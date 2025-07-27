Kazakh, Russian PMs hold meeting

Images | primeminister.kz

Tell a friend

Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov met with his Russian counterpart Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin to discuss the practical implementation of the high-level agreements reached between the two states, Altai Republic Kazinform News Agency reports.





The meeting, which took place in the Altai Republic, Russia, highlighted the high level of trust and constructive dialogue between Kazakhstan and Russia, built on the strategic partnership and alliance. The trade turnover between the two nations stood at 27.8 billion US dollars in 2024, and 9.6 billion US dollars in January-May 2025.





Upon the instructions from the Heads of State, the work is underway to bring the volume of mutual trade to up to 30 billion US dollars. There is considerable potential for investment cooperation, said Bektenov, highlighting the Intergovernmental Cooperation Commission’s efficient efforts in addressing a wide range of issues of bilateral interaction.





In a bid to deepen the partnership between both nations, a special focus was placed to the preparation for the 21st Kazakhstan-Russia Interregional Cooperation Forum set to take place in Uralsk city this fall.





Following the meeting, the sides confirmed their readiness for deepening mutually beneficial economic cooperation in all priority areas.