Kazakhstan and Mongolia are Committed to Expand Investment Cooperation

Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held a meeting with Sairan Kadyruly, Non-Staff Advisor for Investments to the Deputy Prime Minister of Mongolia, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





During the talks, the parties discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in trade and economic relations, investment, cultural and humanitarian spheres.





Minister Nurtleu emphasized that Mongolia is one of Kazakhstan’s key partners in Asia and noted the close ties between the two countries, which continue to develop in a spirit of friendship.





Particular attention was paid to the implementation of joint projects in areas such as agriculture, logistics, energy, and education.





At the conclusion of the meeting, the interlocutors reaffirmed their mutual commitment to further promoting and expanding bilateral cooperation.