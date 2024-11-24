Kazakh, French Presidents adopt Joint declaration

Tell a friendLeaders of Kazakhstan and France, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Emmanuel Macron, adopted a joint declaration, aimed at enhanced strategic partnership, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda. Later, the documents were signed in the presence of the Heads of State: 1. Readmission agreement between the Kazakh and French governments; 2. Strategic partnership roadmap on critical resources and materials; 3. Partnership agreement on strategic cooperation between Kazakhstan’s Samruk Kazyna national welfare fund and Société Generale S.A.; 4. Agreement on strategic cooperation on 6-axis electric locomotives between Kazakhstan Railways and Alstom Transport SA; 5. Protocol agreement on cooperation in the field of archeology between Kazakhstan’s Margulan Institute of Archeology and France’s National Institute of Preventive Archaeological Research. As part of the state visit of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Paris, the two countries’ delegations inked 36 documents, including one intergovernmental, 21 interdepartmental and 14 commercial ones, worth 2.2 billion US dollars. Earlier it was reported that the Kazakh and French Presidents held talks in an extended format. It was reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Emmanuel Macron made a joint statement at a press conference. The President of Kazakhstan arrived in France for a state visit on November 4. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was officially welcomed by his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron. Read more about the prospects for developing relations between Astana and Paris in the analytical report by Kazinform News Agency correspondent.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.