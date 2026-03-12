11.03.2026, 13:58 19531
9,517 citizens of Kazakhstan evacuated from Middle East
9,517 citizens of Kazakhstan have been evacuated from Middle Eastern states, with the support of government agencies and diplomatic missions of Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The work to repatriate Kazakhstani citizens from the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia is ongoing.
At the same time, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is completing the evacuation of nationals from Bahrain, Israel, Jordan, Iran, Kuwait, Lebanon, and Oman.
Kazakhstan’s diplomatic missions across the region continue coordinating efforts on the ground, maintaining constant communication with compatriots and providing necessary assistance to them.
11.03.2026, 21:03 20106
Prospects for Kazakhstan-Indonesia Cooperation Discussed in Jakarta
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Indonesia, Serzhan Abdykarimov, met with the newly appointed Director General for Asia-Pacific and African Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia, Dr. Santo Darmosumarto, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties held a detailed discussion on the current state and prospects of Kazakh-Indonesian cooperation, including further strengthening of political dialogue, trade, economic, investment, and cultural-humanitarian ties, as well as exchanged views on topical issues of the international agenda.
S.Abdykarimov briefed his counterpart on the process of constitutional and socio-political reforms in Kazakhstan and highlighted the key provisions of the draft of the country’s new Constitution, a nationwide referendum on which will take place on March 15, 2026.
Two sides reaffirmed their mutual interest in continuing constructive dialogue and further developing a mutually beneficial partnership between Kazakhstan and Indonesia.
11.03.2026, 18:12 20776
Chairman of the Central Electoral Commission of Armenia to observe the referendum
A meeting was held between Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Armenia Bolat Imanbayev and Chairman of the Central Electoral Commission of the Republic of Armenia Vahagn Hovakimyan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the Armenian side was briefed on the key aspects of the constitutional reform being carried out in Kazakhstan, as well as on the preparations for the national referendum on the draft new Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan scheduled for 15 March 2026.
The Chairman of the Armenian CEC confirmed his participation in the referendum as an international observer, emphasizing the importance of the constitutional reform within the framework of Kazakhstan’s large-scale political and socio-economic modernization.
Following the meeting, the sides reaffirmed their mutual interest in further developing cooperation and continuing regular exchanges of experience in improving electoral processes in accordance with international standards.
11.03.2026, 16:45 21671
Draft of Kazakhstan’s New Constitution Presented to Leading Turkish Media Holdings
The Consul General of Kazakhstan in Istanbul, Nuriddin Amankul held meetings with executives and journalists from Türkiye’s leading media holdings - İhlas Medya, Demirören Medya, and Albayrak Medya, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meetings, the Consul General provided detailed information on the key provisions of the draft of Kazakhstan’s new Constitution and explained the essence of the ongoing constitutional reforms in the country.
In particular, it was emphasized that the proposed constitutional amendments are aimed at modernizing the system of public administration and strengthening the balance and mutual checks between the branches of government. In addition, the new Constitution will reinforce mechanisms for protecting citizens’ rights and freedoms and expand opportunities for citizens to participate in the country’s political and public life.
It was also noted that these changes will lay the foundation for building the principles of a "Just Kazakhstan" and for further development of democratic institutions.
Representatives of Turkish media expressed interest in the process of political modernization in Kazakhstan and highlighted the importance of the reforms for the country’s sustainable development and the strengthening of regional cooperation.
At the conclusion of the meetings, the parties confirmed their readiness to continue cooperation in expanding information exchange between Kazakhstan and Türkiye, as well as in providing broader coverage for Turkish audiences about the reforms and socio-political developments taking place in Kazakhstan.
11.03.2026, 14:46 22101
Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia Discuss Ways to Strengthen Trade Ties Amid the Regional Situation
Images | gov.kz
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Saudi Arabia Madiyar Menilbekov held negotiations with the Acting Governor of the General Authority of Foreign Trade (GAFT) of the Kingdom Mohammed Al-Abduljabbar, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, particular attention was paid to expanding bilateral trade, diversifying the range of traded goods, and developing direct contacts between the business communities of the two countries through the organization of joint events.
In the context of the current geopolitical situation in the Middle East, the parties emphasized the importance of strengthening resilient trade ties, developing alternative logistics routes, and ensuring stable supplies of food and industrial goods. It was emphasized that Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia can play a significant role in strengthening regional and global economic resilience.
Following the meeting, the parties agreed to further strengthen Kazakh-Saudi economic ties.
11.03.2026, 14:12 22526
Tourism Opportunities of Kazakhstan Discussed in Seoul
An event dedicated to discussing the tourism potential of Kazakhstan was held in Seoul with the participation of leading Korean tour operators, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, presentations were delivered by SCAT Airlines and on Kazakhstan’s tourism destinations. In particular, Mr. Andrey Tsygankov, representative of SCAT Airlines, spoke about the airline’s plans to expand the number of flights to South Korea.
In his welcoming remarks, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Korea Nurgali Arystanov highlighted the growing interest of Korean travelers in Kazakhstan and emphasized the importance of further strengthening cooperation between the two countries in the fields of tourism, transport and humanitarian ties.
The Ambassador noted that Kazakhstan, with its rich historical and cultural heritage, unique natural landscapes and dynamically developing economy, is becoming an increasingly attractive destination for both tourism and business travel. The expansion of direct air connectivity between Kazakhstan and the Republic of Korea plays a particularly important role in the development of tourism exchanges.
Currently, 11 flights per week operate between the two countries during the winter season and up to 20 flights per week during the summer period. Air connections link the Kazakh cities of Almaty, Astana and Shymkent with Seoul and Busan, contributing to improved transport accessibility for foreign tourists and the development of business contacts.
Special attention during the event was given to the successful operation of the direct Incheon - Shymkent flight, which currently operates twice a week with the potential to increase to three flights per week in the near future.
A positive trend in mutual tourism exchanges was also noted. In 2025, Kazakhstan was visited by approximately 51,000 tourists from the Republic of Korea, representing an increase of 26% compared to the previous year. In turn, about 65,000 citizens of Kazakhstan visited the Republic of Korea, reflecting an increase of 18%.
It was emphasized that the further development of tourism cooperation takes place against the backdrop of active political dialogue between the two countries. In this context, the significance of the upcoming visit of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the Republic of Korea to participate in the C5+K Summit in September 2026 was highlighted. The summit is expected to give significant momentum to the development of the Kazakhstan-Korea strategic partnership, including the expansion of economic, humanitarian and tourism cooperation.
In addition, information was presented on the upcoming referendum on the new Constitution of Kazakhstan, scheduled for 15 March 2026, aimed at the substantial modernization of the country’s political system.
11.03.2026, 10:40 19821
FlyArystan suspends Aktau-Dubai-Aktau flights amid Middle East instability
Due to the unstable situation in the Middle East and ongoing restrictions in the region, Kazakhstan’s Fly Arystan airline has announced changes to its flight schedule on Aktau-Dubai-Aktau route, Qazinform News Agency reports.
For safety reasons and in light of current circumstances, flights on this route have been temporarily suspended through March 31, 2026.
Earlier, the flights were operated twice a week - on Tuesdays and Saturdays.
Passengers affected by cancellations will be offered a full refund at the point of purchase without penalties, or free rebooking for later dates.
The airline continues to closely monitor the developments in the region and remains in constant contact with aviation authorities and other relevant agencies.
11.03.2026, 10:12 22931
Switzerland to Present Environmental Innovations at Regional Ecological Summit in Astana
Images | gov.kz
Ahead of the Regional Ecological Summit (RES-2026), which will take place in Astana on 22–24 April, a seminar was held in Zurich on opportunities for promoting Swiss environmental technologies in the Caspian region, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The event, attended by representatives of government agencies, businesses and the expert community, was organized by the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Switzerland and Swissenviro, preparing the Swiss pavilion at the forum.
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Kairat Sarzhanov presented the key areas of political and economic reform, noting that environmental modernization is part of the country's strategic course. On the initiative of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation was established, a new Water Code was adopted, and projects to upgrade water management infrastructure are being implemented. The importance of international cooperation was also emphasised, including the Swiss initiative «Blue Peace Central Asia» and Kazakhstan's proposal to establish an international water organization.
Representatives of the World Bank Group, the International Centre for Green Technology and Investment Projects, Switzerland Global Enterprise, Swiss Export Risk Insurance, Leica Geosystems and Swissenviro noted the region's high industrial and energy potential and its investment attractiveness. Participants confirmed their interest in implementing joint projects and actively participating in RES-2026, which will become an important international platform for promoting environmental innovation and developing partnerships.
Swiss companies have strong expertise in water treatment, waste management, energy efficiency, decarburization, renewable energy and sustainable urban development. Kazakhstan, in turn, offers investors transparent working conditions, an auction system in the field of renewable energy, tax incentives and investment protection mechanisms.
10.03.2026, 21:45 48296
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Rwanda Presented his Credentials to the President of Rwanda
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Rwanda Barlybay Sadykov presented his Letters of Credence to President Paul Kagame, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the formal credential presentation ceremony, the Kazakhstani Ambassador stated that Astana attaches particular importance to strengthening relations between the two countries, including intensifying political dialogue and cooperation in trade, economic, investment, and humanitarian spheres.
Special attention during the conversation was given to the outcomes of the landmark official visit of Rwandan President Paul Kagame to Kazakhstan on 27-29 May 2025. The Ambassador noted that the agreements reached during that visit have laid a solid foundation for elevating bilateral partnership to a qualitatively new level.
In turn, Paul Kagame stated that Kazakhstan is an important and perspective partner for Rwanda, expressing readiness to further deepen cooperation in all areas of mutual interest, including digitization, the mining industry, agriculture, and others. He warmly recalled his negotiations with the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana and reaffirmed his commitment to implementing joint projects.
The President of Rwanda congratulated the Kazakh diplomat on his official assumption of his duties and wished him success in further strengthening relations between Kazakhstan and Rwanda. The Head of the Rwanda expressed his gratitude to the President of Kazakhstan K.Tokayev for his commitment to the implementation of the agreements reached during his visit to Kazakhstan, and conveyed warm wishes to the leadership and people of Kazakhstan.
