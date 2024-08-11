Central Asia’s future depends on trust-based dialogue and cooperation - President Tokayev

Tell a friend

Ahead of the VI Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia, the ministers of transport of the Central Asian region held their second meeting in Astana on Thursday, Kazinform News Agency reports.





The event brought together the ministers of transport of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. The sides discussed the topical issues of cooperation in the field of transit corridors, railways and automobile transportations, as well as aviation transportation. The participants pointed out the policy of development of transport interconnectivity aimed at the building highways and railroads, opening of new and expanding the existing network of international air communication.





The event ended with signing the Astana Communique which stipulates the sides’ intentions to further strengthen the cooperation. The ministers also signed the memorandum aimed at the countries’ interaction in creation of a favorable environment for the attraction of investment, development of infrastructure, and improvement of the legal framework which regulates the activity of transport and logistics centers.





The signing of the memorandum became a logical continuation of the Agreement on Strengthening the Interconnectivity of Land Transport in Central Asia signed in 2023 in Dushanbe.