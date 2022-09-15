Система Orphus

Kazakh President welcomes Pope Francis at airport in Nur-Sultan

13.09.2022, 17:31 9686
Kazakh President welcomes Pope Francis at airport in Nur-Sultan

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev personally welcomed Pope Francis at the international airport in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform cites Akorda.
 
During the ceremony, the two Heads of State introduced each other the members of the delegations. The Kazakh Leader and Pontiff held a brief conversation in the fireplace hall of the presidential terminal afterwards.
 
Following the meeting, the Pope Francis headed for the Kazakh Presidential Palace Akorda.
 
On September 14, Pope Francis will conduct a Holy Mass for thousands of Roman Catholics, including pilgrims who are expected to visit the Kazakh capital on this occasion.
 
Chinese President Xi Jinping wraps up state visit to Kazakhstan

14.09.2022, 20:29 2881
Chinese President Xi Jinping wraps up state visit to Kazakhstan

Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived at the airport to see off Chinese Leader Xi Jinping, who completed his one-day State visit to the country, Kazinform cites Akorda.
 
Earlier it was reported that the Presidents of Kazakhstan and China held talks, following which the Joint Statement on the occasion of 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the countries was signed.
 
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev presented the country’s highest order "Altyn Qyran" to Chinese Leader Xi Jinping. 
 
Kazakh, Chinese Presidents hold meeting

14.09.2022, 18:44 2991
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping held a meeting, Kazinform cites Akorda.
 

It is your first visit to a foreign country after the pandemic, which makes it historic. I believe it is the proof of high level of mutual trust and cooperation," said the Kazakh Head of State during the meeting.

 
Kazakh President Tokayev noted that this year marks 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and China.
 

It is symbolic that your visit coincided with this anniversary date. Over this short of time, our countries have established string interstate ties," said the Kazakh President while thanking the Chinese leader for the support for the economic development of Kazakhstan and its international initiatives.

 
In his turn, Xi Jinping said that he was once again glad to pay a visit to Kazakhstan and expressed gratitude to the Kazakh President for being invited to pay a state visit and hospitality of the Kazakhstani people.
 
The Chinese leader commended the level of Kazakh-Chinese relations and expressed confidence that the visit will give new impetus to their further strengthening. He stressed that China supports Kazakhstan’s position on regional and international issues.
 
The sides discussed the prospects for enhancing cooperation in the transport and logistics and agro-industrial spheres, as well as considered the issue of the use of transboundary waters.
 
Following the talks, the Heads of State signed the Joint statement on the occasion of 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and the People’s Republic of China. 
 
Kazakh, Chinese Presidents meet at Akorda

14.09.2022, 16:45 3151
Kazakh, Chinese Presidents meet at Akorda

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met Chinese Leader Xi Jinping, who arrived in Kazakhstan for a state visit, at the Akorda Presidential Palace, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Chinese Leader Xi Jinping held a meeting in narrow format.
 
The two Presidents are expected to discuss the strengthening of multilateral Kazakh-Chinese strategic partnership. Following the talks, the singing of a number of bilateral documents is due to take place. 
 
President Tokayev, Orthodox Church reps hold talks

14.09.2022, 15:04 3231
President Tokayev, Orthodox Church reps hold talks

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the Department for External Church Relations of the Moscow Patriarchate Metropolitan Anthony of Volokolamsk, Metropolitan Kirill of Kazan and Tatarstan, Metropolitan Alexander of Astana and Kazakhstan, the President’s press service reports.
 
The Head of State congratulated Metropolitan Anthony on his appointment noting that Orthodox Christianity plays an important role in strengthening the unity and solidarity of people in Kazakhstan. He said that the Orthodox Church heavily contributes to promoting universal moral and spiritual values.
 
The President highlighted that Kazakhstan creates all conditions for the development of traditional religions, including Orthodox Christianity.
 
In their turn, representatives of the Orthodox Church conveyed good wishes to the Head of State on behalf of Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill and his words of support for the initiatives of Kazakhstan. 
 

 
Kazakh President, reps of Russia’s Muslim Community meet

14.09.2022, 14:45 3301
Kazakh President, reps of Russia’s Muslim Community meet
On the sidelines of the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with chairman of the Spiritual Administration of Russia Ravil Gainutdin and chairman of the Spiritual Administration of Tatarstan Kamil Samigullin, the Kazakh President’s press service reports.
 
The President expressed gratitude for their active contribution to promoting the high goals and objectives of the Congress. During the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the importance of strengthening interfaith dialogue for the consolidation of the international community.
 
In their turn, Ravil Gainutdin and Kamil Samigullin thanked the Head of State for the opportunity to meet and highly appreciated the level of organization of the Congress.
 

 
FM comments on Russian President’s visit to Kazakhstan

14.09.2022, 14:34 3381
Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tleuberdi confirmed the information about the upcoming visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
According to the Minister, the Russian Leader will arrive in Kazakhstan to participate in the CICA (Conference on Confidence-Building Measures in Asia) meeting. The CIS Council of Heads of State is to hold a sitting as well. "We expect that the President of Russia will participate in the meeting," Mukhtar Tleuberdi said prior to the beginning of the VII Congress of World and Traditional Religions’ Leaders.
 
In his words, it will take place in mid-October and added the Ministry is waiting for an official confirmation. 
 
Kazakhstan consistently promotes principles of peace, sustainable progress

14.09.2022, 13:55 3476

Our country has consistently promoted principles aimed at achieving peace, comprehensive security and sustainable progress in the international arena," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the President of Kazakhstan, said at today’s VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in the Kazakh capital.

 

Kazakhstan has been one of the leaders of the global movement against nuclear weapons. We initiated the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia, which is supposed to become Organization. We have chaired the UN Security Council, the OSCE, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

 
We also support and work hard to promote a constructive development agenda at the regional and global levels.
 
In our domestic agenda, we also place a high priority on strengthening unity, consolidation and effective dialogue.
 
Today, Kazakhstan has embarked on an ambitious program of reforms.
 
Their success largely depends on the solidarity of our multi-ethnic and multi-confessional nation and the peace and harmony in our land. We are building a Just Kazakhstan to make our state effective and prosperous.
 
Therefore, we make emphasis on political transformation of our country.
 
Our new economic policy is aimed at ensuring a more fair distribution of the national income and increasing the welfare of all citizens equally.
 
We want international trade and investment partnerships to be drastically enhanced.
 
In the energy and extractive industries, we consistently raise environmental requirements, and expand the use of renewable energy sources," the Head of State said. 
 

 
Sanctions and use of force do not solve problems, Kazakh President

14.09.2022, 13:32 3546
Sanctions and use of force do not solve problems, Kazakh President

"Unfortunately, distrust, tensions and conflicts returned to international relations," said Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressing the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in the Kazakh capital.
 

Natural cataclysms that occurred over the past few decades are mainly related to climate change causing losses of approximately USD 3 trillion. Unfortunately, distrust, tensions, and conflicts returned to international relations," the Head of State went on.

 
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that we should rely on goodwill, dialogue, and cooperation to fight present challenges. "There are no other alternatives of success. Kazakhstan always stands for addressing disagreements at the negotiating table in the spirit of the UN Charter. Sanctions and use of force do not solve problems," Tokayev said.
 
At such moments we must turn to humanistic ideals.
 
Their main custodians are, of course, traditional religions.
 
The absolute value of human life, respect for each other's interests, mutual assistance, openness, equality and justice – these are the pillars of the new security system.
 
That is why the moral authority and voice of spiritual leaders are crucial today, the President added.
 

 
