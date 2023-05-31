29.05.2023, 15:56 7991
Kazakh President surveys sowing campaign in N Kazakhstan
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev surveyed the cultivated areas of Daiyndyk Agro and sowing campaign progress in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.
The Daiyndyk Agro LLP is engaged in grain, oil plant production, and sales, cattle breeding, and agro-processing. Its farming land covers 15,800 hectares and pastures spread over 4,200 hectares. This year it plans to gather up to 25 centners of grains per hectare.
Governor of the region Aidarbek Saparov reported on the spring sowing campaign progress. The Head of State drew attention to the importance of increasing labor productivity in the sphere of agriculture and introducing new technologies and modes of production. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished all farmers the successful completion of the spring sowing campaign.
30.05.2023
New head Industrial Development Committee appointed
Azamat Panbayev was appointed the Chairman of the Industrial Development Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Prime Minister.
Born in 1987 in Turkistan region, Azamat Panbayev is a graduate of the Gumilyov Eurasian National University and the Auezov South Kazakhstan State University.
He started his career at the Industry Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Republic of Kazakhstan in 2008.
Between 2009 and 2016 he held various posts at the Ministry of Investment and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
He worked at the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan between 2016 and 2019.
He was the director of the analysis, statistics and risk management department of the Public Revenue Committee of the Finance Ministry in 2019-2022.
Since March 2022 he has been serving as the Deputy Chairman of the Committee.
30.05.2023
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received credentials from foreign ambassadors
The ceremony of presenting credentials to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev by Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of five states held at the Akorda presidential palace, Presidential press service reports.
The credentials were presented by Nauman Bashir Bhatti, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Cho Tae-ick, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea, Igor Bailen, Ambassador of the Republic of the Philippines, Janitha Abeywickrema Liyanage, Ambassador of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, and Augusto da Silva Cunha, Ambassador of the Republic of Angola.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated the ambassadors on the official start of their diplomatic missions in Kazakhstan and wished them success in further strengthening bilateral cooperation. The President conveyed his best wishes and regards to the heads of their countries.
Kazakhstan pursues a peaceful foreign policy. We are open to international cooperation, including with your countries. I am sure that your missions will be very successful. The Government of Kazakhstan and the Presidential Administration will do their best in order to support and facilitate your missions in Kazakhstan. I think we will be able to achieve great results in cooperation with your countries," - the President stressed.
30.05.2023
Strict control of infection safety in medical services and other procedures is necessary - Alikhan Smailov on HIV prevention
At the Government session chaired by Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov considered the current situation with human immunodeficiency virus and discussed measures for the provision of appropriate medical care, primeminister.kz reports.
As reported by the Minister of Healthcare Azhar Giniyat, HIV remains a pressing problem not only in Kazakhstan but also in the world. So, for the last 10 years, the morbidity rate in the country has doubled, while the mortality rate of acquired immune deficiency syndrome has decreased 1.7 times.
Medical care for infected people is provided from the level of primary health care and by 20 HIV prevention centers. At the same time, systematic measures are taken to increase accessibility of relevant services: innovative methods of testing and treatment are provided, the list of drugs within the guaranteed volume of free medical care is expanded from 12 to 16 names, 12 prevention programs are introduced in accordance with WHO recommendations, the scope of information and educational work is expanded.
The Minister noted that HIV infection in Kazakhstan is at a concentrated stage of 0.3%, while the global average is 0.7%. For today, the Road Map on counteraction to HIV for 2023-2026 years has been approved, which includes measures on prevention, diagnostics and treatment of the disease, development of specialized non-governmental organizations, improvement of human resources, etc.
Head of the Government stressed that human immunodeficiency virus remains one of the most significant problems of global public health. At the same time it has a stable growth trend throughout the world.
Kazakhstan is no exception. Over the past 10 years, our disease incidence has almost doubled. Last year about 4 thousand new infections were diagnosed. Now there are over 30 thousand people living in the country with this infection. More than half of them are young people of working age," Alikhan Smailov said.
He added that scientists have not yet developed a method that would completely defeat this virus. Therefore, it poses a serious threat.
It is very important to apply preventive measures, conduct a lot of explanatory work. Those who are ill should be provided with quality treatment in accordance with international standards. Moreover, all carriers of the virus should be under strict medical supervision," the Prime Minister said.
According to Alikhan Smailov, last year in the republic only 7 non-governmental organizations were involved in social projects related to immunodeficiency virus patients.
This is very little. It is necessary to expand the number of social grants and orders to involve NGOs in working with infected and at-risk groups. We need to raise people's awareness about the disease, the ways of infection and complications. Recently, unfortunately, such work has noticeably deteriorated. Many people have lost wariness about the danger of infection," he said.
According to the Head of Government, however, it is necessary to improve the public attitude towards people living with immunodeficiency virus. In this regard, the Ministries of Health and Information, together with the akimats, were instructed to strengthen outreach work among the population through informational materials, videos, and social networks.
Sanitary and epidemiological services need strict control of infection safety when providing the population both medical services and other procedures where there are risks of infection," Alikhan Smailov concluded.
30.05.2023
Head of State inks law on cooperation between CIS states in copyright
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On ratification of the Agreement on cooperation between the CIS member states on safeguarding and protection of the items subject to copyright and related rights in information and telecommunications networks", Kazinform refers to the Akorda press service.
The text of the Law is to be published in the press.
30.05.2023
Series of new production and infrastructure gas projects to be implemented in Kazakhstan
Topical issues of gas industry development were discussed at the Government session chaired by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.
With the participation of heads of central government agencies and national companies discussed measures for the implementation of new production and infrastructure projects, gasification of northern and eastern regions, providing fuel to residents, industrial facilities and utilities, as well as a number of other issues.
It was pointed out that due to the efforts undertaken, the Republic's marketable gas production and yield would be multiplied within the next few years.
Separately, the sides addressed steps aimed at cutting gas losses and enhancing efficiency of gas utilization and metering.
Based on the discussion results, the Prime Minister instructed the authorized government agencies and interested national companies to ensure timely implementation of measures to develop the industry.
29.05.2023
Tokayev urges to make Kazakhstan self-sufficient in dairy products
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted North Kazakhstan region’s greater capacity in livestock production during his working visit to the region, Kazinfrorm cites Akorda.
According to the Kazakh President, the country needs to achieve self-sufficiency in dairy products.
Tokayev thanked the agricultural workers for their hard work and huge contribution to the development of the country and providing food.
The Head of State gave the region’s leadership to further develop dairy farming by commissioning new farms and increasing the capacity of the existing ones.
As of now, North Kazakhstan region accounts for 10% of the country’s milk production - over 650 thousand tons of milk per year.
The region has commissioned 30 dairy farms with a total number of 16.5 thousand cows overt he past five years. An additional KZT54.9bn is to be provided to open 17 dairy farms starting this year.
29.05.2023
Assessment of Asia-Pacific cooperation on АРАС accreditation: Kazakhstan in the community of world quality leaders
In the period from May 27 to June 5, 2023, expert appraisers of the Asia-Pacific Cooperation on Accreditation - АРAC are visiting our country, whose tasks include evaluating the activities of the National Accreditation Center of the Committee for Technical Regulation and Metrology of the Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan for compliance with international standards ISO/IEC 17011, ISO/IEC 17065, ISO/IEC 17024, ISO/IEC 17021 and others, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
The assessment has been planned for the NAC as a member of the АРАС since 2010. In the course of joint work, international experts from Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, the USA and Sri Lanka will conduct in-person and in-person assessments of the NAC by observing the work of Kazakhstani appraisers in their interaction with the subjects of accreditation in the cities of Astana, Almaty and Karaganda.
Welcoming a group of foreign experts at the introductory meeting, NAC Director General Talgat Momyshev noted that Kazakhstan is an economic leader in Central Asia and the entire post-Soviet space, and the NAC is the only state body in the field of conformity assessment determined by the Government of the country. The leadership of Kazakhstan is making great efforts to expand and strengthen trade, economic, transport and logistics ties with the world community, promote Kazakh products for export, free and safe consumption within the country.
The key conditions for success on this path are the quality and safety of products and services. Representing Kazakhstan on such a recognized and authoritative international platform as АРАС, being a full member of ILAC and IAF, the NAC strives to fully share the priorities of these organizations, continuously improve its activities to meet the requirements adopted in them", - T. Momyshev stressed.
АРАС experts and NAC appraisers are waiting for a week of joint work, during which the accreditation body will have to undergo conformity assessment with the participation of business entities in the field of certification, management systems, evaluation of medical, testing, calibration laboratories and others.
The aim of АРАС is to ensure the unification and harmonization of the work of accreditation bodies in the Asia-Pacific region, and we strive to give an objective assessment in Kazakhstan for compliance with the requirements of ISO/IEC 17011 and others", - said Raj Nathan, head of the АРАС expert group.
Following the results of the visit, international experts will form a list of improvements for the NAC with a subsequent assessment of their implementation.
Thus, the entire vertical of the international accreditation system ensures the quality of the work of accreditation bodies in accordance with ISO international standards in order to apply them uniformly and prevent discrepancies on a global scale.
27.05.2023
UN Highly Appreciates Kazakhstan's Contribution to Peacekeeping
On the eve of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of the first UN peacekeeping mission, an event was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan with the participation of representatives of the Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan, the UN Mission in Kazakhstan, and the foreign diplomatic corps, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Opening the event, Kairat Umarov, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, noted that the country’s participation in the UN efforts to ensure regional and international security within the framework of UN peacekeeping missions is an important component of its foreign policy. Thanking the partners for their support, the diplomat informed about Kazakhstan's intentions to further increase peacekeeping activities within the UN.
Noting her high appreciation for Kazakhstan's active participation in the UN activities, Michaela Friberg-Storey, the United Nations Resident Coordinator for Kazakhstan, stressed that over the years of close cooperation, Astana has become an effective participant in the peacekeeping track, demonstrating a high level of training of Kazakhstan’s military personnel. Having personal experience of participating in such missions, she especially noted the conditions created in the country to improve professionalism within the framework of the "Kazcent" peacekeeping training center in Almaty.
Detailed information about the contribution of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan was presented by Colonel Olzhas Khusainov, Head of the Department of International Cooperation of the Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan, as well as Kazakhstan’s peacekeepers who took part in the missions.
Noting the positive experience of Kazakhstan, representatives of the foreign diplomatic corps expressed their gratitude and support to the Kazakh military.
Positive appraisal was given to the actions of domestic "blue helmets" in the framework of the UN mission in Lebanon. The military attaché of the Republic of India, part of the brigade that includes Kazakhstan’s peacekeepers, shared his successful interaction experience, which is now being studied by other countries.
The participants of the event observed a minute of silence for the peacekeepers who gave their lives in the service under the UN flag.
