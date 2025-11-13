12.11.2025, 08:40 16236
Kazakh, Russian Presidents hold informal talks on bilateral relations in Moscow
Images | Akorda
After arriving in Moscow on Tuesday, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held informal talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin, that lasted for over two and a half hours, Kazinform New Agency cites Akorda.
In his remarks, President Tokayev said there are no serious issues between the two nations.
Mr. Vladimir Putin! First of all, I would like to express my sincere gratefulness for a warm welcome from the very first minutes in Moscow, on this sacred soil. Protocol elements have been just stated. Indeed, from this perspective, what I saw and felt was very surprising and made me glad. I felt the warmth of the welcome here, in the Russian capital. As for bilateral cooperation, it has a nature of strategic partnership and allied relations. There is no area where our countries do not cross paths or work together. There are no serious issues between our nations. If problems do appear, of course they do, they are solved through efforts of, first of all, heads of state, and of course, governments. I accepted your invitation with great pleasure. Indeed, today, we can exchange views in an informal atmosphere. I have some thoughts, observations, that I would like to share with you," said the Kazakh President.
In turn, Russian President Putin noted that all issues will be discussed in an informal setting.
13.11.2025, 16:56 596
Kazakhstan Strengthens Regional Cooperation on Afghanistan
Images | gov.kz
Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Afghanistan - Ambassador-at-Large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Yerkin Tukumov, paid a working visit to Brussels to participate in the seventh meeting of the European Union and Central Asian Special Representatives and Envoys for Afghanistan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The event was attended by representatives from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, as well as the EU Special Representative for Afghanistan, Gilles Bertrand, and the EU Special Representative for Central Asia, Edvardas Štiprais.
During the meeting, participants discussed the current situation in Afghanistan, emphasizing the importance of continuing humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people and enhancing regional efforts to ensure stability in the country.
Following the meeting, the parties noted the need to achieve lasting peace and sustainable development in Afghanistan and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening cooperation between Central Asian countries and the European Union in support of the Afghan people.
Ahead of the main meeting, Ambassador Tukumov took part in the round table discussion titled "Afghanistan and the Climate Crisis: Local Realities, Regional Pathways, Global Stakes," organized by the European External Action Service and the Konrad Adenauer Foundation in Brussels. The discussion focused on the impact of climate change on Afghanistan’s socio-economic situation, as well as on opportunities for regional cooperation in sustainable development and climate adaptation.
As part of the working visit, Tukumov also held separate meetings with the EU Special Representatives for Afghanistan and Central Asia, Gilles Bertrand and Edvardas Štiprais, as well as with representatives of the EU Delegation in Kabul, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), the Aga Khan Foundation in Afghanistan, the "Afghanistan Analysts Network" of the University of Gothenburg (Sweden), and the Centre for the Study of Afghanistan and South Asia.
13.11.2025, 10:15 1701
Kazakh, Russian Presidents agree on areas of cooperation
Images | Akorda
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vladimir Putin reached agreements, focusing on areas of transport, economy, culture, education, and sports, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
Transit and Transport Sector
- It was agreed to gradually expand the capacities of the North-South and TITR transport corridors, the Ayagoz-Bakhty and Dostyk-Moiynty railway lines, and a number of other projects.
- The importance of improving cross-border logistics infrastructure and optimizing the operation of border checkpoints was stressed.
- Both sides expressed their intention to continue cooperation to advance the promising Trans-Altai Dialogue initiative, which is expected to become an effective platform for expanding collaboration between Kazakhstan, Russia, China, and Mongolia in the spirit of good-neighborliness and mutual benefit.
Energy
- The productive work with Rosatom, including the project to build the first nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan, was highlighted.
- The parties agreed to strengthen partnership in the extraction, transportation, and supply of oil, petroleum products, coal, and electricity.
- Prospects for gas cooperation were discussed in detail, including gas supply to Kazakhstan’s regions bordering Russia, as well as transit to third countries.
New Innovative Growth Areas
- Several documents signed during the visit will allow the countries to make significant progress in space exploration, nuclear energy, the development of special economic zones, and creative industries.
- Broad opportunities are opening up in the IT sector, where Kazakhstan has accumulated successful experience.
Cultural and Humanitarian Sphere
- The number of cultural events - tours, exhibitions, concerts, and sports competitions - continues to grow steadily.
- Recently, Kazakhstan Culture Days in Russia were successfully held in Moscow.
- Previously, Yakutsk and Kazan welcomed Kazakhstani artists as part of Culture Days.
- In May this year, the Alley of Eternal Friendship of Kazakhstan and Russia was opened in Astana, and yesterday the Kazakhstan-Russia Friendship Square was opened in Moscow.
- One of Moscow’s streets was named after Shokan Ualikhanov.
- Plans are underway to open a Kazakh Information and Cultural Center in Moscow.
10.11.2025, 21:00 36651
Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Afghanistan Hold Telephone Conversation
At the initiative of the Afghan side, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev held a telephone conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan Amir Khan Muttaqi, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the conversation, Minister Kosherbayev expressed condolences to the Afghan people over the recent devastating earthquakes and announced Kazakhstan’s plans to send a humanitarian mission to Kabul in the near future. The mission will include medical specialists, as well as medicines and essential supplies.
Minister Muttaqi expressed gratitude to the Kazakh side for its continued support and attention to the needs of the Afghan people, noting that two shipments of humanitarian aid totaling 3.7 thousand tons had been delivered earlier this year.
The ministers discussed key aspects of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, confirming their mutual readiness to further strengthen friendly and mutually beneficial relations. Particular attention was given to the development of cooperation in trade, banking, mining and metallurgy, and digital technologies.
Following the talks, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to the consistent development of the Kazakh-Afghan cooperation and agreed to maintain active political dialogue.
10.11.2025, 15:02 36341
Tokayev to pay state visit to Russia on November 11-12
Images | akorda.kz
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will make a state visit to the Russian Federation on November 11-12, Kazinform New Agency cites Akorda.
The Head of State will hold talks with President Vladimir Putin and, via videoconference, will address the plenary session of the 21st Kazakhstan–Russia Interregional Cooperation Forum to be held in Uralsk," the statement says.
07.11.2025, 20:45 74726
Tokayev holds talks with U.S. President
Images | akorda.kz
During the meeting at the White House, the Head of State expressed gratitude to the President of the United States for the invitation to visit Washington and for the exceptional hospitality extended to the Kazakh delegation, akorda.kz reports.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the historic nature of Donald Trump’s presidency, under whose leadership the United States continues to strengthen its position as a leading global economic, political, and technological power.
The President of Kazakhstan emphasized that the American leader is making a decisive contribution to ensuring a safer, more stable, and more prosperous world.
President Tokayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s support for the U.S. President’s peace initiatives, including the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), which could contribute to the further development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor).
For his part, President Trump reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to further strengthening the Enhanced Strategic Partnership with Kazakhstan.
The two leaders welcomed the signing of commercial agreements between Kazakhstan and the United States worth over $17 billion as part of the visit.
During the talks, the Presidents held a substantive exchange of views on a wide range of bilateral issues and identified promising areas for mutually beneficial cooperation.
They also discussed pressing topics on the international agenda.
07.11.2025, 18:10 74956
MFA of Kazakhstan issues statement on accession to Abraham Accords
Images | gov.kz
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan announces the country’s accession to the Abraham Accords, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
This important decision was made solely in the interests of Kazakhstan and is fully consistent with the nature of republic’s balanced, constructive, and peaceful foreign policy. Joining the Abraham Accords will contribute to strengthening our country’s cooperation with all interested states and, therefore, is fully in line with Kazakhstan’s strategic goals.
Kazakhstan will continue to firmly advocate for a just, comprehensive, and sustainable settlement of the Middle East conflict based on international law, relevant UN resolutions, and the principle of "two states for two peoples."
07.11.2025, 12:14 75216
Presidents of Kazakhstan and the United States and the Prime Minister of Israel hold a joint phone conversation
Images | akorda.kz
During the meeting in the Oval Office, a joint phone conversation took place between the Presidents of Kazakhstan and the United States and the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, akorda.kz reports.
The main topic of discussion was the intention of the Republic of Kazakhstan to join the Abraham Accords.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that U.S. President Donald Trump has achieved outstanding results that once seemed unattainable, creating real preconditions for establishing lasting peace in the Middle East.
By joining the Abraham Accords, Kazakhstan seeks to contribute to overcoming confrontation, promoting dialogue, and supporting international law based on the principles of the UN Charter.
The decision of Kazakhstan does not affect the country’s bilateral commitments with any state and represents a natural continuation and manifestation of its multilateral diplomacy aimed at promoting peace and security.
U.S. President Donald Trump highly praised President Tokayev’s decision to join the Abraham Accords, noting that it would encourage other nations to support this initiative.
This is a major step forward in building bridges across the world. Today, more nations are lining up to embrace peace and prosperity through my Abraham Accords," – said Donald Trump following the phone conversation.
06.11.2025, 21:40 92191
Foreign Ministers of Central Asian Countries and the United States Discuss Development of Regional Cooperation Ahead of the C5+1 Summit
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev took part in a meeting between the foreign ministers of Central Asian countries and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, held as part of a formal reception marking the upcoming anniversary meeting in the C5+1 format, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the talks, the parties discussed prospects for expanding strategic partnership and addressed a wide range of issues on the bilateral agenda, including the strengthening of trade and investment cooperation. It was noted that Kazakhstan remains the leading economic partner of the United States in Central Asia. Since gaining independence, the gross inflow of U.S. direct investment to Kazakhstan has exceeded 60 billion dollars, accounting for over 80% of the total volume in the region.
Particular attention was paid to issues of regional cooperation within the C5+1 format. Minister Kosherbayev emphasized that over the ten years since its establishment, this platform has become an effective mechanism for promoting trust, mutual understanding, and prosperity in Central Asia.
The ministers also discussed preparations for the upcoming meetings of heads of state, both in bilateral formats and within the framework of multilateral dialogue between the Central Asian countries and the United States.
The U.S. side reaffirmed its readiness to continue supporting the deepening of the partnership and the joint implementation of initiatives aimed at strengthening cooperation and advancing sustainable development in the region.
