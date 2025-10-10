Kazakh President supports Gaza ceasefire agreement

Tell a friend

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev held bilateral meetings with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, Péter Szijjártó, on the sidelines of the Summit of the Organization of Turkic States, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the meeting with the head of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, the state and prospects for the further development of bilateral cooperation, as well as progress in implementing agreements reached at the highest and high levels were discussed.





Particular attention was paid to the preparation of the upcoming state visit of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, to the Republic of Kazakhstan.





Minister Kosherbayev proposed holding a forum of IT specialists during this visit to give additional impetus to relations between Astana and Baku in the field of digitalization.





Discussions were held with the head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry on the implementation of agreements reached following the state visit of Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Hungary in November 2024, as well as the visits to Kazakhstan by Hungarian President Tamás Sulyok and Speaker of Parliament László Kövér in September-October 2025.





The interlocutors focused on issues related to the development and expansion of joint projects in the fields of agriculture, energy, healthcare, and finance. It was noted that the active political dialogue at the highest level contributes to strengthening trust and further deepening strategic cooperation between the two countries.





Given Kazakhstan’s achievements in the field of IT and digitalization, Minister Kosherbayev proposed expanding the partnership between the countries in this promising area, including on the basis of the Alem.AI International Artificial Intelligence Center.





In addition, an exchange of views took place on topical issues on the regional and global agenda. The parties confirmed their commitment to further close cooperation within multilateral structures.