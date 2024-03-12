Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Asif Ali Zardari on his election as President of Pakistan

Tell a friend

Presidents of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Ilham Aliyev took part in the solemn ceremony of arrival of a container train from Xi’an to the Absheron freight railway station, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.





Tokayev and Aliyev took part in the ceremony of arrival of a container block-train from the newly opened Kazakh-Chinese transport and logistics center in Xi’an to the Absheron freight railway station through the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route via teleconference.





In his speech, the Kazakh Head of State stressed that the new transport and logistics framework of Eurasian is being established amid the global geopolitical turbulence. According to him, the close and effective cooperation between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan has its role to play in it. By joint efforts, trade and economic potential of the two countries is being expanded.





For his part, Aliyev congratulated transport workers on this remarkable event and noted that Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan actively work to strengthen interaction in many areas of cooperation, including transit and transport.





In conclusion, both leaders expressed gratitude to all Kazakhstani and Azerbaijani specialists for the productive joint work and wished them further success.