13.06.2025, 17:25 11911
Kazakh President and Exxon Mobil CEO focus on prospects for development of oil and gas investment projects
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, received Chairman and CEO of Exxon Mobil Darren Woods, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.
The sides debated the current state and prospects for the development of investment projects in the energy and oil and gas sectors.
The Head of State highly appreciated Exxon Mobil’s contribution to the development of Kazakhstan’s economy. He noted the corporation is one of the key and reliable partners in the country’s energy sector.
The President of Kazakhstan emphasized the importance of the development of projects to increase hydrocarbon production as part of oil and gas cooperation.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Kazakhstan is interested in further deepening of cooperation with the corporation and raising the efficiency of the production.
In turn, Darren Woods expressed gratitude for creating a favorable environment for the successful development of the Tengiz, Kashagan and CPC.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
11.06.2025, 17:58 13441
Prime Ministers of Kazakhstan and Slovakia Discuss Trade and Economic Cooperation and Participate in Joint Business Forum
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting with Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic Robert Fico, who arrived in Kazakhstan on his first official visit. During the meeting, the parties discussed the development of trade and economic cooperation, primeminister.kz reports.
Slovakia is a reliable partner of Kazakhstan in the European Union. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan attaches particular importance to developing a comprehensive strategic partnership with the Slovak Republic. Our countries share much in common in the areas of industrial and agricultural development, highly skilled human capital, and favorable geographical location. All of this forms a solid foundation for further strengthening Kazakh-Slovak relations," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
Meetings between heads of state and prime ministers serve as a mobilizing factor for the implementation of projects. We are interested not only in increasing trade turnover but also in establishing joint productions," Robert Fico noted.
Last year, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $140 million. In the first four months of the current year, mutual trade volume increased by 46%. The importance of further diversifying the trade structure and expanding the range of goods and services was underscored.
Kazakhstan expressed interest in deepening cooperation in agriculture through the establishment of joint ventures and the exchange of experience in organic production, as well as in developing efficient transport and logistics routes that ensure sustainable access to international markets.
Given the appeals received by the Government of Kazakhstan from domestic carriers, Olzhas Bektenov initiated a review of the issue of increasing the quota for transit freight permits. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening comprehensive, mutually beneficial cooperation and fully implementing the agreements reached during Robert Fico’s official visit to Kazakhstan.
Following the talks, the prime ministers took part in the "Kazakhstan - Slovakia" business forum. Representatives of the business communities of both countries discussed establishing ties in new areas of mutual interest. Slovak businesses are already actively represented in Kazakhstan in sectors such as healthcare, energy, and the food industry.
In his address, Olzhas Bektenov invited investors and members of the Slovak business community to jointly implement projects. He outlined promising areas for cooperation and the intensification of long-term ties that promote economic growth, such as industry, energy, agriculture, the defense industry, and others. He emphasized the importance of exchanging experience in water resources management within the framework of Kazakhstan’s ongoing Water Partnership Initiative, which involves the modernization of water infrastructure, the introduction of modern irrigation systems, and more.
Special attention was given to the conditions created in Kazakhstan for IT specialists. The international technopark Astana Hub currently supports more than 1,500 startups, including global technology leaders such as Google, Microsoft, and others. Slovakia’s innovative IT sector was invited to launch startups within this digital ecosystem.
Concluding the forum, the prime ministers of Kazakhstan and Slovakia expressed a strong commitment to qualitatively expanding the comprehensive and mutually beneficial partnership.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
10.06.2025, 20:35 37836
3rd sitting of Interparliamentary Cooperation Council of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan convenes in Astana
Images | mazhilis.parlam.kz
Tell a friend
Speaker of the Kazakh Majilis Yerlan Koshanov and Speaker of Kyrgyzstan’s Jogorku Kenesh Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu held the third session of the Interparliamentary Cooperation Council of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan in Astana, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Those attending discussed the development of agreements concluded at the high level and the expansion of bilateral ties between the legislative bodies of the two nations.
Greeting the Kyrgyz delegation, Kazakh Speaker Koshanov noted that the people of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan are long since united by common history, traditions and culture and centuries-long good neighborly relations.
He said thanks to a well-balanced policy, mutual understanding and friendship of the Heads of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sadyr Zhaparov the cooperation between the two countries develops dynamically. He added the goal is to preserve and further boost that cooperation.
During the sitting the parties highlighted the significance of the development of bilateral and multilateral cooperation.
Investments, cultural and humanitarian cooperation, projects in the sphere of tourism ecology and climate change were on the agenda.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
10.06.2025, 20:01 13161
Olzhas Bektenov Participates in the IV Tashkent Investment Forum
Tell a friend
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov, speaking at the plenary session of the IV Tashkent International Investment Forum, emphasized that attracting investment is a key driver of economic development, primeminister.kz reports.
At the recent Astana International Forum, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reaffirmed our country's commitment to building a stable, integrated, and future-oriented Central Asia. The Government of Kazakhstan is ready to support successful and long-term projects based on mutual trust and sustainable development. Investment attraction plays a central role in our region's economic paradigm. Kazakhstan aims to attract at least $150 billion in foreign capital into the economy by 2029. These are ambitious goals, but we consider them attainable. To that end, we are consistently implementing large-scale reforms aimed at structural transformation of the national economy," Olzhas Bektenov said.
Kazakhstan offers investors flexible and tailored incentives, including tax benefits, customs duty exemptions, in-kind grants, infrastructure development, and more. Investment Agreements are signed with major investors, ensuring legal stability for up to 25 years for projects in priority sectors. The country operates special economic and industrial zones equipped with ready-to-use infrastructure and offering tax and customs preferences. The Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) provides unique business conditions with its English common law-based jurisdiction, ensuring transparent legal processes.
Additionally, Prime Minister Bektenov highlighted the expansion of trade and investment cooperation, deepening regional partnerships in energy and logistics, development of critical minerals, digitalization, and sustainable growth. In the energy sector, he named priority areas for regional cooperation, including joint implementation of cross-border projects and the generation and transmission of green energy. Attention was also drawn to the development of transport and logistics infrastructure, particularly the implementation of major investment projects within the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.
He noted the need for transforming digital infrastructure and attracting long-term investments in critical areas, including data centers, the construction of transnational fiber-optic lines, development of supercomputing capacity, and AI ecosystems.
During the plenary session, which was attended by President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, strategies for sustainable development, investment, and regional partnership were discussed. Speakers at the forum included President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev, Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico, Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev, Prime Minister of Tajikistan Kohir Rasulzoda, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Nokerguly Atagulyyev, Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Alexander Novak, EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso, and BRICS Bank President Dilma Rousseff. The event also drew participation from heads of government, representatives of international organizations, global corporations, and financial institutions.
Forum participants stressed the importance of coordinated efforts among Central Asian countries to enhance the investment appeal of the entire region.
On the sidelines of the forum, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov.
Olzhas Bektenov conveyed greetings and best wishes from President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan. During the meeting, the parties discussed trade and economic cooperation, transport and logistics, industry, water and energy issues, as well as cultural and humanitarian collaboration.
Uzbekistan remains a significant trade partner for Kazakhstan. In the first four months of the current year, bilateral trade reached $1.3 billion, an increase of 9.4% compared to the same period last year. Exports rose by 15.9%, amounting to $1 billion. The main growth drivers were cooperation in industry, automotive manufacturing, and agriculture.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
10.06.2025, 16:19 38116
Tokayev holds meeting with OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Elina Valtonen
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed support for Elina Valtonen in her post as OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, stressing challenges in regional and global security, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
This year marks 50 years since the signing of the Helsinki Final Act. For half a century, this document has been the bedrock of European security, upholding the key principles such as sovereignty, territorial integrity and respect for human rights. Kazakhstan is firmly committed to these underlying values, said Tokayev.
The Kazakh President also commended the Kazakh-Finnish relations, saying: "Finland is a long-standing partner of Astana in Scandinavia". He also stated the readiness to further enhance ties.
In turn, Elina Valtonen said that the OSCE attaches utmost importance to promoting ties with Kazakhstan and Central Asia. She hailed President Tokayev’s efforts to strengthen the international authority of Kazakhstan, thanks to which, the country "has established itself as an influential middle power in the region and the world".
Kazakhstan’s authority becomes even stronger through its active participation in organizations such as the OSCE. We sincerely appreciate your productive role in this challenging time, especially in economic and environmental spheres. Cooperation with the OSCE Program Office in Astana is quite productive, said the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office.
In conclusion, the Kazakh President conveyed warm wishes to his Finnish counterpart Alexander Stubb and confirmed the readiness for closer interaction to boost friendship and cooperation among both nations.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
05.06.2025, 15:56 73906
Kazakh President tasks NSC to enhance information security
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan met today with the senior officials of the National Security Committee (NSC), Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
According to Akorda, the Head of State visited the NSC on Thursday, where he was informed about the activities of the Committee’s operations and technical departments.
Tokayev was presented with the Committee’s capacity to ensure cybersecurity as well as projects to develop government and official communications, AI technologies.
During the meeting, President Tokayev highlighted the importance of repelling treats to information security and maintaining the country’s critical infatuation stable.
In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev set a number of specific tasks to improve the work in the direction discussed.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
03.06.2025, 15:25 103351
State Counselor Karin commends CA-China partnership at Think Tank Forum in Astana
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
Kazakh State Counselor Erlan Karin attended the opening of the 5th Think Tank Forum "Central Asia-China: New Horizons of Regional Partnership" on Tuesday, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
The forum was hosted by the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies under the Kazakh President (KazISS) jointly with the Institute of East European, Russian, and Central Asian Studies of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS).
Attending the event were representatives of leading think tanks, government agencies, scientific institutions as well as international organizations from Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.
In his remarks, Karin noted the dynamic relationship between China and the Central Asian countries, highlighting the need to strengthen expert and multilateral dialogue. He said: "Astana will host the second China - Central Asia summit later this year, which is set to become another step towards strategic rapprochement".
CASS President Gao Xiang, in a video message to the forum, stressed the priority areas of cooperation, including security, technological development, education, tourism, archeology and sport.
In turn, KazISS director Yerkin Tukumov pointed out the growing role think tanks play amid global turbulence. He hailed the Middle Corridor as strategic, calling it a "future interregional economic artery" as well as outlined three key areas of cooperation, including developing transport corridors, training personnel and water security.
The forum featured themed sessions discussing the strategic architecture of regional cooperation, development of transit and economic hubs, as well as technological interaction in digitalization, AI and innovative ecosystems.
State Counselor Karin spoke about the cooperation between Astana and Beijing as well as Kazakhstan’s ongoing reforms and priority development areas.
The survey conducted by KazISS shows 73.3% of the citizens and 79.5%, according to the Public Policy Institute, believe the country is developing in the right direction, demonstrating the high level of consolidation of the state and the society, said Karin.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
02.06.2025, 18:10 121086
Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan sign protocol on shared operation of Bahri Tochik Water Reservoir
Images | The Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation of Kazakhstan
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan have signed a protocol on shared operation of Bahri Tochik Water Reservoir from June to August 2025, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The document was inked in Dubai, on the sidelines of the International Glaciers Protection Conference, by the three countries' ministers of water resources.
According to the document, Kazakhstan is set to receive 491 million cubic meters of water in the peak of vegetation period.
The document stipulates a schedule of use of water resources in the facility and is aimed at ensuring effective and balanced water distribution between the three countries.
Kazakhstan is committed to the implementation of joint water management projects as well as to the promotion of the principles of international water law. Through interaction only we can effectively resist climate challenges," Nurzhan Nurzhigitov said.
Earlier, it was reported that the ministers of energy and water resources of Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan held a regular meeting in Tashkent to discuss the issues concerning uninterrupted and efficient operation of water and energy systems during the summer period.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
02.06.2025, 11:53 97161
Olzhas Bektenov and the Ooni of Ife, Nigeria, Discuss Cooperation Prospects
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting with His Majesty Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, King of Ife of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, who arrived in Kazakhstan to participate in the Astana International Forum, primeminister.kz reports.
The meeting focused on the implementation of agreements reached between the Presidents of Kazakhstan and Nigeria during the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week summit on January 14 of this year. Special attention was given to trade, investment cooperation, and collaboration in agriculture, transport and logistics, energy, geological exploration, digital technologies, and other sectors.
In 2023, Kazakhstan’s total trade turnover with African countries increased by 15.4% and reached $789.2 million. Within the agricultural sector, the parties discussed the prospects for supplying Kazakh wheat to Nigeria. In terms of transport and logistics, the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor) presents Kazakhstan with opportunities to export goods to markets in North and West Africa.
At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to promoting the expansion of mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and Nigeria.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
10.06.2025, 14:50Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets with EEC Board Chairman 10.06.2025, 13:30Comfortable and Safe Stay for Tourists: Government Reviews Implementation of Presidential Instructions52636Comfortable and Safe Stay for Tourists: Government Reviews Implementation of Presidential Instructions 10.06.2025, 12:48Year of Vocational Professions: Olzhas Bektenov Outlined Priority Tasks for Ensuring Safe Working Conditions in Production45261Year of Vocational Professions: Olzhas Bektenov Outlined Priority Tasks for Ensuring Safe Working Conditions in Production 10.06.2025, 21:4140621Visit of EU Council’s COEST Delegation: Strengthening Strategic Dialogue with Kazakhstan 10.06.2025, 19:51Developing Bilateral Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Iran in the Agricultural Sector Discussed in Astana40391Developing Bilateral Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Iran in the Agricultural Sector Discussed in Astana 23.05.2025, 17:49173146Almaty to build 35 km of ski tracks for beginner skiers 23.05.2025, 19:01161011From Shymbulak to Oi-Qaragai: Almaty to create single tourist space 23.05.2025, 16:54Activities of 13 criminal groups suppressed, 142 members detained, Kazakh National Security Committee158146Activities of 13 criminal groups suppressed, 142 members detained, Kazakh National Security Committee 28.05.2025, 17:21154736Kazakhstan to launch direct flights from Astana to Milan 16.05.2025, 16:12154236Kazakh soldier breaks record at U.S. military competition