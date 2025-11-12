This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Afghanistan Hold Telephone Conversation
Tokayev to pay state visit to Russia on November 11-12
The Head of State will hold talks with President Vladimir Putin and, via videoconference, will address the plenary session of the 21st Kazakhstan–Russia Interregional Cooperation Forum to be held in Uralsk," the statement says.
Tokayev holds talks with U.S. President
MFA of Kazakhstan issues statement on accession to Abraham Accords
Presidents of Kazakhstan and the United States and the Prime Minister of Israel hold a joint phone conversation
This is a major step forward in building bridges across the world. Today, more nations are lining up to embrace peace and prosperity through my Abraham Accords," – said Donald Trump following the phone conversation.
Foreign Ministers of Central Asian Countries and the United States Discuss Development of Regional Cooperation Ahead of the C5+1 Summit
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio to visit Kazakhstan
I personally intend to visit all five countries in the coming year. So I know it would probably be a week-long trip. So we’ve got to work on that and make that happen together," Rubio said.
At the Second World Summit on Social Development Kazakhstan presented its priorities in the field of social policy and international cooperation
Kazakhstan, U.S. deepen energy cooperation through digital technologies
Projects implemented in Kazakhstan are key assets in the global portfolios of our American partners. Their scale underscores Kazakhstan’s strategic importance in ensuring global energy stability and reflects our successful, mutually beneficial cooperation," the minister emphasized.
