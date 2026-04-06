Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan Continue to Strengthen Strategic Tandem

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The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan hosted a briefing for members of the diplomatic corps on preparations for the Regional Environmental Summit to be held in Astana on April 22-24, 2026, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the event, information was presented on the progress of preparations for the Summit, as well as on Kazakhstan’s international initiatives, including the proposal to establish an International Water Organization and the nomination of Kazakhstan’s candidates to elected bodies of the United Nations.





First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Ashikbayev noted that the Summit is being convened at the initiative of President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and is aimed at promoting regional cooperation, sustainable development, and developing practical solutions in the field of environment and climate.





He also informed participants about measures being implemented in Kazakhstan in the areas of climate policy, development of nuclear energy, as well as projects related to the restoration of the Aral Sea and biodiversity conservation. The Summit is organized in partnership with the United Nations, with more than 17 entities acting as co-organizers of thematic sessions and initiators of sectoral programs and projects.





Head of the Project Office of the Central Asian Climate Fund Yerlik Karazhan presented the main areas of the Summit’s agenda, including the formation of a portfolio of regional environmental projects and the attraction of investments.





Ambassador-at-Large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Zulfiya Suleimenova informed about ongoing consultations on the establishment of an International Water Organization under the UN.





The diplomatic corps was also presented with the candidacy of Lyazzat Kaltayeva for election to the UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities for the term 2027-2030, as well as the objectives of her nomination.





The Kazakh candidate outlined her main priorities, including issues related to access to education, employment, and social integration.