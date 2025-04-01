Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Kaja Kallas debate international agenda issues

Tell a friend

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Kaja Kallas, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, in Astana, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.





They discussed prospects for multilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and the European Union, expansion of trade and economic partnership in priority sectors such as energy, industry, digitalization and development of large infrastructure projects aimed at the development of the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor.





Kaja Kallas said Kazakhstan was one of the first in the region to sign the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (EPCA) with the EU which proves the high level of the development of bilateral ties. She announced the beginning of the process for concluding the visa facilitation agreement between the European Commission and Kazakhstan.





The Head of State said Kazakhstan hails this step to open new possibilities for strengthening interpersonal ties and business relations with European countries.





The parties also shared views on the pressing issues of the international and regional agenda.





They also focused on Central Asia-EU cooperation issues.