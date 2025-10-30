Kassym-Jomart Tokayev holds talks with President of Finland Alexander Stubb  

Images | akorda.kz

Tell a friend

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed President of Finland Alexander Stubb, who arrived in Kazakhstan on his first official visit, akorda.kz reports





The high-level talks were preceded by an official welcoming ceremony at the Akorda Residence. In accordance with diplomatic protocol, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Alexander Stubb introduced members of their respective delegations. The commander of the honor guard presented a welcoming report to the Heads of State. Following the performance of the national anthems, the two leaders proceeded to a one-on-one meeting.





Your visit carries special significance - it is an important and, in many ways, breakthrough event that will give new impetus to the development of bilateral relations. Kazakhstan and Finland have established good traditions of friendship and mutual cooperation. There are no unresolved issues between our countries, though the potential for expanding cooperation in trade and investment remains significant. I believe that the Business Forum organized at your initiative is of great importance. This afternoon, I will also take part in its work and I expect it will inspire entrepreneurs of our two countries to further strengthen business ties. In addition, we maintain active humanitarian contacts. Overall, Finland enjoys great popularity in Kazakhstan - our people hold deep respect for your country, its culture, and its traditions. Many Kazakh tourists visit Finland with great pleasure. I am confident that your visit will open up new opportunities for strengthening the partnership between our nations," - the President Tokayev emphasized.





In turn, Alexander Stubb thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the warm welcome and noted with satisfaction that he had been looking forward to this visit with great interest.





This is my third visit to Kazakhstan. The first time we met was in 2008, when I served as Minister for Foreign Affairs and you were Speaker of the Senate. I believe that today we will focus on two key areas. The first is the development of our bilateral relations and business cooperation. I am accompanied by a large business delegation that includes representatives of more than 20 leading Finnish companies. It was a pleasure to see familiar Finnish brands such as Isku and Honkarakenne on the streets of Astana. The second area of our talks concerns foreign policy and security. We share many common interests and are striving to find solutions to complex issues," - said the President of Finland.









Then President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Finland Alexander Stubb continued their talks with the participation of the two countries’ delegations.





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that Finland is a key trading partner of Kazakhstan in Northern Europe and within the European Union.





According to the Head of State, Finland’s high standards in such areas as clean energy, technology, digital innovation, environmental responsibility, governance, education, and human capital have earned global recognition.





He noted that Finland’s achievements serve as an inspiring example for many nations, including Kazakhstan.





Under your leadership, Finland continues to play a constructive role on both the European and global stage. We highly appreciate your statesmanship and commitment to the values that make your country a model to follow in the modern world. In Kazakhstan, we attach great importance to friendship with Finland and stand ready to implement the agreements already reached, as well as to develop new areas of cooperation," - said the President Tokayev.





According to the President, trade and economic cooperation holds great potential, with the Intergovernmental Commission serving as an important instrument for expanding business ties.





In this context, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that the presence of business representatives in the Finnish delegation demonstrates Helsinki’s genuine interest in deepening bilateral partnership.





The Head of State reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s readiness to support the implementation of joint projects and encouraged Finnish companies to take advantage of the opportunities available to foreign investors in order to access the broader Central Asian market.