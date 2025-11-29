Kazakh Foreign Minister Held a Meeting with Head of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation

Images | gov.kz

Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Slovenia Altay Abibullayev held a meeting with the President of the National Assembly of Slovenia Urška Klakočar Zupančič, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The Ambassador provided detailed information on the large-scale program of political system modernization initiated by President Kassym‑Jomart Tokayev, including the forthcoming parliamentary reform and the country’s key foreign policy achievements and priorities.





The Kazakh diplomat emphasized that Kazakhstan’s Eurasian position harmoniously combines the shared civilizational values of East and West, as well as its rich national history, culture, and traditions. He underlined that Kazakhstan attaches great importance to strengthening comprehensive relations with Slovenia and the institutions of the European Union.





A.Abibullayev also noted the successful advancement - similar to Slovenia - of the fundamental principles of gender equality, highlighting the growing role and representation of women in government bodies and business, as well as in the education and healthcare systems, and in the overall sustainable development of society.





In turn, the Speaker of the Slovenian Parliament, U.Klakočar Zupančič, stressed that she regards Kazakhstan as a key partner in Central Asia and announced reciprocal plans to promptly establish the Slovenian section of the parliamentary friendship group for cooperation with Kazakhstan. She also informed about the activities of the main parliamentary political factions in light of the upcoming parliamentary elections in March 2026.





With great enthusiasm and sincere warmth, she noted the highest level of trustful and mutually beneficial Kazakh-Slovenian cooperation and friendship, which have reached a qualitatively new stage of development following the official visit of President of Slovenia Nataša Pirc Musar to Kazakhstan on March 31 - April 1 of this year, at the invitation of President K.K.Tokayev. The Speaker assured the Ambassador that Slovenia remains a loyal and important political and foreign trade partner for all Central Asian countries.





The interlocutors emphasized the importance of direct contacts between legislative bodies for the exchange of valuable experience and the strengthening of the legal framework of cooperation.





At the conclusion of the meeting, the Speaker of the National Assembly conveyed her most sincere and best wishes to the people of Kazakhstan, as well as to the leadership of the Senate and the Mazhilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan. She expressed particular interest in personally visiting Kazakhstan on an official trip to strengthen inter-parliamentary cooperation and to gain closer acquaintance with the lives of women, the ancient culture, traditions, and history of our nation, with the possible inclusion of visits to national landmarks, equestrian sporting events, and clubs.