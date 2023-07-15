A deep transformation of the consumer protection system has begun in Kazakhstan

Images | Ministry of Trade and Integration

Today, the Central Communications Service under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan held a briefing on consumer protection. Chairman of the Committee on Consumer Protection of the Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan Askar Tynysbekov made a report at the briefing, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.





According to Askar Tynysbekov, the number of appeals for violations of consumer rights increases by 20% annually. In 2022, the Ministry considered more than 30.2 thousand appeals.





A similar situation is observed for other government agencies. In 2022, about 50 thousand appeals were received. The anti-leaders in terms of the specific weight of appeals are: retail trade - 48%, household services - 19%, e-commerce - 9%, housing and communal services - 5.6%", - the chairman of the Committee said.





The largest increase in appeals, according to Askar Tynysbekov, occurred in the following areas: catering - by 188%, transport services - by 143%, medical services - by 113%, communication services - by 102%.





The most critical areas of consumer rights violations in the regions have also been identified.





The Chairman of the committee said that the dynamics of appeals shows not only an increase in consumer rights violations, but also an increase in consumer culture, a real picture of consumer sentiment, including gives an idea of the true situation of filling the market with low-quality goods and services. It is worth noting a global trend: the higher the legal culture, the more consumer appeals.





At the same time, the Ministry has begun the transformation of the consumer protection system with the task of finding a balance between the interests of citizens and business.





The following main innovations are provided:





First. Introduction of the institution of the Ombudsman for STD issues. The main task is the institutional strengthening of public protection of consumer rights.





Second. Simplification of the 4-step algorithm for consideration of consumer complaints to a 2-step one, the main goal is to reduce bureaucratic barriers in the field of protection of rights in favor of consumers.





The third. The introduction of civil liability in the form of a fine by a court decision in favor of the consumer in order to motivate business entities to fulfill the legal requirements of the consumer in a high-quality manner.





Fourth. Extension of the basic principles of consumer protection to the spheres of public utilities, transport, medical, tourist services, communication services and other services. The task is to expand the scope of law enforcement in the field of consumer protection.





Fifth, filling legislative gaps in the online trading segment and in the e-commerce market as a whole.





As a result of the measures announced, the degree of satisfaction of citizens with state regulation in the field of consumer protection is expected to reach 80% by 2025", - Askar Tynysbekov summed up.