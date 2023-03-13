10.03.2023, 12:51 16521
Elections 2023: 77 polling stations for Kazakhstanis to open doors abroad Mar 19
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
77 polling stations will open their doors in 62 foreign countries as part of the upcoming parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The elections to the Majilis and maslikhats of the Republic of Kazakhstan are slated for next week, March 19.
The ministry said in a statement that all nationals of Kazakhstan eligible to vote may exercise their right and do so abroad in case they are outside Kazakhstan for business, educational, tourist or other purposes. All they have to do is contact a diplomatic mission or a consulate of Kazakhstan in the country where they are. They should do it in advance in order to check whether they are on the voters’ list.
The voting will take place at the diplomatic missions of Kazakhstan on the day of the parliamentary elections (Sunday, March 19) from 7:00 am till 20:00 pm local time.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
10.03.2023, 14:17 16251
Kazakhstan calls UN to actively participate in election monitoring
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
1st Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Kairat Umarov invited the UN representatives to take an active part in monitoring upcoming elections to the Majilis and maslikhats of all levels, Kazinform reports.
Last year President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced a number of important initiatives to build a new socioeconomic groundwork for further development of the country. We have to create inclusive economic growth while building a New Kazakhstan, pursue political reforms, guarantee macroeconomic stability, and develop entrepreneurship. Following successful presidential elections held last November we are heading towards parliamentary elections slated for March 19. We invite you to take an active part in observing the forthcoming elections," Umarov told the meeting in the Kazakh capital.
Earlier the CEC accredited 157 international observers to monitor Majilis elections, including 165 observers from 16 foreign countries and four international organizations.
The early Majilis and maslikhat elections will be held in Kazakhstan on March 19.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
10.03.2023, 13:27 16426
President Tokayev congratulates Chinese leader Xi Jinping on re-election
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished the Chinese leader success in his endeavors and responsible activities and to the friendly people of China - wellbeing
Tell a friend
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his congratulations to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on securing his third term as president, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda’s press service.
In his telegram of congratulations, President Tokayev expressed confidence that the important decisions made following results of the two sessions and the Chinese leader’s wise policy will help build an unshakable foundation to achieve the bright future and prosperous China.
It is with great satisfaction the Head of State noted that the scale of close ties between Kazakhstan and China is expanding every year. President Tokayev believes that this success is a result of Xi Jinping’s personal contribution and unwavering support.
The Head of State also stressed that Xi Jinping’s fruitful visit to Kazakhstan last September had heralded the next ‘gold 30 years’ of cooperation between Astana and Beijing.
In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished the Chinese leader success in his endeavors and responsible activities and to the friendly people of China - wellbeing.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
10.03.2023, 09:17 16636
Japan and UNDP hand over equipment for forecasting and prevention of droughts to Kazakhstan
Images | undp.org
Tell a friend
The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), together with the Government of Japan has officially sent computer equipment to be integrated by Kazhydromet RSE into the national drought forecasting and prevention system.
Under the joint UNDP project "Leveraging Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) to achieve net-zero, emissions and climate-resilient development, in response to the climate emergency," which is being implemented with the support of the Government of Japan, it is planned to develop methods, digitize data, and increase the computing power of Kazhydromet RSE. The new equipment is an addition to the existing one and will enable the timely production of climate information that predicts the onset of droughts in order to better inform and prepare regional authorities and farms, Kazinform refers to the UNDP Kazakhstan press service.
Dosbol Bekmagambetov, Vice-Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, Mr. Kanata Tomohiro, Deputy Head of the Japanese Diplomatic Mission to the Republic of Kazakhstan, Sukhrob Khodjimatov, Deputy Resident Representative of the UNDP in Kazakhstan, Danara Alimbayeva, General Director of Kazhydromet RSE, media representatives, officials, international and national experts took part in the official handover of the equipment.
In Kazakhstan, it is important to work on climate change adaptation projects, in addition to mitigation, to prepare infrastructure and the economy for extreme weather conditions, caused by the climate change. UNDP in Kazakhstan, together with development partners, will continue to systematically support the country's government in implementing measures for sustainable agriculture, introduction of renewable energy sources and energy conservation, preservation of natural capital and meeting Kazakhstan's international climate commitments," said Sukhrob Khodjimatov.
According to Danara Alimbayeva, General Director of Kazhydromet RSE, agriculture is a climate-dependent industry. Therefore, in the conditions of climate change and economic instability, the agrometeorological service of agricultural enterprises in the region deserves special attention.
In recent years, new models of agrometeorological forecasting have been introduced at Kazhydromet to expand the list of products offered to farmers and authorized state agencies, and forecasting methods have been improved, including for crop diversification and drought forecasting. In addition to the equipment at the head office, we also introduce mobile applications, conduct planned visits along the routes to specify the data received," said Danara Alimbayeva.
This project supports climate change mitigation and sustainable agriculture in Kazakhstan, and the Japanese government is investing in this project as Japan also attaches great importance to climate change mitigation. We hope that this project will help mitigate the negative effects of climate change on Kazakhstan," said Mr. Kanata Tomohiro.
The Government of Japan is the largest partner of UNDP in the implementation of the global initiative "Climate Promise: from promise to action". This initiative is a UNDP global climate and development proposal to help countries meet their national commitments under the Paris Agreement. In Kazakhstan, within the framework of this initiative, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources is supported in promoting the climate agenda, creating a legal framework for the national system of greenhouse gas emissions inventory; conducting training on greenhouse gas emissions inventory for experts, including from commercial enterprises; developing a roadmap for the implementation of adaptation-related components determined at the national level contributing to and conducting awareness-raising work on mitigation and adaptation to climate change.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
09.03.2023, 17:17 25316
President pays visit to Atameken Palace of Arts
The Kazakh Head of State attended an exhibition devoted to the history and creative heritage of the region
Images | akorda.kz
Tell a friend
The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, visited the Atameken Palace of Arts, which is the largest culture facility in West Kazakhstan region with a capacity of 920 visitors. The Kazakh Head of State attended an exhibition devoted to the history and creative heritage of the region, Kazinform cites Akorda.
In the hall of the Palace of Arts, the President met the honorary citizens of the region. Among them, representatives of different professions and specialties, who contributed to the development of the region, as well as the citizens proved themselves in emergency situations.
During the conversation, Tokayev said that he had arrived in West Kazakhstan region to learn about the life of the region, which plays a key role in the development of the entire country.
Tokayev stressed that the State will support scholars, young people, and working people. He pointed out that the Presidential Youth Personnel Reserve is already an effective social life to promote young professionals.
Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is in West Kazakhstan region for a working visit.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
09.03.2023, 15:16 25681
Tokayev visits engineering plant in Uralsk
Images | akorda.kz
Tell a friend
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev got familiarized with the activity of West Kazakhstan Engineering Company in Uralsk as part of his working visit to West Kazakhstan region, Kazinform cites Akorda.
During the visit, Tokayev was informed that the enterprise manufactures highly technological equipment for oil and gas production, processing, and transportation, as well as complex metal structures. The company is a strategic partner of General Electric in gas turbine technologies.
There is a service center certified by Baker Hughes General Electric as well as outfitted with modern technological equipment as recommended by BHGE specialists within the plant. The enterprise also plans to carry out a project for producing irrigation vehicles Fregat for agricultural purposes.
After the Head of State familiarized with the enterprise’s activity, he noted the importance of implementing new projects. According to him, as the company manufactures highly technological equipment for oil and gas as well as energy sectors it is necessary to increase the share of home-made engineering products in the sectors.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
09.03.2023, 12:58 25686
Kazakh President arrives in W Kazakhstan for a working visit
The Head of State is expected to survey oil and gas as well as machine-building enterprises, and visit sociocultural facilities of the region
Images | Telegram/aqorda_resmi
Tell a friend
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokyev arrived in West Kazakhstan for a working visit, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.
The Head of State is expected to survey oil and gas as well as machine-building enterprises, and visit sociocultural facilities of the region.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
07.03.2023, 20:25 42281
Kazakh President attends solemn event marking Int’l Women’s Day
Images | akorda.kz
Tell a friend
Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in a solemn event held ahead of the International Women’s Day on March 8, Kazinform cites Akorda.
Addressing the event, the Kazakh President noted that Kazakhstani women study at the top universities of the world, work in major international companies. "Women with multiple professions successfully pursue their careers in different spheres… Our female athletes successfully take part in international competitions. Many of the women have successful businesses and employ thousands of people," said the President.
He went on to say that the share of women in SMEs had reached 42%, contributing it to the consistent state support for women’s entrepreneurship.
Last year, over 6 thousand mothers of many children willing to do business received special grants. Many women actively engage in business in rural areas. Thousands of women are to receive grants from the state to carry out their business projects. To this end, 250 billion tenge was allocated," said Tokayev.
The Kazakh Head of State stressed that upon his instruction a new Family and Gender Policy Concept had been adopted, creating conditions for women to fully realize potential and be settled in life.
Following the event, the President awarded the winners of the Aruana contest for the Best Women’s Project. Business women implementing socially significant projects in different spheres and contributing greatly to the development of the civil society were awarded in 10 nominations.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
07.03.2023, 15:21 35096
Kazakhstan surpasses US and Turkiye in share of female business owners
Kazakhstan has moved up 15 positions in the Global Gender Gap Index compared with 2021
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan has moved up 15 positions in the Global Gender Gap Index compared with 2021, Kazinform correspondent reports.
According to Alikhan Smailov, Head of the Kazakh government, women have equal rights in public administration, active social life, and work on business projects.
The share of women owning business stands at 45%, the data from the OECD in Kazakhstan indicates.
The figure is higher than in the US and Turkiye. Kazakhstani women have carried out almost half of the projects supported by the Damu fund. That said, a third of the projects have been granted to female entrepreneurs from rural areas," said Smailov, noting the commitment to increasing women’s participation in different spheres.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most read
06.03.2023, 07:27Professor at University of Bergen awarded Kazakhstan’s jubilee medal 06.03.2023, 10:5442381Kazakh Ambassador delivers credentials to President of Albania 07.03.2023, 20:2542381Kazakh President attends solemn event marking Int’l Women’s Day 06.03.2023, 14:3142211Kazakhstan and Albania debate coop development ways 06.03.2023, 12:5040406Syrian President thanks Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for humanitarian aid 17.02.2023, 20:16125231Kazakhstan is determined to expand cooperation with EBRD - Kazakh PM 17.02.2023, 15:17115606British Parliament to send election observers to Kazakhstan 17.02.2023, 13:35109681Kazakhstan to launch 41 renewable energy projects by 2025 16.02.2023, 20:46102311Tokayev talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine over phone 15.02.2023, 12:29100201Kazakh rescuers pulled 88 bodies from quake rubble in Türkiye