.2026, 11:58 1891
Ambassador of Kazakhstan presented Letters of Credence to the King of the Netherlands
Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of the Netherlands Akan Rakhmetullin presented Letters of Credence to the King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Following the ceremony, a brief conversation took place during which the Ambassador informed the King about Kazakhstan’s domestic political and socio-economic development, primarily in the context of the large-scale reforms initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
The King was also comprehensively briefed on the further directions of the country’s modernization aimed at strengthening statehood, building a sustainable economy, and enhancing the welfare and legal status of citizens. The Kazakh diplomat additionally acquainted the King with the key points of the President’s address at the 5th meeting of the National Kurultai, as well as with the main content of the interview given to the Turkistan newspaper.
King Willem-Alexander positively assessed the course of Kazakhstan’s reforms, noting their importance for the well-being of Kazakhstan and its citizens.
During the meeting, significant potential for the further development of Kazakh-Dutch cooperation was highlighted, including in the fields of innovation and high technologies.
05.02.2026, 11:55 15216
Pakistan-Kazakhstan Relations
Pakistan and Kazakhstan are two most important members of Central and South Asian geo-economic matrix, that share centuries old historical ties and fraternal bonds. As two important middle powers with lot of promise to shine on international geo-political firmament, both countries bring specific strengths to their rapidly growing special relationship. The relationship that blossomed continually after Pakistan’s prompt recognition of Kazakhstan soon after its independence in 1991, has grown from strength to strength. Pakistan’s geography confers special strengths on Pakistan as a natural connector between South, Central and West Asia. As a strong military and nuclear power, Pakistan is seen now as a security stabilizer in a region buffeted by the great powers’ competition and fraught security situation in Afghanistan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Pakistan’s middle power status stems from its credentials as a security stabilizer and an economic connector linking landlocked Central Asia countries to the Arabian Sea coast through shortest possible route. With its large and productive population, mineral potential, agricultural productivity, IT savvy young population, and deep-sea port infrastructure, Pakistan has the potential to emerge as an important energy, trade, tourism and transshipment hub, connecting South, Central as well as West Asia. Kazakhstan on the other hand is the most important middle power in Central Asia with abundant natural resources, a sound economic potential, and dynamic leadership, pursuing a multi vector foreign policy, opening potentialities of economic connectivity and development partnerships.
As a member of Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), Organization of Turkish States, and Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Kazakhstan is emerging as the leading regional as well as global power that believes in multilateralism, economic connectivity, and multi vector geopolitical alignment. Cultural and religious identity also propels Kazakhstan towards South and West Asia where countries like Turkey and Pakistan emerge as the natural allies. With a Central Asian DNA of over 65%, amongst Pakistanis, according to credible historians like Ahmed Hasan Dani, Pakistan possesses a natural affinity towards Kazakhstan.
Kazakhstan being the richest Central Asian country is playing an important role as a regional stabiliser through facilitation of regional integration and bold politico-economic reforms. Kazakhstan’s bold political and governance reforms like establishment of the Constitutional Court and devolution of the political power at local level is being emulated by Pakistan. The Kazakh vision of industrial development and diversification of the economy to break free from the resource curse is also a model worth adoption by Pakistan. With an internet connectivity rate of 93%, urbanisation rate of 60% and reduction of poverty rate to 10% Kazakhstan has several attributes closer to Pakistan’s development aspirations.
Pakistan and Kazakhstan also share the same outlook on international cooperation initiatives like CICA, reform of global institutions like UN Security Council, strengthening of rule-based order, adoption of trade corridors like Trans Caspian Middle Corridor, Trans Afghan Railways Corridor, and Moscow, Aksarayskaya-Uzen, Torghundi, Herat, Kandhar, Chaman-Karachi- Gwadar Corridor. Under President Kassym Tokayev, Kazakhstan is forging close political, economic, educational, and cultural ties with Pakistan. Some of the tangible cooperative initiatives include the signing of commercial contracts and MOUs worth $200 million last year, scaling up of bilateral trade to $239 million in 2025, signing of 12 MOUs between 10 Kazakh universities with the leading Pakistani universities, commencement of direct flight, and easing of business visa regime for Pakistani businessmen.
Pakistan has a lot of trade and investment potential with Kazakhstan in the fields of textiles, leather products, agriculture products, surgical instruments, pharmaceuticals, defence products, and IT services. Similarly, Kazakhstan has a lot of export potential in agriculture, natural resources, energy, petrochemicals and fertilisers. From the present $239 million, there is a potential to increase the bilateral trade to $14 billion in long run and $1bn in near future. The information gap between the two countries’ investors is being reduced through business forums organized in both countries. One such forum has been organized in Karachi and another is planned at Lahore. More, however are required to increase bilateral cooperation and awareness about each others’ trade and investment potential. The Joint Intergovernmental Commission is a good initiative to oversee progress on trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.
The transport and logistics is another important area where both countries have potential to cooperate. Pakistan’s National Logistics Cell (NLC) is already operating its transport fleet towards Central Asia and Russia and has also recently taken over operation of Pakistan’s commercial shipping, and is therefore capable of offering lucrative sea and land connectivity to Kazakhstan through Karachi and Gwadar Ports. A joint transport-logistic consortium is also being planned to facilitate regional trade and economic integration, for unlocking the true potential of South-Central Asia trade routes. Trade and investment facilitation between the two countries is being facilitated through organizations like Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) which besides acting as a "One Window" business facilitation agency is facilitating business visas for the investors of the two countries.
There is a significant potential for cooperation between the two countries’ Information Technology (IT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) sectors. Kazakhstan is planning to be the digital hub for Central Asia with over 10,000 IT trained experts. Pakistan is home to more than 100,000 IT professionals with 13 software technology parks. Every year more than 20,000 IT graduates and engineers are being produced, engendering a vibrant start up culture in Pakistan, an area where Kazakhstan can cooperate and benefit from Pakistan’s expertise. The 13th Pakistan-Kazakhstan Intergovernmental Commission has provided a useful platform for cooperation in IT where collaboration in IT related areas like AI, e commerce, and fintech can yield significant economic dividends.
Kazakhstan’s pastoral landscape, rich in animal husbandry, yields significant portion of valuable raw hides and sheepskin annually, which in the absence of proper processing goes to waste. Pakistan, with its advanced tanning industry and skilled workforce, can offer its expertise and technology to Kazakhstan including development of joint ventures. It would be useful to connect the Kazakhstan Leather Association with the Pakistan Tannery Association to formalize this partnership. The joint ventures with Kazakhstan’s raw material and Pakistan’s capital have great potential of export earnings for both countries.
Culture, educational exchange and tourism are other areas with tremendous scope for fructification of both countries’ soft power potential. With deep historical and religious ties both countries have a lot to offer each other. The removal of iron curtain imposed by the tyranny of history needs to be removed to facilitate the lost cultural linkages. Pakistan’s diverse geography and tourism potential needs to be leveraged to attract visitors from Kazakhstan in order to enjoy the legendary hospitality of Pakistanis, one of the most hospitable people in the world. Pakistani universities and colleges also have a lot of potential to attract Kazakh students both in STEM as well as social sciences. The legacy of Al Farabi and Iqbal Lahori needs to be revived to re-establish the lost philosophical communion between Pakistan and Central Asia.
One of the best ways to promote people to people contacts and tourism is to remove obstacles to air and ground travel along with easing the visa regime. The Afghanistan situation is a stumbling block to land connectivity, but it is not going to be a permanent bulwark. The building of land transport corridors and promotion of direct flights connecting several cities of both countries would be the best way to promote human connectivity. Already around 1000 Pakistani students in Kazakhstan, mostly the medical students, are forging people to people linkages but more needs to be done. Both governments must accord top priority to this oft neglected aspect to enhance people of people contacts through educational exchanges/scholarships, increased tourism and regular cultural exchanges through conferences, seminars, movies dubbed in local languages and frequent study tours.
On security front Pakistan has a lot to offer Kazakhstan due to its extensive experience in counter terrorism, special operations, desert as well as mountain warfare. Pakistan’s robust defence industrial base and training infrastructure also offers good opportunities for Kazakhstan to benefit from high quality and reliable military hardware and training infrastructure. Pakistan and Kazakhstan can coordinate counter terrorism, anti -organized crime and disaster fighting response through bilateral as well as regional forums like Regional Anti Terrorist Structure (RATS). Both countries can cooperate in forging a regional response towards unstable security situation and terrorism emanating from Afghanistan.
Pakistan and Kazakhstan are two important middle powers in South and Central Asia that have close historical and cultural ties which make them natural allies. There are complementarities and potential for economic, political, cultural and educational cooperation that would benefit both the countries. The present trajectory of politico-economic cooperation is on a steep climb because of the sincere desire of the leadership of both countries. The realisation of the economic cooperation potential of $14 billion and the breaking down of barriers to trade, transport and cultural connectivity are the laudable objectives worth chasing, as no obstacles are insuperable, if there is a will to restore the historically validated natural connectivity.
The writer is a defence and development practitioner and Director Research of IPRI, one of the premier think tanks of the country Dr Raashid Wali Janjua.
04.02.2026, 21:20 39476
Prospects for Strengthening Kazakh-Spanish Relations Outlined in Madrid
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Spain, Danat Mussayev, held a meeting with the Secretary of State for Foreign and Global Affairs of Spain, Diego Martínez Belío, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on current issues on the bilateral agenda, noting the progressive nature of Kazakh-Spanish relations. Special attention was paid to intensifying contacts at the highest and high levels, which further underscores the strategic character of cooperation between the two countries.
In the course of the meeting, the Kazakh diplomat briefed on the large-scale constitutional reforms underway in Kazakhstan, aimed at strengthening the rule of law, enhancing institutional resilience, and expanding the rights and freedoms of citizens.
For his part, the Secretary of State positively assessed the processes of political modernization in the country and expressed Madrid’s interest in further expanding cooperation with Kazakhstan.
04.02.2026, 19:42 39811
The Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan has Opened in Saarbrücken
A ceremonial opening of the Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan took place in the city of Saarbrücken (Federal State of Saarland, Federal Republic of Germany). The event was held at the Saarland Chamber of Industry and Commerce (IHK Saarland) and became an important milestone in the development of Kazakh‑German relations at the regional level, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Frank Thome, Chief Executive Officer of the Saarland Chamber of Industry and Commerce, has been appointed Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan in Saarbrücken. His professional experience and active engagement in fostering international economic cooperation will contribute to deepening trade and investment ties between Kazakhstan and the Federal State of Saarland.
At the opening ceremony, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Federal Republic of Germany, Nurlan Onzhanov, delivered remarks. In his speech, the Ambassador emphasized the high level of strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Germany, highlighting the growing importance of interregional cooperation and business contacts. He expressed confidence that the establishment of the Honorary Consulate would serve as an effective instrument for promoting economic, investment, humanitarian and regional links, as well as for enhancing the presence of Kazakhstani businesses in the Saar region.
The Minister-President of the Federal State of Saarland, Anke Rehlinger, underlined in her address the significance of Kazakhstan as a reliable partner of Germany in Central Asia, stressing the promising opportunities for expanding cooperation in industry, energy, innovation, digitalization and vocational education. She expressed her support for the work of the Honorary Consulate and highlighted its role as an important platform for fostering direct contacts between business and civil society.
Hanno Dornseifer, President of the Saarland Chamber of Industry and Commerce, also delivered welcoming remarks, drawing attention to the potential of business cooperation and the strong interest of the regional business community in expanding ties with Kazakhstan.
A key moment of the ceremony was the presentation of the consular patent to Frank Thome, the newly appointed Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan in Saarbrücken. In his speech, he expressed gratitude for the trust placed in him and confirmed his readiness to actively contribute to the development of trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian and regional cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Saar region.
The opening of the Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan in Saarbrücken creates new opportunities for further strengthening Kazakh‑German relations and expanding Kazakhstan’s partnership with the Federal State of Saarland.
04.02.2026, 17:58 39406
Slovenia's Pharmaceutical Leaders Strengthen Partnership with Kazakhstan
At the meetings of the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Slovenia, Altay Abibullayev, with the leadership of world-famous pharmaceutical companies in Slovenia, the head of KRKA, Jože Colarič, as well as Chairman of the Board Gregor Makuc and members of the Board of Lek-Sandoz, the state and prospects for the development of bilateral investment cooperation and the expansion of the presence of their advanced drugs in the market of Kazakhstan were considered, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The Ambassador noted that in the light of mutual activation and institutional mechanisms for supporting business, investment and foreign economic activity, the total trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Slovenia currently amounts to about 170 million euros, while a significant share of this volume is generated by the activities of KRKA and Lek-Sandoz companies, which underlines their strategic role in the development of bilateral economic relations. connections. The role of Kazakhstan as a regional hub for Central Asia and the Caucasus was emphasized, including the possibility of scaling up the presence of pharmaceutical companies in the markets of neighboring countries using mechanisms for harmonizing registration and regulatory procedures.
The KRKA leadership presented one of the most modern and advanced pharmaceutical plants in Europe to the Ambassador of Kazakhstan, provided up-to-date information about the company's global structure in 70 countries, the scale of investments in the latest research and development, as well as the development of operational and commercial activities in Kazakhstan, including the expansion of marketing and professional cooperation with the medical community.
During the negotiations with Lek-Sandoz, the main focus was on the regulatory environment and access to the Kazakh market, the company's participation in government and corporate procurement, as well as opportunities for expanding investment cooperation, including the prospects for localization of production, the use of special economic zones and instruments of the Astana International Financial Center to increase predictability and protect investments.
The Ambassador invited the management of the companies to take an active part in the "AI&Digital Bridge" Business Forum in Ljubljana on March 12 and the meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on March 13, during which it is planned to discuss issues of innovative development, the introduction of digital solutions and the use of artificial intelligence in industry and the pharmaceutical sector. The companies are also interested in participating in the Kazakhstan Pharmaceutical Forum in Turkestan on March 4-5, 2026.
The pharmaceutical companies confirmed to the Ambassador their mutual interest in deepening the strategic economic partnership, expanding their investment presence and forming a practical roadmap for cooperation focused on long-term sustainability, technological development and mutual economic benefits.
04.02.2026, 16:20 39316
Kazakhstan and Serbia Strengthening Legal Cooperation
A meeting was held between the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Serbia, Madi Atamkulov, and the Minister of Justice of the Republic of Serbia, Nenad Vujić. During the meeting, key issues of bilateral cooperation and current areas of development of the legal system were discussed, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Within the framework of the talks, the parties exchanged views on a wide range of issues of mutual interest, including international legal cooperation.
M.Atamkulov provided a detailed overview of the constitutional reforms currently being implemented in Kazakhstan.
N.Vujić spoke about the ongoing and planned reforms in Serbia and emphasized the readiness of the Ministry of Justice of Serbia to contribute to the further development of relations with Kazakhstan.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties confirmed their mutual interest in continuing a constructive dialogue and expressed their readiness to further develop practical cooperation.
04.02.2026, 15:54 38521
The Spiritual Heritage of Al-Farabi Presented at the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization
Jointly organized by the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO) and the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Morocco, the exhibition "The Childhood and Life of Al-Farabi" by Zhanuzak Musapir, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan, member of the Union of Journalists of Kazakhstan, member of the Union of Artists of Kazakhstan, academician of the Academy of Arts of Kazakhstan, was held in Rabat at the ISESCO headquarters, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The exhibition was attended by representatives of the Moroccan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Culture, mayor office, intellectual and scientific community, media, students and diplomatic corps. Zh. Musapir noted that the event is being held within the framework of the initiative of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the 5th National Kurultai, to promote and widely popularize the spiritual and cultural heritage of Al-Farabi in the international arena. "Through my works, I aimed to present the virtuous ideas of the great thinker, his place in human culture, and the national cultural code of Kazakhstan" Zh. Musapir said.
This exhibition represents a new direction in cultural cooperation between ISESCO and Kazakhstan and demonstrates the Organization’s recognition of Al-Farabi’s enormous role in shaping human thought, as a creator known for his wisdom, extensive knowledge, and genuine interest in literature and music" said Abdella Benarafa, Deputy Director General of ISESCO. "Today's exhibition highlights the legacy of the great Muslim philosopher and scholar Al-Farabi through an artistic vision that casts light on his childhood, scholarly journey, and contributions to Islamic civilization", said Mohamed Zinlabidine, Director of the Organization's Department of Culture and former Minister of Culture of Tunisia.
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Morocco Saulekul Sailaukyzy. noted that "Al-Farabi's legacy belongs to all humanity and is the pride of not only the Kazakh people but also the entire Islamic world".
Zh. Musapir donated paintings depicting the life of Al-Farabi to ISESCO as an eternal tribute to the great thinker of the Islamic world, and presented the ISESCO leadership with the "Uly Tarandy Eli" medal and a Certificate of Honor from the Kazakhstan Academy of Arts.
04.02.2026, 15:40 36831
Kazakh President and Pakistan’s Prime Minister hold talks
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held talks in restricted attendance, Qazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
The parties noted the dynamic development of multifaceted cooperation between Kazakhstan and Pakistan over the past years and debated prospects for strengthening political, trade and economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian cooperation.
Special attention was paid to building cooperation in trade, transport and logistics, energy, agriculture, digitalization, space and finance.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Shehbaz Sharif shared views on pressing issues of the regional and international agenda.
Most viewed
