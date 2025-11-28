27.11.2025, 19:56 21076
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Presented Credentials to the King of Denmark
A formal ceremony was held at Christiansborg Palace in which the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Olzhas Suleimenov, presented his Letters of Credence to King Frederik X of Denmark, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the ceremony, the Ambassador conveyed to King the greetings and best wishes of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, emphasizing Kazakhstan’s commitment to further deepening cooperation with Denmark.
At the subsequent meeting, the parties discussed the current state and future prospects of Kazakh-Danish cooperation. It was noted that relations between Kazakhstan and Denmark continue to develop steadily and are characterized by a high level of trust and mutual respect.
Kazakh diplomat briefed King Frederik X on the priorities of Kazakhstan’s domestic and foreign policy, including the implementation of large-scale political and socio-economic reforms initiated by President K.Tokayev.
Particular attention was given to environmental and climate issues. The discussions addressed matters related to the "green transition," including the Danish national project "State of Green", implemented under the patronage of His Majesty. The King expressed keen interest in Kazakhstan’s policies in the areas of ecology and sustainable development.
The parties also exchanged views on efforts to preserve the ecosystems of the Aral and Caspian Seas, underscoring the importance of international cooperation in addressing water- and climate-related challenges.
Special emphasis was placed on the development of trade, economic and investment cooperation, as well as collaboration in education, scientific research and climate resilience. The importance of expanding contacts between the business communities and research institutions of the two countries was highlighted.
King Frederik X conveyed his warmest wishes to the people and the President of Kazakhstan, noted the positive dynamics of bilateral relations, and wished the Ambassador success in his diplomatic mission.
27.11.2025, 20:20 19361
Meeting with Ambassador of Russia was held at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Bakayev met with the Ambassador of the Russian Federation Alexey Borodavkin, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on current aspects of the Middle East agenda, as well as on cooperation within international organizations and integration associations.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the diplomats noted the importance of further expanding cooperation between Astana and Moscow in both bilateral and multilateral formats.
27.11.2025, 19:10 19566
Steps to Enhance Transport Connectivity between Kazakhstan and Kuwait Reviewed in Al-Kuwait
Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the State of Kuwait Yerzhan Yelekeyev held a meeting with Barathan Pathupati, CEO of Jazeera Airways, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Kuwait in civil aviation, as well as prospects for its further development. Special attention was paid to the direct flight between Kuwait City and Almaty operated by Jazeera Airways. The Ambassador and company representatives exchanged assessments of current passenger traffic, flight load dynamics, and factors affecting demand from citizens of both countries.
The meeting discussed the possibility of increasing the frequency of flights, including expanding the airline's cargo capacity. The parties noted that this would increase the volume of Kazakhstani exports to Kuwait, including agricultural products.
The conversation also touched upon possible new directions for air travel between Kazakhstan and Kuwait. The parties expressed mutual interest in exploring the potential for expanding the route network, which would contribute to strengthening business, tourism, and humanitarian ties between the two countries.
Kazakh diplomat emphasized the Embassy's readiness to provide comprehensive assistance in further contacts with the competent authorities of Kazakhstan.
27.11.2025, 18:54 20611
Kazakhstan and Oman Expand Cooperation in the Healthcare Sector
The Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Sultanate of Oman Aidarbek Tumatov held a meeting with the Minister of Health of the Sultanate of Oman, Hilal bin Ali Al Sabti, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, Ambassador Tumatov emphasized the importance of further strengthening bilateral cooperation in the field of healthcare. He noted that the number of Omani citizens choosing Kazakhstan for medical services, treatment, and sanatorium-based rehabilitation within the framework of medical tourism has been steadily increasing.
Minister Al Sabti, in turn, expressed his interest in expanding the partnership between the two countries in the medical sphere. He warmly recalled his visit to Astana in 2017, during which he familiarized himself with the work of the capital’s cardiac center, highlighting the high professionalism of Kazakh surgeons and the impressive development of cardiac surgery in the country.
The parties discussed prospects for cooperation in pharmaceutical production and the exchange of experience on the implementation of nuclear medicine systems, which use radioactive isotopes for disease diagnostics and treatment. The Minister expressed Oman’s interest in studying Kazakhstan’s experience and approaches in this area.
At the end of the meeting, the Ambassador invited the Ministry of Health of Oman to take part in the First Intergovernmental Commission scheduled for 2 December 2025, where a wide range of issues of mutual interest aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation will be addressed.
27.11.2025, 17:18 20856
Kazakhstan and European Union are Deepening Economic Integration and Investment Cooperation
At the Press Club Brussels Europe, one of the EU’s leading media and expert platforms, a keynote address was delivered by the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Belgium and Head of Mission to the EU and NATO, Roman Vassilenko, marking the 10th anniversary of the Kazakhstan-EU Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (EPCA). As noted by the Ambassador, Kazakhstan became the first Central Asian state to sign and ratify this new-generation agreement, which covers 29 areas of cooperation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
He highlighted the dynamic growth of political dialogue between Astana and Brussels: in 2024-2025, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with the leadership of the European Council and the European Commission, the "Central Asia - EU" Summit was held in Samarkand, and an upcoming meeting of the Kazakhstan-EU Cooperation Council at the level of foreign ministers further confirms the strategic nature of the partnership.
The European Union retains its position as Kazakhstan’s largest trade and investment partner: bilateral trade in 2024 reached 50 billion US dollars, EU investment since independence exceeded 200 billion US dollars, and around 4,000 European companies successfully operate in Kazakhstan.
Kazakhstan continues to play a key role in Europe’s energy security, supplying 13% of the EU’s oil imports and 16% of its uranium needs. Cooperation is also expanding in the field of critical raw materials: Kazakhstan has the potential to supply 21 out of the 34 elements identified under EU legislation, and the Sarytogan Graphite project has been included in the EU’s list of strategic initiatives.
Ambassador Vassilenko also emphasized the importance of developing the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route - the Middle Corridor - whose role in reshaping Eurasian logistics continues to grow. Kazakhstan hosts 13 international transport corridors, carrying 85% of overland transit between Asia and Europe.
He also noted the achievements in inter-parliamentary cooperation and people-to-people exchanges, welcoming the decision of EU Member States to grant the European Commission a mandate to launch negotiations on visa facilitation and readmission - an important step toward strengthening ties between citizens of Kazakhstan and EU countries.
The discussion at Press Club Brussels Europe reaffirmed the strong interest of the European expert community in Kazakhstan as a strategic partner of the EU in sustainable development, energy security, regional stability and the modernization of global supply chains. The event demonstrated that Kazakhstan and the European Union continue to build a mature, forward-looking partnership based on shared goals and a commitment to strengthening the international order.
27.11.2025, 15:58 21111
Kazakhstan Actively Participated in the 11th Session of the Conference of the Parties to the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control
The delegation of the Republic of Kazakhstan, headed by Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Nations Office and other International Organizations in Geneva Erzhan Kazykhan, participated in the 11th Session of the Conference of the Parties (COP11) to the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Kazakhstan reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to the objectives of the Convention and supported the decisions adopted by consensus, aimed at strengthening measures to protect the environment and public health (Article 18), the liability of the tobacco industry (Article 19), sustainable financing of national tobacco control programmes, and a complete ban on the use and sale of tobacco and nicotine products in United Nations premises.
The delegation of Kazakhstan welcomed the constructive nature of the discussions and emphasized the importance of seeking balanced approaches that take into account national contexts and ensure sustainable implementation of the Convention for all States Parties.
The Republic of Kazakhstan confirms its intention to remain an active and responsible Party to the Convention, continuing the consistent implementation of its provisions at the national level in close partnership with WHO and other States Parties.
27.11.2025, 15:40 21846
Number of documents signed at CSTO Collective Security Council in Bishkek
Following the regular meeting of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), number of documents were signed in Bishkek today, kabar.kg reports.
The heads of state of the Organization's member states - the Kyrgyz Republic, the Republic of Belarus, the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Russian Federation, and the Republic of Tajikistan - signed the following documents:
- Declaration of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization;
- Decision of the CSTO Collective Security Council "On the Collective Security Strategy of the Collective Security Treaty Organization";
- Decision of the CSTO Collective Security Council "On the Anti-Drug Strategy of the CSTO Member States for 2026-2030";
- Statement of the CSTO Collective Security Council "On Strengthening Cooperation in Combating Illegal Drug Trafficking";
- CSTO Collective Security Council Decision "On CSTO Secretary General";
- CSTO Collective Security Council Decision "On the Chairman of the Interstate Commission for Military-Economic Cooperation of CSTO";
- CSTO Collective Security Council Decision "On Measures to form positive image of the CSTO and its Member States in the Information Space";
- CSTO Collective Security Council Decision "On the Plan for the Development of Military Cooperation of the CSTO Member States for 2026-2030";
- CSTO Collective Security Council Decision "On Amending the Decision of CSTO Collective Security Council of September 15, 2015 "On the Organization of Command and Control of the Troops (Collective Forces) of CSTO";
- CSTO Collective Security Council Decision "On Awarding the CSTO Honorary Badge";
- CSTO Council of Ministers Decision "On the Awarding of CSTO";
- CSTO Council of Ministers Decision "On the Medal "For Merit in Ensuring International Security";
- CSTO Council of Ministers Decision "On the Information and Analysis Department of the CSTO Secretariat";
- CSTO Council of Ministers Decision "On the Report on the Execution of CSTO Budget for 2024";
- CSTO Council of Ministers Decision "On the CSTO Budget for 2026".
27.11.2025, 12:35 19996
Kazakh President attends CSTO Collective Security Council meeting in narrow format
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended the restricted-attendance meeting of the CSTO Collective Security Council in Bishkek, Qazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov, President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko, President of Russia Vladimir Putin and President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon took part in the summit.
The Heads of State shared views on pressing issues of international and regional security.
27.11.2025, 09:01 11126
Tokayev extends condolences to the President of China
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his condolences to President Xi Jinping and the people of China following the tragic loss of life caused by a massive fire in Hong Kong, akorda.kz reports.
The President wished a speedy recovery to all those injured.
