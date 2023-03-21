Election of Majilis and maslikhat deputies starts across Kazakhstan

Tell a friend

Today Kazakhstanis will make their choice of new political faces that will form the new Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, as well as elect maslikhat deputies of all levels, Kazinform correspondent reports.

On January 19, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan inked a decree dissolving the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament of the 7th convocation, and calling the early election of Majilis deputies.

Seven political parties, namely AMANAT, the Auyl National and Democratic Party, Respublica Party, the People’s Party of Kazakhstan, the Baitaq Party, the Aq zhol Democratic Party, and the National Social-Democratic Party, are running for seats in the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.

Over 12 million people are eligible to cast their votes in the election with the highest number of potential voters - 1,177,507 - in Turkestan region and the lowest number - 138,277 in Ulytau region.

The election started at 7:00 am local time and will run until 20:00 pm local time. Vote counting will begin at 20:00 pm and is set to finish by 8:00 am on January 20.

77 polling stations were set up at diplomatic missions of Kazakhstan in 62 foreign countries.