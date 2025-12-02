Kazakhstan-Denmark Cooperation Reaches a New Level

Images | gov.kz

To strengthen political dialogue and expand practical cooperation between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Kingdom of Denmark, Kazakhstan’s Ambassador Olzhas Suleimenov paid a working visit to Copenhagen, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the visit, a meeting was held with the leadership of one of Denmark’s largest multinational corporations - Carlsberg Group. The parties discussed prospects for expanding the company’s investment activities in Kazakhstan, modernizing production capacities, and exploring new areas of collaboration.





In addition, substantive negotiations took place with the management of LEGO Group, during which the parties reviewed potential cooperation in the fields of innovation, engineering skills, and educational methodologies in Kazakhstan.





As part of the economic track, the Ambassador met with the leadership of the Confederation of Danish Industry, where discussions focused on opportunities to expand trade and economic cooperation, deepen industrial partnerships, and engage Danish companies in implementing infrastructure and technological projects in Kazakhstan.





A key component of the program was the series of meetings at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark. The Ambassador held talks with Under-Secretary for Foreign Policy, Political Director Eva Barløse, as well as Director of the Department for European Neighbourhood Peter Lassen. The discussions covered the current state of bilateral relations, cooperation within international organisations, and issues related to sustainable development. The parties underlined the constructive nature of the Kazakhstan-Denmark dialogue and confirmed their readiness to further advance political, economic, and humanitarian cooperation.





As part of the working visit, the Ambassador also met with the leadership of the Ministry of Taxation of Denmark. The talks focused on the exchange of best practices in tax administration, business regulation, and the digitalisation of public services.





During the visit, the Ambassador attended the FC Copenhagen - FC Kairat football match, ahead of which he met with representatives of the Kazakh diaspora in Denmark. Their active contribution to promoting cultural exchanges and strengthening Kazakhstan’s positive image abroad was noted. The discussion also addressed plans to deepen cooperation further, including youth initiatives, cultural projects, and educational programmes.