Kazakhstan-German Business Council meeting held in Astana

Images | primeminister.kz

Tell a friend

The 16th meeting of the Kazakhstan-German Business Council took place in Astana with the participation of First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar. The event brought together representatives of key ministries, leadership of Baiterek National Managing Holding, and leading members of the Kazakhstan business community. The main focus of the meeting was the current state and future prospects of bilateral economic cooperation, primeminister.kz reports.





Our platform is in high demand and has proven to be very effective. Meetings like this allow both sides to align their agendas, identify pressing issues, and discuss concrete plans to deepen cooperation between the business communities of our two countries. It is encouraging to see the circle of participants continuously expanding and the agenda becoming increasingly practical," Roman Sklyar stated in his opening remarks.





Rustam Karagoishin, Chairman of the Board of Baiterek Holding, highlighted that Kazakh-German relations play a key role in strengthening economic and political ties between Central Asia and Europe.





Germany, as one of the world’s leading economies, is Kazakhstan’s largest trading partner among EU countries. At the same time, Kazakhstan ranks among Germany’s top 50 external trade partners, holding 43rd position in 2024. In addition, Kazakhstan is considered a key partner for Germany in Central Asia, accounting for 83 % of Germany’s total trade with the region," Rustam Karagoishin said.





Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Germany continues to develop on a solid investment foundation. Successful projects include the construction of a solar power park, cement and machinery plants, the launch of a geological exploration laboratory, and other industrial facilities with the participation of companies such as Linde, Heidelberg Materials, CLAAS, Horsch, WIKA, and Zollmann.





Kazakhstan views Germany as a strategic partner in achieving its national priorities, particularly in sectors with high added value and opportunities for technological cooperation. These include manufacturing, infrastructure, logistics, metallurgy, chemical industry, and the agro-industrial complex.





Partnership with Germany is especially relevant in developing high-tech and sustainable solutions aimed at energy modernization, digital transformation, and innovation in industrial production. In this context, Baiterek Holding, acting as an institutional bridge, stands ready to offer joint financing tools - from co-investment to guarantee mechanisms - for the implementation of such projects. These intersections of economic interest and strategic priorities create scalable and long-term opportunities for partnership with Germany.





Several agreements were signed during the meeting to support industrial cooperation, technological partnerships, and joint investment initiatives. These included a cooperation agreement between Zhezkazganredmet and German company DAR Metall AG, a term sheet between the Development Bank of Kazakhstan and KfW Development Bank, as well as memorandums of understanding between Baiterek Holding and KfW Development Bank, and between Kazakhstan Petrochemical Industries Inc. and IMI zimmermann & jansen technologies gmbh.





Michael Harms, Managing Director of the German Eastern Business Association, noted that the stability and predictability of Kazakhstan’s business environment, along with its commitment to structural reforms and technological partnerships, make the country one of Germany’s key partners in Central Asia.





German companies see great potential in cooperation with Kazakhstan and are ready to expand their presence in priority sectors - from raw materials processing to high-tech engineering," he emphasized.





The Business Council included panel sessions focused on deepening economic ties between Kazakhstan and Germany and exploring financing mechanisms for joint projects. German experts included Per Brodersen, Director General of the German Agribusiness Alliance, and representatives of financial institutions such as KfW Banking Group, KfW IPEX-Bank GmbH, ODDO BHF SE, AKA Bank, and others.





On the Kazakh side, speakers included Vice Minister of Industry and Construction Olzhas Saparbekov, Chairman of the Union of Mechanical Engineers of Kazakhstan Meiram Pshembayev, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Federal Republic of Germany Nurlan Onzhanov, and others.





In conclusion, participants expressed confidence that the outcomes of the discussions would contribute to further development of mutually beneficial cooperation.