12.05.2025, 09:52 14716
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrives on official visit to Kazakhstan
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in Astana on an official visit, primeminister.kz reports.
Within the framework of the visit, the issues of strengthening strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and the United Arab Emirates will be discussed at the highest level.
The UAE is Kazakhstan's key trade and economic partner in the Arab world. The leaders of the two states are taking joint measures to increase trade turnover to $1bn.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
08.05.2025, 21:25 33036
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Serbia hold talks in Moscow
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held on Thursday a meeting with his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vučić in Moscow, Russia, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
During the meeting, President Tokayev recalled his official visit to Belgrade last November, highlighting its significance for strengthening mutual understanding and promoting comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.
In particular, agreements in trade and investment, manufacturing, energy, construction, agriculture, transport, digitalization, AI and military defense sectors were signed during the visit.
In turn, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić stated the interest to further expand a strategic partnership with Kazakhstan.
Both presidents expressed their commitment to implement the agreements reached as well as agreed to continue dialogue on the bilateral and international agenda as part of the upcoming visit of the Serbian President to Astana.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
06.05.2025, 17:04 14231
Olzhas Bektenov discusses development of trade and economic cooperation with General Secretary of Vietnam Communist Party Central Committee Tho Lam
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov and General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Tho Lam, who arrived in Kazakhstan on a state visit, discussed issues of bilateral trade and economic cooperation, primeminister.kz reports.
Attention was paid to the forthcoming work on the implementation of the Joint Statement on the establishment of strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Vietnam signed by the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam. Prospects for expanding cooperation in trade, agriculture, transport and logistics, civil aviation, tourism, exchange of best practices in the introduction of digital services and AI integration were considered.
Within the framework of agreements reached at the highest level to increase trade turnover up to $2 billion, Kazakhstan's readiness to increase the volume of supplies to the Vietnamese market in 35 commodity items was noted. Among them are products of petrochemical, metallurgical, chemical, machine-building industries, food industry and others.
In the sphere of agriculture there is a positive dynamics. At the end of last year, the volume of trade between Kazakhstan and Vietnam in agricultural products increased by 3.5 per cent, the supply of Kazakh agricultural products increased 15 times. Also promising is the exchange of experience in the scientific field for the introduction of modern agricultural technologies aimed at improving agricultural productivity.
In the transport and logistics sector, attention was paid to cooperation in the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route. The middle corridor will make it possible to reduce the time of cargo delivery from Vietnam, which will ensure that mutual trade is brought to a qualitatively new level.
Following the negotiations, the parties confirmed their intentions to make every effort to strengthen bilateral trade and economic relations between Kazakhstan and Vietnam.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
06.05.2025, 14:59 14451
Kazakhstan and Vietnam expand business cooperation
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
The Kazakhstan-Vietnam Business Roundtable was held in Astana with the participation of officials, representatives of business and government agencies of the two countries. The event was held in the framework of the visit of the delegation of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam led by General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam Tho Lam and was aimed at developing practical cooperation between the countries, primeminister.kz reports.
Opening the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister Yermek Kosherbayev welcomed the participants on behalf of the Government and emphasised the significance of strengthening economic cooperation between the two countries.
For Kazakhstan, Vietnam is one of the leading partners in Southeast Asia. We have significant potential for expanding trade and economic cooperation. Last year, trade turnover between our countries reached $860 million," he said.
There are 13 companies in Kazakhstan with Vietnamese capital in various sectors of the economy, which shows a high level of trust in the business climate of the republic and confirms a stable and productive partnership.
During the roundtable, the participants outlined priority areas for the development of bilateral relations, as well as practical conditions for launching investment projects: tax and customs preferences, access to infrastructure, conclusion of investment agreements. The focus is on projects with a high degree of localisation and export potential.
Prospects for joint work open primarily in the aviation industry. Thus, within the framework of the Kazakhstan-Vietnam Business Roundtable, an agreement was concluded between Qazaq Air and VietJet to launch the VietJet Qazaqstan brand.
We highly appreciate the intention of Sovico Group and VietJet Air to participate in the management and operations of Qazaq Air under the new VietJet Qazakhstan brand. Expansion of the route network in the region will strengthen transport connectivity and create new points of economic growth," Nurlan Zhakupov, Chairman of the Board of Samruk-Kazyna JSC, said.
The second important direction of cooperation may be agriculture. Kazakhstan ranks sixth in the world in terms of arable land and pastures, is among the top 10 wheat exporting countries and is one of the world leaders in flour exports.
In the next 3 years, we plan to increase the share of processed products in the agro-industrial complex to 70 per cent. 29 meat poultry farms with a total capacity of more than 220,000 tonnes of meat per year and 11 egg factories with a capacity of 850 million eggs per year will be put into operation. We invite Vietnamese partners to create joint production facilities and introduce modern water-saving technologies," Yermek Kosherbayev added.
Special attention was paid to digitalisation and innovation. Kazakhstan ranks 24th in the global e-government index and is among the top ten countries in terms of the quality of online services. In turn, Vietnam, as one of the leaders in information technology, can become a strategic partner of Kazakhstan in digitalisation of public services, AI implementation and technology exchange.
The event was an important entry point for new projects. In the near future, initiatives will be developed in the format of B2B and interagency dialogue. The Government of Kazakhstan expressed its readiness to provide full support for the projects at all stages.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
05.05.2025, 19:49 45901
President Tokayev greets General Secretary of Vietnam’s Communist Party Tô Lâm at airport in Astana
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan greeted General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Tô Lâm at the airport in capital Astana on Monday, as the latter begins his three-day state visit to Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
As part of the visit, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Tô Lâm will hold bilateral talks in narrow and expanded formats as well as sign a number of key documents.
While greeting Vietnam’s Communist Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, Kazakh President Tokayev said he believes that the visit is of historic in nature and will give an additional impetus to expanding cooperation between Kazakhstan and Vietnam.
The Kazakh leader also shared his impressions of his visit to Vietnam, calling for boosting comprehensive ties in different sectors, as well as highlighted the untapped cooperation potential the countries are yet to unlock.
In turn, Tô Lâm expressed gratitude to President Tokayev and the entire people of Kazakhstan for the hospitality, noting that Kazakhstan and Vietnam have years-long friendship ties.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
28.04.2025, 16:00 85006
Kazakhstan and Mongolia are Committed to Expand Investment Cooperation
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held a meeting with Sairan Kadyruly, Non-Staff Advisor for Investments to the Deputy Prime Minister of Mongolia, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the talks, the parties discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in trade and economic relations, investment, cultural and humanitarian spheres.
Minister Nurtleu emphasized that Mongolia is one of Kazakhstan’s key partners in Asia and noted the close ties between the two countries, which continue to develop in a spirit of friendship.
Particular attention was paid to the implementation of joint projects in areas such as agriculture, logistics, energy, and education.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the interlocutors reaffirmed their mutual commitment to further promoting and expanding bilateral cooperation.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
25.04.2025, 14:28 105881
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin hold talks
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin in Astana, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
The Head of State highly appreciated the UEFA support for Kazakhstan. Over 1 million Kazakhstanis or 13% of all those engaged in sports play football in Kazakhstan. It reflects high popularity of football in Kazakhstan.
The President of Kazakhstan stressed the need to build a sustainable market-oriented business model in the country’s football industry and football club management development. The Head of State supported UEFA in the development of educational and exchange programs aimed at raising professional skills of specialists and young players.
In turn, Aleksander Čeferin expressed readiness to expand partnership with Kazakhstan.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awarded UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin Dostyq Order, II degree, for his contribution to the development of sports in Kazakhstan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
23.04.2025, 16:56 120491
Tokayev meets with Croatian Foreign and European Affairs Minister Gordan Grlić-Radman
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting on Wednesday with Croatian Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Gordan Grlić-Radman, reflecting Croatia’s commitment to provide a new impetus to bilateral relationship, Akorda reports.
The Kazakh leader expressed confidence that Kazakhstan-Croatia cooperation will continue to develop in a spirit of mutual trust and constructive dialogue.
Tokayev noted growing interest of Croatian companies in the Kazakh market, including in energy, infrastructure, pharmacy and food industry.
It was said that over 30 companies involving Croatia, including Pliva and Podravka successfully operate in Kazakhstan.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed the Croatian delegation’s participation in the Kazakhstan-Croatia Business Forum due to take place later today, saying that agreements to be reached are to expand trade and investment cooperation.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
23.04.2025, 15:00 116111
Kazakh President receives Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan
Tell a friend
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chief of the Army Staff of Pakistan General Asim Munir, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
During the talks, the sides debated cooperation in the defense sector and military cooperation and the development of ties between the two nations.
The Head of State said Pakistan is an important partner of Kazakhstan in South Asia. He noted the countries have significant potential for strengthening economic ties, including in trade, transport and logistics.
In turn, Asim Munir conveyed greetings to the Head of State on behalf of Pakistan's Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.
The parties stressed the need to give impetus to the development of cooperation in various economic sectors of mutual interest.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
09.05.2025, 11:59President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Victory Day 09.05.2025, 09:5474211Kazakhstan marks 80th Anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War 09.05.2025, 10:5773986Kazakh National Bank issues banknote on occasion of 80 years since Great Victory 09.05.2025, 07:2251271Habemus Papam: Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost elected Pope Leo XIV, first American pontiff 09.05.2025, 12:0446596Kazakhstan hauls 3 gold medals at track cycling tournament in Uzbekistan 30.04.2025, 10:01189686Kazakh President awards foreign service veteran Tleukhan Kabdrakhmanov Dostyq Order, I Degree 02.05.2025, 18:56174976Kazakhstan sees record electricity consumption and production gap in years 23.04.2025, 20:07165556Prospects for Kazakh-Pakistani Cooperation Discussed in Astana 25.04.2025, 16:34163226How renewables could power every car on Earth 29.04.2025, 19:39163166148 people evacuated as 5-day flood threat hits N Kazakhstan region