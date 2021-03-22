Kazakhstan amends Treaty on Customs Union customs services’ joint body

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed the Law "On ratification of the Protocol on amendments to the Treaty on joint body of customs services of the Customs Union member states as of June 22, 2011", the presidential press office said on Saturday.

