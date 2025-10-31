This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Future of the Kazakhstan-U.S. Strategic Partnership Discussed in Astana
relevant news
Kazakh-Belarusian cooperation: Tokayev holds talks with Lukashenko
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev holds talks with President of Finland Alexander Stubb
Your visit carries special significance - it is an important and, in many ways, breakthrough event that will give new impetus to the development of bilateral relations. Kazakhstan and Finland have established good traditions of friendship and mutual cooperation. There are no unresolved issues between our countries, though the potential for expanding cooperation in trade and investment remains significant. I believe that the Business Forum organized at your initiative is of great importance. This afternoon, I will also take part in its work and I expect it will inspire entrepreneurs of our two countries to further strengthen business ties. In addition, we maintain active humanitarian contacts. Overall, Finland enjoys great popularity in Kazakhstan - our people hold deep respect for your country, its culture, and its traditions. Many Kazakh tourists visit Finland with great pleasure. I am confident that your visit will open up new opportunities for strengthening the partnership between our nations," - the President Tokayev emphasized.
This is my third visit to Kazakhstan. The first time we met was in 2008, when I served as Minister for Foreign Affairs and you were Speaker of the Senate. I believe that today we will focus on two key areas. The first is the development of our bilateral relations and business cooperation. I am accompanied by a large business delegation that includes representatives of more than 20 leading Finnish companies. It was a pleasure to see familiar Finnish brands such as Isku and Honkarakenne on the streets of Astana. The second area of our talks concerns foreign policy and security. We share many common interests and are striving to find solutions to complex issues," - said the President of Finland.
Under your leadership, Finland continues to play a constructive role on both the European and global stage. We highly appreciate your statesmanship and commitment to the values that make your country a model to follow in the modern world. In Kazakhstan, we attach great importance to friendship with Finland and stand ready to implement the agreements already reached, as well as to develop new areas of cooperation," - said the President Tokayev.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and China Outline Prospects to Strengthen Eternal Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
The personally friendly contacts between the heads of Kazakhstan and China serve as a solid foundation for the continuous development of inter-state relations. The two landmark reciprocal visits of our leaders this year and the negotiations held as part of them have, without doubt, elevated Kazakh-Chinese cooperation to an unprecedented level," noted Minister Kosherbayev.
Kazakhstan is our esteemed strategic partner in the region with whom China is ready to comprehensively strengthen and develop mutually beneficial cooperation for the sake of the peoples of the two countries", said Wang Yi.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Tokayev and Putin talk over phone
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan welcomes signing of Thailand-Cambodia peace deal - MFA
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and European Union Continue to Strengthen Cooperation
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
FM Kosherbayev says Kazakh President’s visit to Russia to provide major boost to cooperation
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan Outlines Prospects for Cross-Regional Connectivity between Central Asia and European Union
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
30.10.2025, 13:19How $22 Trillion in Private Capital Can Become a Driver of Development: Nikolay Podguzov Presented a Solution at FII9 in RiyadhHow $22 Trillion in Private Capital Can Become a Driver of Development: Nikolay Podguzov Presented a Solution at FII9 in Riyadh 30.10.2025, 08:402921Future of the Kazakhstan-U.S. Strategic Partnership Discussed in Astana 30.10.2025, 17:582911Investment surge: Kazakhstan draws 13.8 trillion tenge over 9 months 30.10.2025, 11:202351Senate approves extradition treaty between Kazakhstan and Morocco 30.10.2025, 21:542076Tokayev entrusts Governor Nalibayev with improving Kyzylorda region's investment climate 24.10.2025, 18:5096486Agricultural output in Kazakhstan increases 2.5-fold 24.10.2025, 09:20Baiterek Holding is being transformed into an investment institution to implement Kazakhstan’s proactive economic growth policy96286Baiterek Holding is being transformed into an investment institution to implement Kazakhstan’s proactive economic growth policy 24.10.2025, 14:00Preserving and strengthening our Independence is a sacred duty of every Kazakhstani citizen - Tokayev80286Preserving and strengthening our Independence is a sacred duty of every Kazakhstani citizen - Tokayev 24.10.2025, 10:1580061Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awards citizens in honor of Republic Day 24.10.2025, 21:10Older than dinosaurs: scientists from the Institute of Zoology discovered over a hundred Paleozoic amphibian skeletons 70 km from Almaty62876Older than dinosaurs: scientists from the Institute of Zoology discovered over a hundred Paleozoic amphibian skeletons 70 km from Almaty 01.10.2025, 12:30374451Kazakhstan to build two NPPs in Almaty region - Satkaliyev 02.10.2025, 13:14363966Durov announces opening of AI Lab in Kazakhstan 06.10.2025, 19:18318566Kazakhstan to host filming of fourth "Armour of God" movie starring Jackie Chan 06.10.2025, 20:57318276Over 1,500 Agricultural Fairs to Be Held Across Kazakhstan by the End of the Year 07.10.2025, 18:55Karaganda Records Consistently "High" and "Very High" Levels of Air Pollution for Over a Decade - CACF300136Karaganda Records Consistently "High" and "Very High" Levels of Air Pollution for Over a Decade - CACF