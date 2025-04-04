03.04.2025, 20:14 7336
Kazakh President Tokayev, EC President Ursula von der Leyen hold talks in Samarkand
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the press service of Akorda.
The side meeting of the Central Asia-EU summit focused on Kazakhstan-EU cooperation prospects in economy, digitalization and innovation, hailing the start of procedures for visa facilitation agreements.
Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted that the European Union-Kazakhstan Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement remains the basis for multifaceted cooperation between Kazakhstan and the EU.
The Head of State announced the four priority areas of Kazakhstan for deepening cooperation with Europe, including energy, major infrastructure and industrial projects, transport and logistics network expansion as well as digital innovations, advance technologies and AI.
In turn, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stressed the importance of transport and logistics projects, including the Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor, as well as commended the discovery of a large rare earth metals deposit in Kazakhstan.
The interlocutors agreed on continued work within C5+EU dialogue as well as discussed the ongoing issues of regional and international agenda.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
03.04.2025, 22:18 7121
Kazakh, Uzbek leaders hold meeting in Samarkand
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Thursdays, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that he attaches utmost importance to the upcoming Central Asia-EU summit, voicing confidence that the event will boost the region’s dialogue with the EU.
The Presidents of the two Central Asian countries commended their recent informal meeting in Almaty for reassessing the Kazakh-Uzbek relations and setting new directions of joint work.
The Heads of State highlighted the high dynamics of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, reiterating their readiness to expand bilateral relations.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
03.04.2025, 21:23 6816
Tokayev meets EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso
Tell a friend
On the CA-EU summit sidelines, Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Odile Renaud-Basso to discuss cooperation, Akorda reports.
In 2024, the Government of Kazakhstan and the EBRD reached agreements to finance 25 projects totaling $935 million in investments.
Odile Renaud-Basso updated the President of Kazakhstan on the progress of the Green Transition Programme, in which European Bank for Reconstruction and Development plans to invest 2 billion euros.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev appreciated the EBRD’s continuous support for the Kazakhstan`s banking sector.
The two sides also exchanged views on the current trends of the global financial sector.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
01.04.2025, 17:33 20426
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Nataša Pirc Musar attend Kazakhstan-Slovenia Business Forum in Astana
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
The Kazakh and Slovenian Presidents, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Nataša Pirc Musar, attended on Tuesday the Kazakhstan-Slovenia Business Forum in Astana, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
Addressing the event, the Kazakh leader stated that Kazakhstan and Slovenia have been building strong and equitable political and diplomatic ties for the past 30 years. The sides confirmed mutual commitment to deepening economic cooperation for the benefit of both nations following the talks held the day before.
Kazakhstan remains the largest and one of the fast-growing countries in the region. Last year, the country saw economic growth of 4.8%, 1.5fold up from the projected global growth. Kazakhstan’s GDP stood at 288 billion US dollars, as the country is taking steps towards supporting upward growth through large-scale political and economic reforms, said Tokayev.
President Tokayev highlighted that Kazakhstan seeks to become a leading trade and logistics hub of Eurasian thanks to its strategic location.
Kazakhstan can serve as a gateway to access markets of the Eurasian Economic Union, Central Asia and China with over 1.5 billion consumers. Freight traffic via the country hit a record of 514 billion ton-kilometers last year. Presently, Kazakhstan is responsible for 90% of land trade between Europe and China. Work is underway to develop major international transit routes such as the Middle Corridor and North-South. Kazakhstan’s ports Aktau and Kuryk have a crucial role in transit via the Caspian Sea, handling a record of 4.5 million tons last year, said the Kazakh leader, expressing the commitment to exchange experiences and deepen partnership with the Port of Koper.
The Head of State called industrial and energy cooperation as a promising area of cooperation with Slovenia. As the Kazakh President said, almost 70% of Kazakhstani oil is exported to the EU. The country holds 3 trillion cubic meters of proven reserves of natural gas as well as 34 billion tons of proven coal reserves, entering top 10 nations with the largest coal reserves in the world.
Kazakhstan produces 19 out of 34 rare earth elements, which are crucial to the EU economy, and actively works with the world’s top companies to unlock its potential using the pragmatic formula of ‘investment and technology in exchange for raw materials’. The number of major international companies willing to invest in Kazakhstan’s green economy is on the rise, including France’s Total, Italy’s Eni, the UAE’s Masdar and German-Swedish company Svevind Energy Group. Slovenia’s leading companies such as Iskra and Gorenje already entered the Kazakhstani market, stated Tokayev.
The Head of State noted that Kazakhstan attaches priority attention to the agriculture sector, considering it as a key tool in addressing challenges facing global food security. Presently, the country supplies its agricultural products to up to 70 countries of the world.
President Tokayev revealed plans to turn the domestic agro-industrial complex into a high-tech sector, calling on Slovenian partners to implement joint investment projects. According to the Kazakh leader, cooperation with Slovenia’s Krka and Lek companies is likely to boost Kazakhstan’s production and technological potential in pharmacy.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also urged Slovenia’s dynamic and innovative IT sector to work together in scientific research, startups and technology education.
Speaking about cooperation in financial services and investment areas, the Head of State called on business circles of Slovenia to look at the potential of the Astana International Financial Center and join its ecosystem.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
01.04.2025, 16:08 20736
President of Slovenia Natasa Pirtz-Musar and Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov discuss issues of trade and economic cooperation
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
In the course of the meeting the issues of implementation of the agreements reached between the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the President of Slovenia Natasa Pirtz-Musar on strengthening trade, economic and investment interaction were discussed, primeminister.kz reports.
Attention was paid to the work of the Business Council, which should become an additional mechanism for deepening partnership and exchange of experience in mining, oil and gas and other spheres. All measures are taken in Kazakhstan to create the most comfortable business climate.
Cooperation in the transport and logistics sector was discussed, including within the framework of the Trans-Caspian international transport route development. The prospects of joint logistics and infrastructure projects along the Middle Corridor were considered.
In the energy sector, attention was focused on opportunities for joint investments in infrastructure, development of renewable energy sources and energy efficiency. Attention is also paid to water resources management.
In addition, the prospects for joint technological projects on the development of new generation digital services and the introduction of AI elements were discussed.
Following the meeting, it was noted that the issues of implementation of specific agreements and joint statements of the Presidents of the two countries will be under special control of the Intergovernmental Commission on Cooperation.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
31.03.2025, 14:00 25701
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Slovenia held talks in an expanded format
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Nataša Pirc Musar conducted negotiations in an expanded format with the participation of official delegations from both countriesy, Akorda reports.
Welcoming the Slovenian delegation, President Tokayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to developing mutually beneficial cooperation with Slovenia - a time-tested and reliable partner in Europe.
Your visit is extremely important, as it gives additional impetus to enhancing our mutual cooperation. Just now, we had a very comprehensive discussion on many issues regarding the international situation. We expressed our joint commitment to achieving positive results in terms of mutual cooperation. For us, Slovenia is a time-tested and reliable partner in Europe. We will do our utmost to achieve practical results", - said the President Tokayev.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev outlined promising areas of bilateral cooperation, expressing his commitment to creating favorable conditions for Slovenian businesses in Kazakhstan, including transparent regulation, investment protection, and economic diversification. He emphasized the great importance he attaches to the Kazakh-Slovenian Business Forum in Astana, which aims to further expand trade and investment ties between the two countries.
President of Slovenia expressed gratitude to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the warm reception in Astana.
This visit is intended to contribute to deepening economic cooperation. This goal is shared by both our countries. We have significant potential for growth, and I am confident that we can achieve more. The volume of trade between our countries is increasing every year. As you have already mentioned, we have reached an investment volume of 200 million dollars, but the opportunities are much broader. That is why I am very pleased to be in Astana accompanied by a representative business delegation", - said Nataša Pirc Musar.
The parties discussed a wide range of issues related to cooperation in promising areas such as trade, investment, transport and logistics, critical minerals, digitalization and artificial intelligence, healthcare, and tourism.
Following the talks, the presidents adopted a Joint Statement.
Members of the official delegations exchanged the following documents:
- Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Innovation of the Republic of Slovenia in the field of education and science;
- Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Tourism and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Economy, Tourism and Sports of the Republic of Slovenia on cooperation in the field of tourism;
- Memorandum of Understanding between the Foreign Trade Chamber of Kazakhstan and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Slovenia.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
31.03.2025, 12:12 24091
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev greets President of Slovenia at Akorda
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has greeted President of Slovenia Nataša Pirc Musar at the Akorda Palace, Kazinform News Agency reports.
By tradition, the Guard of Honor lined up at the Ceremonial Hall in honour of the high guest.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Nataša Pirc Musar walked along the carpet to the State Flag of Kazakhstan, after which the meeting of the Presidents began.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
28.03.2025, 13:42 37421
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Kaja Kallas debate international agenda issues
Tell a friend
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Kaja Kallas, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, in Astana, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
They discussed prospects for multilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and the European Union, expansion of trade and economic partnership in priority sectors such as energy, industry, digitalization and development of large infrastructure projects aimed at the development of the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor.
Kaja Kallas said Kazakhstan was one of the first in the region to sign the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (EPCA) with the EU which proves the high level of the development of bilateral ties. She announced the beginning of the process for concluding the visa facilitation agreement between the European Commission and Kazakhstan.
The Head of State said Kazakhstan hails this step to open new possibilities for strengthening interpersonal ties and business relations with European countries.
The parties also shared views on the pressing issues of the international and regional agenda.
They also focused on Central Asia-EU cooperation issues.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
27.03.2025, 17:16 40691
Kazakhstan ready to boost exports of goods worth $350mln to Armenia, says Tokayev
Tell a friend
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Thursday held a meeting with Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, who arrived in Astana for an official visit, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated that the reciprocal visits made at the level of heads of state last year produced fresh impetus for all-round development of Kazakh-Armenian relations.
Your first official visit to Astana is of special importance in terms of fostering our partnerships. I would like to convey our great sympathy to the people of Armenia and your country, said Tokayev.
The Kazakh leader noted that Kazakhstan welcomes the draft deal on peace and establishment of interstate relations between Yerevan and Baku. According to Tokayev, this milestone event will herald the beginning of lasting peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan and help strengthen security and promote cooperation between the region and Kazakhstan as well as the entire Central Asian region.
In his turn, the Armenian diplomat expressed gratitude for the warm welcome.
Armenia largely shares your vision for strategic partnership between our nations, said Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan.
Mirzoyan said that the Foreign Ministries of Armenia and Kazakhstan work together to fulfill the agreements reached during the official visit of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Yerevan last year.
The meeting also discussed the prospects for promoting bilateral relations in trade-economic, investment, transport-logistics as well as cultural-humanitarian fields.
The Kazakh leader stated the readiness of domestic businesses to boost exports of goods worth 350 million US dollars to Armenia.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
28.03.2025, 09:09Population declining in Kazakhstan’s north and east, Labor Ministry 28.03.2025, 19:2360731President Tokayev gives instructions after 5.0M earthquake hit Zhambyl region 28.03.2025, 18:3654796Tokayev sets tasks to Almaty’s Mayor Yerbolat Dossayev 28.03.2025, 12:1042196Kazakhstan and the EU Strengthen Bilateral and Regional Cooperation 28.03.2025, 21:1141996Ambassador of Kazakhstan Presented Credentials to the President of Tanzania 18.03.2025, 19:30130506Kazakh President highlights continued support for real sector 05.03.2025, 10:35119396Construction of 13 thousand km of motorways planned in Kazakhstan 05.03.2025, 17:38117346President tasks to enhance diversification of East Kazakhstan region’s economy 05.03.2025, 14:44116976President Tokayev gives instructions to Ulytau region governor Dastan Ryspekov 19.03.2025, 14:22113296Kazakhstan names new Energy Minister