Darkhan Kydyrali met with George Cherny, Managing Director of The Asia Group in Hong Kong and Taiwan

The Minister of Information and Social Development Darkhan Kydyrali met with the Managing Director of The Asia Group in Hong Kong and Taiwan, George Chen, press service of the Ministry of Information and Social Development reports.





It is worth noting that Mr. Chen previously held the position of Managing Director for Interaction with government agencies in Central Asia at Meta.





During the meeting, issues of bilateral cooperation and proposals on the supervised branches of the Ministry were discussed.





In his speech, Minister Darkhan Kydyrali noted the important work done and stressed that within the framework of the recently adopted law "On online platforms and online advertising", representative offices of global platforms are being opened in the country, as well as the requirements for the Kazakh language in social networks have been strengthened.





At the same time, the Minister voiced proposals to Mr. Chen on the creation of projects to improve media literacy and expand international cooperation.





Mr. George Chen, in turn, expressed his support for the established legislation and expressed a desire to further strengthen the industry partnership.





At the end of the meeting, the Minister wished success in his new position to Mr. George Chen and invited him to the upcoming Astana Media Week forum, which will be held in September this year.