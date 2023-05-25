Alikhan Smailov holds meetings with Qatar Power International Holding CEO in Doha

Images | primeminister.kz

In the framework of the Qatar Economic Forum, held in Doha, Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov held a meeting with the chairman of Power International Holding Moutaz Al-Khayyat, where they discussed the implementation of investment projects in the fields of medicine, agriculture and tourism, primeminister.kz reports.





Power International Holding is one of the biggest conglomerates in the Middle East, with the participation of which large objects were built in Qatar on the eve of the World Football Championship. The holding's main areas of focus include such sectors as construction, agriculture, industry and healthcare.





All of these sectors are priorities for Kazakhstan's economy. We have a solid potential to build up mutually beneficial cooperation," the Prime Minister said.





He also added that PIH Holding becomes a flagship in the establishment and development of partnerships between Qatar and Kazakhstan.





For reference: Power International Holding is Qatar conglomerate, covering five main sectors: construction, real estate management, agriculture and food industry, the sphere of entertainment and hotel business, as well as medicine. The company employs about 65,000 people and has implemented about 1,000 different projects.





In October 2022, during the official visit of Emir of Qatar to Kazakhstan, the holding signed a memorandum on the construction of a large international medical complex in Astana worth about $300 million.