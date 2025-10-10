President of Kazakhstan Instructed the Government to Accelerate Construction of the Torgai–Irgiz RoadPresident of Kazakhstan Instructed the Government to Accelerate Construction of the Torgai–Irgiz Road
09.10.2025, 12:21 14206
Kazakh President supports Gaza ceasefire agreement
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has expressed support for the recently reached ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip and the release of hostages through indirect negotiations held in Egypt, Kazinform News Agency reports quoting Presidential Aide-Press Secretary Ruslan Zheldibay.
The Head of State highlighted the productive mediation efforts of Egypt, Qatar, and Türkiye, as well as the significant contribution of the United States, led by President Donald Trump, to the negotiation process aimed at achieving lasting peace in the Middle East," Zheldibay wrote.
09.10.2025, 19:35 13036
Strengthening Cooperation with the Central Asian Regional Information and Coordination Centre Discussed at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry
First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Akan Rakhmetullin met with the newly appointed Director of the Central Asian Regional Information and Coordination Centre for Combating Illicit Trafficking of Narcotic Drugs, Psychotropic Substances and Their Precursors, Makhmud Khamidov, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The parties discussed prospects for further cooperation and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening interaction in combating illicit drug trafficking.
CARICC is an international organization headquartered in Almaty, established in 2009 by Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan with the support of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.
08.10.2025, 18:45 29431
Kazakh and Israeli Foreign Ministers hold a Telephone Conversation
At the initiative of the Israeli side, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev held a telephone conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Israel Gideon Sa’ar, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Minister Sa’ar congratulated his counterpart on the appointment and wished him success in his responsible mission.
The Kazakh Foreign Minister expressed gratitude and reaffirmed his readiness to further develop mutually beneficial bilateral relations between two nations.
During the conversation, the parties discussed the implementation of agreements reached at the highest and high levels. They also exchanged views on key issues of the regional and international agenda.
07.10.2025, 20:42 45081
Kazakh Foreign Minister Hold a Series of Bilateral Meetings on the Sidelines of the OTS Summit in Gabala
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev held bilateral meetings with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, Péter Szijjártó, on the sidelines of the Summit of the Organization of Turkic States, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting with the head of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, the state and prospects for the further development of bilateral cooperation, as well as progress in implementing agreements reached at the highest and high levels were discussed.
Particular attention was paid to the preparation of the upcoming state visit of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, to the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Minister Kosherbayev proposed holding a forum of IT specialists during this visit to give additional impetus to relations between Astana and Baku in the field of digitalization.
Discussions were held with the head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry on the implementation of agreements reached following the state visit of Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Hungary in November 2024, as well as the visits to Kazakhstan by Hungarian President Tamás Sulyok and Speaker of Parliament László Kövér in September-October 2025.
The interlocutors focused on issues related to the development and expansion of joint projects in the fields of agriculture, energy, healthcare, and finance. It was noted that the active political dialogue at the highest level contributes to strengthening trust and further deepening strategic cooperation between the two countries.
Given Kazakhstan’s achievements in the field of IT and digitalization, Minister Kosherbayev proposed expanding the partnership between the countries in this promising area, including on the basis of the Alem.AI International Artificial Intelligence Center.
In addition, an exchange of views took place on topical issues on the regional and global agenda. The parties confirmed their commitment to further close cooperation within multilateral structures.
07.10.2025, 15:50 45786
Kazakhstan Supported the Idea of Establishing the OTS+ Format
In his speech, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his gratitude to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for the warm hospitality, highlighting the importance and relevance of the summit’s agenda, akorda.kz reports.
We consistently emphasize that the Turkic people share common roots and a centuries-old history that unites our nations. All these achievements embody the golden thread of our blessed unity and everlasting solidarity. Recently, our nations marked the Day of Cooperation of Turkic Peoples. This is a meaningful occasion that further strengthens our bonds of brotherhood. Today, the Organization of Turkic States has evolved into a distinguished and influential platform that unites our friendly nations," said the President.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked President Sadyr Japarov for Kyrgyzstan’s successful chairmanship of the Organization of Turkic States and expressed confidence that the Organization’s status will continue to strengthen under the leadership of Azerbaijan headed by President Ilham Aliyev.
The President of Kazakhstan noted that the global security system is going through a difficult period. In his view, conflicts, challenges, and geopolitical contradictions have become a negative trend posing a threat to all nations.
In these turbulent times, I would like to particularly commend the singing of the Peace Declaration between Azerbaijan and Armenia – a historic step towards the resolution of a conflict that has remained unsettled for more than three decades. This landmark agreement paves the way for lasting stability and economic growth. In light of the current complex geopolitical landscape, unity among the Turkic states is vital to safeguard and promote our shared interests. Today, the global community sees us as strong, resilient, and united nations capable of addressing significant challenges. Several countries have expressed a growing interest in the activities of our Organization. In this regard, Kazakhstan supports the initiative to establish the “Organization of Turkic States+” format, aimed at expanding the scope of cooperation. This initiative will undoubtedly open the way to enhancing the international standing of our Organization," stated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
The President highlighted the unique role and potential of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia in promoting stability, security, and peace across the Turkic region.
We express our sincere appreciation to the Republic of Azerbaijan as well as to all Turkic states for supporting the process of transformation of the Conference into a full-fledged international organization. The Turkic nations share common goals in promoting security and addressing challenges, including combatting terrorism, and therefore our cooperation in this field has been yielding tangible results. Our nations are working together to prevent and combat terrorism, organized crime, and drug trafficking. In this context, we all continue to support global initiatives aimed at maintaining global security. However, we should not limit our efforts to these areas alone," noted the President.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev drew attention to the fact that many countries are facing cyberattacks — a new and borderless threat.
I propose to establish a Cybersecurity Council within the framework of this Organization. This Council would serve as a platform to coordinate the actions of member states, and consolidate our efforts. Moreover, it would strengthen our digital security and technological connectivity. The outcomes of the conference held in Almaty this September reaffirmed the crucial importance of enhancing cooperation in the field of cybersecurity", President Tokayev said.
The Head of State described economic cooperation as a fundamental pillar of stability and prosperity.
We must pay special attention to the comprehensive implementation of the Turkic World Vision – 2040. Today’s summit should enrich this strategy with concrete measures. Each member state of our Organization has its own unique advantages and achievements. Nevertheless, within the Organization, effective mechanisms have already been proposed to advance large-scale trade and economic projects. One such mechanism is the Turkic Investment Fund. We should fully utilize the opportunities of this financial institution. This year, our ministers of economy and trade will gather in Turkistan. On that occasion, it would be appropriate to prepare a List of projects to be financed by the Fund. Industrial cooperation plays a significant role in diversifying our economies. In this regard, we think that the Turkic Chamber of Commerce and Industry possesses great potential. Next year, Kazakhstan will assume the chairmanship of this Chamber. In this capacity, we will propose the adoption of an Industrial Cooperation Program focused on concrete projects", emphasized Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
02.10.2025, 20:45 108116
Prospects for Bilateral Projects between Kazakhstan and Türkiye Discussed in Astana
Chairman of the Investment Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gabidulla Ospankulov and Deputy Chairman of the Board of JSC "NC KAZAKH INVEST" Madiyar Sultanbek held a meeting with representatives of Turkish business, led by Selçuk Yüce, Chairman of the Kazakhstan-Türkiye Business Council under the Foreign Economic Relations Board of Türkiye, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the negotiations, the parties discussed prospects for expanding investment and trade-economic cooperation. Particular attention was paid to opportunities for joint projects in metallurgy, chemical industry, mechanical engineering, food and textile sectors, as well as the development of housing construction and modernization of infrastructure. Promising areas also include projects in renewable energy, the "green" economy, digitalization, and artificial intelligence.
Chairman Ospankulov noted that Türkiye is one of Kazakhstan’s key foreign economic partners, with Turkish investments in the country’s economy reaching 5.8 billion US dollars. More than 4,000 companies with Turkish participation successfully operate in Kazakhstan, which confirms the high level of confidence in the country’s business climate: "Kazakhstan is implementing an industrialization policy focused on the development of high-tech industries. Projects in metallurgy, chemical industry, mechanical engineering, food and textile sectors are of particular interest. In this context, the participation of Turkish companies in these projects is viewed as highly promising."
For his part, Selçuk Yüce emphasized that Kazakhstan is Türkiye’s key partner in Central Asia. He underlined that Turkish businesses are interested in implementing new projects in industry, energy, infrastructure, and high technologies, and expressed readiness to facilitate the involvement of Türkiye’s leading companies in developing joint initiatives.
The meeting was also attended by representatives of leading Turkish companies, including Alarko Holding, Yıldızlar SSS Holding, Anadolu Group, Renaissance Heavy Industries, GAP İnşaat, Çalık Holding, and others. The companies expressed interest in expanding their presence in Kazakhstan and implementing joint projects across various sectors of the economy.
01.10.2025, 21:53 123331
Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia Explore New Areas of Investment Partnership
Chairman of the Investment Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gabidulla Ospankulov held a meeting with Co-Chairman of the Kazakhstan-Saudi Business Council Ahmed Ali Al-Dakhil and representatives of the delegation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the negotiations, the parties discussed opportunities to expand bilateral cooperation in priority sectors of the economy, including energy, renewable energy, infrastructure, agro-industrial complex, pharmaceuticals, and high technologies. Particular attention was paid to the role of the Kazakhstan-Saudi Business Council as an effective platform for direct dialogue between the business communities of the two countries.
Chairman Ospankulov noted that Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia are building a strategic partnership based on trust and mutual interests, and that new opportunities are emerging today to expand joint projects in key areas of the economy: "We highly appreciate the activity of our Saudi partners and are open to the closest possible cooperation. To date, the volume of investments of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Kazakhstan has already exceeded 110 million US dollars; however, we see tremendous potential for further expansion of our economic relations. Kazakhstan is ready to provide favorable conditions and an individual approach for the implementation of investment initiatives, and we are confident that joint projects will strengthen economic ties and bring tangible benefits to our countries."
For his part, Ahmed Ali Al-Dakhil emphasized that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia views Kazakhstan as a promising partner in Central Asia and expressed the readiness of the Business Council to facilitate the development of new areas of cooperation and to attract Saudi investors to projects in Kazakhstan.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties confirmed their readiness to continue active dialogue and joint work on the development of new areas of cooperation. In this context, it was noted that the meetings of the Kazakhstan-Saudi Business Council held in Riyadh in 2023 and in Astana in 2024 laid a solid foundation for the consistent expansion of the partnership and the implementation of new joint projects.
30.09.2025, 17:42 146746
Kazakhstan, UAE discuss military cooperation, technological exchange
Images | akorda.kz
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today Mohamed Bin Mubarak Fadhel Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of State for Defense Affairs, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
The sides discussed the prospects for the two countries’ cooperation in military education and security ensuring.
The Head of State also pointed out the UAE’s achievement in defense industry and drew attention to the opportunities of experience exchange in advanced technologies and innovations.
The President also emphasized dynamic development of the relations between Astana and Abu Dhabi in all fields and expressed readiness for further strengthening of the bilateral strategic partnership.
30.09.2025, 14:12 140976
Kazakhstan welcomes Trump's plan to end conflict in Gaza Strip
Presidential Aide Ruslan Zheldibay stated that Kazakhstan welcomes U.S. President Donald Trump's 20-point Gaza peace plan, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated that Kazakhstan considers this initiative as a unique opportunity and the most important step to regulate the situation in the Middle East, strengthen interstate trust and establish enduring and just peace in this region," he posted on Telegram channel.
