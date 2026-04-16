Ambassador of Monaco Presents Copies of Letters of Credence

Images | gov.kz

Tell a friend

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov received copies of letters of credence from the newly appointed Ambassador of the Principality of Monaco to the Republic of Kazakhstan Mireille Martini, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the meeting, the parties discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation in the political, economic, investment, and cultural-humanitarian spheres.





Deputy Minister Issetov noted that Kazakhstan attaches great importance to the development of relations with Monaco and is interested in expanding mutually beneficial partnership, including in such areas as tourism, finance, and environmental protection.





The interlocutors emphasized the importance of strengthening contacts and exploring new promising areas of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Monaco.





At the end of the meeting, the Deputy Minister wished the Ambassador of Monaco every success in her diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan.