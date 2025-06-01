CSTO Defense Ministers' Council meeting kicks off in Bishkek

Images | kabar.kg

Tell a friend

The meeting of the Council of Defense Ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization member states has begun in the Ala-Archa state residence in Bishkek, Kabar reports.





The meeting began with a handshake and a general photo of the defense ministers of the CSTO member states, then they went to the hall where negotiations will be held in a narrow format.





The meeting is being chaired by the Minister of Defense of the Kyrgyz Republic, Ruslan Mukambetov.





During today's talks, the participants will discuss the challenges and threats to military security in the CSTO collective security regions and the development of the military component of the organization.





Also during the meeting, it is planned to hold a number of bilateral meetings between the heads of the CSTO defense departments.