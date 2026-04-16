Kazakhstan and the United Nations Discuss Global Water Agenda Issues

Images | gov.kz

Tell a friend

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev held a meeting with the United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Envoy on Water Retno Marsudi, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the meeting, Minister Kosherbayev noted the importance of the Special Envoy’s mandate in the context of growing global challenges in water security, the deterioration of which may become a catalyst for economic, environmental and social crises.





The Kazakh Foreign Minister emphasized the significance of Marsudi’s visit ahead of the Regional Ecological Summit in Astana, noting that particular attention will be given to water security issues within the framework of the event.





In this regard, Minister Kosherbayev briefed on the initiative of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to establish an International Water Organization under the auspices of the UN, which is gaining particular relevance amid growing threats to global peace and security related to risks of conflicts over access to water resources.





Following the meeting, the sides agreed to continue constructive dialogue on global and regional water agenda issues, including on the basis of the UN Regional Centre for Sustainable Development in Almaty.