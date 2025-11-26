Kazakh and Turkmen presidents sign documents to expand cooperation

Tell a friend

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov met with the Ambassador of the Hellenic Republic Efthalia Kakiopoulou, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the talks, the parties discussed current issues on the bilateral agenda, as well as prospects for the further development of Kazakh-Greek cooperation.





The positive dynamics of the political dialogue and interaction in the trade-economic, investment, and cultural-humanitarian spheres were noted. Both sides expressed interest in implementing joint projects in the fields of transport and logistics, tourism, education, and digital technologies.





Deputy Minister Issetov emphasized that Greece is an important partner of Kazakhstan in the European Union and the Mediterranean region, and expressed readiness to deepen cooperation both at the bilateral level and within international organizations.





Ambassador Kakiopoulou, for her part, highlighted Athens’ commitment to further strengthening comprehensive ties with Astana, underscoring the promising nature of cooperation in the trade and investment sphere and the promotion of cultural initiatives.





At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties agreed to maintain a regular political dialogue and continue work on expanding Kazakh-Greek partnership across all areas.