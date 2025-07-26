This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extends Revolution Day greetings to Egyptian President
relevant news
Kazakhstan proposes to join forces to save Caspian, Aral Seas, glaciers
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh PM attends 1st International Environmental Conference in Altai Republic
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay official visit to Türkiye
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh, Russian PMs hold meeting
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan to relocate some 500 young saigas to Uzbekistan
In cooperation with the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan, we plan to relocate 500 young saigas to Uzbekistan. Our experts will study their adaptation to the local environment. This is an important step towards the conservation of this rare species," Minister Aziz Abdukhakimov says.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh President signs into law allied relations treaty with Kyrgyzstan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Olzhas Bektenov Holds Meeting With Governor of Hiroshima Prefecture Hidehiko Yuzaki on Humanitarian Cooperation
We highly appreciate Kazakhstan’s support on the international stage. One of the goals of our visit is to strengthen friendship. In Hiroshima, we believe that we have an important mission - to work toward a world free of nuclear weapons. Kazakhstan is a member of the Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone movement in Central Asia," Hidehiko Yuzaki said.
Kazakhstan is committed to deepening cooperation with Japan in areas such as medical and social support for victims of radiation, as well as the development and implementation of technologies in the field of radiation medicine. We express our gratitude to the Government of Japan for its intention to provide a grant to address the consequences of nuclear tests in Semey. We are confident that this initiative will have a sustainable long-term impact on improving the quality of medical care," Olzhas Bektenov noted.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Olzhas Bektenov Meets With Phygital International President René Fasel
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
25.07.2025, 14:49Kazakhstan proposes to join forces to save Caspian, Aral Seas, glaciers 25.07.2025, 15:122856Team Kazakhstan hauls 5 medals at IPhO-2025 in France 25.07.2025, 13:482671Kazakh PM attends 1st International Environmental Conference in Altai Republic 25.07.2025, 11:352461Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay official visit to Türkiye 25.07.2025, 17:522221Military helicopter disappears from radar in Almaty region, search underway 21.07.2025, 17:3033376Heatwave with temperatures reaching 42C to grip Kazakhstan next three days 22.07.2025, 23:5726936Dimash Qudaibergen awarded People's Artist of Kyrgyzstan title 21.07.2025, 13:4326131Import, export volumes via Khorgos port surpass 20 mln tons in H1 2025 21.07.2025, 23:1125771Kazakhstan to relocate some 500 young saigas to Uzbekistan 21.07.2025, 12:3425506Kazakh President signs into law allied relations treaty with Kyrgyzstan 27.06.2025, 18:09221146President Tokayev takes part in expanded meeting of SEEC in Minsk 27.06.2025, 16:21217811Drone-based Sergek system introduced in Astana 27.06.2025, 17:19198591Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attends SEEC meeting 26.06.2025, 21:46185936President Tokayev arrives in Minsk 27.06.2025, 15:23181991Telegram received membership status at Kazakhstan’s Astana Hub