Kazakh, Russian Presidents agree on areas of cooperation
Images | Akorda
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vladimir Putin reached agreements, focusing on areas of transport, economy, culture, education, and sports, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
Transit and Transport Sector
- It was agreed to gradually expand the capacities of the North-South and TITR transport corridors, the Ayagoz-Bakhty and Dostyk-Moiynty railway lines, and a number of other projects.
- The importance of improving cross-border logistics infrastructure and optimizing the operation of border checkpoints was stressed.
- Both sides expressed their intention to continue cooperation to advance the promising Trans-Altai Dialogue initiative, which is expected to become an effective platform for expanding collaboration between Kazakhstan, Russia, China, and Mongolia in the spirit of good-neighborliness and mutual benefit.
Energy
- The productive work with Rosatom, including the project to build the first nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan, was highlighted.
- The parties agreed to strengthen partnership in the extraction, transportation, and supply of oil, petroleum products, coal, and electricity.
- Prospects for gas cooperation were discussed in detail, including gas supply to Kazakhstan’s regions bordering Russia, as well as transit to third countries.
New Innovative Growth Areas
- Several documents signed during the visit will allow the countries to make significant progress in space exploration, nuclear energy, the development of special economic zones, and creative industries.
- Broad opportunities are opening up in the IT sector, where Kazakhstan has accumulated successful experience.
Cultural and Humanitarian Sphere
- The number of cultural events - tours, exhibitions, concerts, and sports competitions - continues to grow steadily.
- Recently, Kazakhstan Culture Days in Russia were successfully held in Moscow.
- Previously, Yakutsk and Kazan welcomed Kazakhstani artists as part of Culture Days.
- In May this year, the Alley of Eternal Friendship of Kazakhstan and Russia was opened in Astana, and yesterday the Kazakhstan-Russia Friendship Square was opened in Moscow.
- One of Moscow’s streets was named after Shokan Ualikhanov.
- Plans are underway to open a Kazakh Information and Cultural Center in Moscow.
