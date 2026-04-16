15.04.2026, 19:21 8241
Ambassador of Monaco Presents Copies of Letters of Credence
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov received copies of letters of credence from the newly appointed Ambassador of the Principality of Monaco to the Republic of Kazakhstan Mireille Martini, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation in the political, economic, investment, and cultural-humanitarian spheres.
Deputy Minister Issetov noted that Kazakhstan attaches great importance to the development of relations with Monaco and is interested in expanding mutually beneficial partnership, including in such areas as tourism, finance, and environmental protection.
The interlocutors emphasized the importance of strengthening contacts and exploring new promising areas of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Monaco.
At the end of the meeting, the Deputy Minister wished the Ambassador of Monaco every success in her diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
15.04.2026, 21:32 7046
Kazakhstan and the United Nations Discuss Global Water Agenda Issues
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev held a meeting with the United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Envoy on Water Retno Marsudi, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, Minister Kosherbayev noted the importance of the Special Envoy’s mandate in the context of growing global challenges in water security, the deterioration of which may become a catalyst for economic, environmental and social crises.
The Kazakh Foreign Minister emphasized the significance of Marsudi’s visit ahead of the Regional Ecological Summit in Astana, noting that particular attention will be given to water security issues within the framework of the event.
In this regard, Minister Kosherbayev briefed on the initiative of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to establish an International Water Organization under the auspices of the UN, which is gaining particular relevance amid growing threats to global peace and security related to risks of conflicts over access to water resources.
Following the meeting, the sides agreed to continue constructive dialogue on global and regional water agenda issues, including on the basis of the UN Regional Centre for Sustainable Development in Almaty.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
15.04.2026, 20:29 7306
Kazakh Foreign Minister Receives Iranian Ambassador
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev received the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Republic of Kazakhstan Ali Akbar Jowkar, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The diplomats reviewed the current state and prospects of the bilateral cooperation, reaffirming their mutual interest in further developing the ties in political, trade-economic, investment, and cultural-humanitarian spheres.
During the meeting, key issues on the international agenda were also discussed. The importance of de-escalation and ensuring sustainable stability in the Middle East was underscored. The Kazakh side noted its commitment to resolving differences exclusively through political and diplomatic means in accordance with the principles of the UN Charter, as well as its readiness to contribute to relevant international efforts, including by offering a platform for negotiations in the city of Turkestan at the initiative of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
15.04.2026, 20:16 7961
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expresses support for UAE regarding Middle East situation
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan on Wednesday sent a message to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
In his message, the Kazakhstani leader expressed support and solidarity with the United Arab Emirates regarding the current difficult situation in the Middle East".
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed confidence that under the strong, wise, and farsighted leadership of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, his country will overcome challenges and continue its strategic course of dynamic development.
President Tokayev reiterated that diplomacy and constructive dialogue remain the only reliable tool for achieving long-term peace and stability.
The content of this message from the Kazakhstani leader reflects a high level of mutual trust, the strategic nature of cooperation, and confirms sincerely fraternal relations between the peoples of Kazakhstan and the United Arab Emirates.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
15.04.2026, 15:00 8291
Tokayev confirms participation in Antalya Diplomacy Forum
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Wednesday held a meeting with Vice President of Türkiye Cevdet Yılmaz, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
Welcoming Cevdet Yılmaz, who is on his first visit to Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Türkiye is a strategic partner of Kazakhstan.
Our fraternal nations are united by deep mutual trust and respect. Following nearly 35 years of diplomatic relations, our partnership has continued to advance, reaching a new, higher level of quality. There are no contradictions or disagreements between Kazakhstan and Türkiye. We look forward to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s state visit on May 14, during which we will convene the Strategic Cooperation Council and sign several new agreements, said the Kazakhstani leader.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said he is convinced that the outcomes of the Intergovernmental Commission meeting held today in Astana under the chairmanship of the Kazakh Prime Minister and the Turkish Vice President will further enhance the multifaceted strategic partnership.
Cevdet Yılmaz expressed gratitude for the hospitality and conveyed warm wishes from the Turkish leader to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. According to him, the Turkish president attaches special importance to his upcoming visit to Kazakhstan and participation in the informal OTS summit in Turkistan.
Following up on your agreements with our president, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and I just wrapped up the 14th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation. The meeting concluded with a joint action plan, which outlines specific measures across different areas. This document will serve as a roadmap for our trade and economic relations in the coming period, said the Turkish Vice President.
The distinguished guest congratulated the Kazakhstani leader on the successful constitutional referendum, wishing the country continued prosperity.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, in turn, expressed gratitude for the unwavering support of the fraternal Turkish people during this pivotal time, highlighting the significant role of Turkish observers. Discussions also focused on expanding bilateral trade, economic, and cultural ties.
Discussions highlighted opportunities for joint projects in manufacturing, infrastructure, energy, logistics, agriculture, education, and tourism. In addition, the sides addressed the current international agenda, with a focus on the situation in the Middle East.
President Tokayev praised Türkiye's contribution to regional stability and affirmed his attendance at the forthcoming the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF).
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
14.04.2026, 13:10 25021
Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Belarus Outline Ways to Further Expand Cooperation
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus Maxim Ryzhenkov, who arrived in Kazakhstan on his first official visit, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the sides discussed current issues of cooperation in the political, trade and economic, and cultural and humanitarian spheres, as well as interaction between the two countries within international organizations and integration associations.
Belarus is an important political and economic partner of Kazakhstan, and we attach great importance to the comprehensive strengthening of strategic relations with your country. Undoubtedly, the high level of interaction between Kazakhstan and Belarus is the result of the political will and the consistent course pursued by the leaders of both states to strengthen interstate ties," said Minister Kosherbayev.
The sides paid particular attention to measures aimed at increasing mutual trade turnover, investment, and industrial cooperation.
According to the results of 2025, trade turnover between our countries increased by 30% and exceeded 1.2 billion US dollars. An important task is to consolidate this indicator and ensure its further growth. The resources of our economies have the necessary potential and reserves to achieve this," the Kazakh Foreign Minister noted.
Kosherbayev informed his counterpart about the incentives and measures aimed at attracting foreign investment into Kazakhstan’s economy, as well as the activities of the Astana International Financial Centre, based on the best practices of leading global financial institutions.
Cooperation in the transit and transport sector was also among the priority areas. It was noted that rail freight transportation in January-February of the current year reached 1.1 million tons, which is 25% higher than in the same period of 2025.
In addition, Minister Kosherbayev highlighted Kazakhstan’s active work on exporting domestic digital solutions and invited Belarusian specialists to cooperate in areas such as digitalization and artificial intelligence.
The sides also exchanged views on current international and regional issues and reviewed preparations for upcoming events at the highest and high levels.
The Kazakh Foreign Minister emphasized that Minister Ryzhenkov’s first visit to Kazakhstan coincides with an important milestone in bilateral relations - the opening of the Consulate General of Belarus in Kazakhstan’s largest metropolis, Almaty, scheduled for April 15. He expressed confidence that this will contribute to the further development of Kazakhstan-Belarus relations.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the sides reaffirmed their strong commitment to further strengthening and expanding mutually beneficial cooperation across the full spectrum of bilateral and multilateral ties.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
14.04.2026, 08:45 25651
Latvia and Kazakhstan Strengthen Bilateral Ties in the Transport And Logistics Sectors
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
A meeting was held between the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Latvia, Dauren Karipov, and the Minister of Transport of the Republic of Latvia, Atis Švinka, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The parties discussed the current state and prospects for the development of transport cooperation, including the expansion of transit routes, infrastructure modernization, and the development of multimodal logistics chains. Particular attention was given to cargo transportation through Latvian ports, the use of Latvia’s railway infrastructure to expedite the delivery of Kazakhstani goods to EU countries, as well as issues related to the digitalization of cargo handling processes and the simplification of customs procedures.
The Co-Chairs of the Kazakhstan-Latvia Business Council, Roman Abenov and Rinalds Plavnieks, who participated in the meeting, put forward a number of specific proposals for expanding cooperation between the two countries in the field of transport and logistics.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
13.04.2026, 21:00 41831
A Meeting with A Delegation of the French Senate Was Held at The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov held a meeting with a delegation of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defense and Armed Forces of the Senate of the Parliament of the French Republic, headed by Valérie Boyer, a member of the France - Central Asia Friendship Group of the French Senate, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties reviewed the current state and prospects for the further development of the Kazakh - French strategic partnership.
Particular attention was paid to deepening cooperation in the fields of energy, transport and agriculture, as well as to enhancing interaction on climate agenda issues and promoting initiatives aimed at ensuring environmental sustainability.
The interlocutors emphasized the importance of expanding interparliamentary dialogue as an effective tool for strengthening bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on current regional and international issues.
Following the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their mutual commitment to the continued progressive development of the Kazakh-French strategic partnership.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
13.04.2026, 11:10 38791
The Head of State sends a message of congratulations to the President of Iraq
Images | akorda.kz
Tell a friend
Kassym Jomart Tokayev congratulated Nizar Amidi on his election as the President of Iraq, akorda.kz reports.
The President of Kazakhstan wished him success in implementing political initiatives aimed at ensuring the prosperity of Iraq and its citizens.
He also expressed confidence that bilateral cooperation, rooted in traditional friendship and mutual support, will continue to flourish.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
15.04.2026, 15:00Tokayev confirms participation in Antalya Diplomacy Forum 15.04.2026, 20:167946Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expresses support for UAE regarding Middle East situation 15.04.2026, 19:217591Ambassador of Monaco Presents Copies of Letters of Credence 15.04.2026, 20:297291Kazakh Foreign Minister Receives Iranian Ambassador 15.04.2026, 21:327031Kazakhstan and the United Nations Discuss Global Water Agenda Issues 09.04.2026, 20:39133116Kazakhstan and Armenia Aim to Expand Interstate Cooperation 09.04.2026, 19:18127731Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Armenia Identify New Areas and Ways for Cooperation 09.04.2026, 19:50127091Kazakhstan and Armenia Strengthen Political Dialogue and Mutually Beneficial Cooperation 10.04.2026, 16:20114436Kazakh and Uzbek presidents to hold informal talks in Bukhara 10.04.2026, 09:00Kazakhstan and Armenia held Consular Consultations and Expressed Interest in Expanding Cooperation in the Consular Sphere109866Kazakhstan and Armenia held Consular Consultations and Expressed Interest in Expanding Cooperation in the Consular Sphere 18.03.2026, 20:24196931Kazakh President signs decree on family and demographic policy 17.03.2026, 20:18192431President Tokayev sets implementation roadmap for new Constitution 21.03.2026, 22:33191681The Results of Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Referendum were Discussed in Bratislava 18.03.2026, 19:20189411Kazakhstan ratifies readmission agreement with Austria 20.03.2026, 21:24185191The Results of Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Referendum were Discussed in Bratislava