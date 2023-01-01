Kazakhstan in talks with Russia to supply gas to its northern and eastern parts
Technically, we’re looking for a pipe to pump around 10bn cubic meters of gas per year so as to gasify the northeast and east of the country. An additional pipe with a capacity of 20-30 cubic meters of gas is to be considered in case gas is to be supplied to the south. That is a matter of talks," said Akchulakov.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
Kazakh President congratulates Kazakhstanis on New Year
Despite the hardships of the outgoing year, we feel optimistic about the future. I hope 2023 will become the year of opportunities and new horizons. The way will be anything but simple. But we should move forward to meeting the goals set putting aside all doubts and anxiety," the Head of State said wishing all Happy New Year.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh Constitutional Court judges named
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
World leaders extend New Year congratulations to Kazakhstan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh President congratulates Bibisara Assaubayeva on World Blitz Chess Championship victory
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Smailov holds 1st meeting of presidential election program implementation headquarters
The heads of ministries and akimats (administration offices) should personally control the work on the roadmap. The election program of the President is our key document for the next seven years. We should fully and qualitatively implement all the instructions of the Head of State in practice," said Smailov.
This will be a useful tool to know at which stage each task is being implemented, when work should be stepped up. On the other hand, this will enable to reduce the volume of paper accountability as everything will be run online," the Kazakh Prime Minister concluded.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Tokayev visits National Research Center for Maternal and Child Health
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
President signs law on transport and subsoil use
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Alikhan Smailov meets deputy prime ministers of Uzbekistan
The Heads of our States set a range of priority tasks, outlined the specific timelines for their implementation. Well-coordinated and effective work should be ensured to realize all the outlined measures aimed at increasing the wellbeing of our people," said the Kazakh Premier.
Entrepreneurs of our countries actively work, therefore we should be willing to help businesses in launching new joint projects. We’re ready for work with you," he said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most read
31.12.2022, 13:27New Year's mood 31.12.2022, 12:261076Christmas & New Year Lights Tour 31.12.2022, 11:21276World leaders extend New Year congratulations to Kazakhstan 31.12.2022, 12:06196Kazakh Constitutional Court judges named 27.12.2022, 18:0436086Tokayev wraps up his working visit to St. Petersburg 27.12.2022, 16:4236071President Tokayev tours State Russian Museum in St. Petersburg 26.12.2022, 20:2634541Kazakh President attends informal meeting of CIS Heads of State 28.12.2022, 11:0731311Draft law cancelling Law on the First President introduced to Kazakh Majilis 26.12.2022, 19:1227386Kazakh Head of State Tokayev greeted by Russian President Putin in St. Petersburg 06.12.2022, 16:1566076Natural seal conservation reserve to be created in Caspian Sea 07.12.2022, 15:0765126Court decision needed to restrict Russian TV channels broadcasting in Kazakhstan - Minister 02.12.2022, 15:3264771Rescue Aviation Conducted Training At Caspian Sea 06.12.2022, 14:2057441Nuclear Icebreaker Plows The Arctic Ocean 02.12.2022, 14:0751096Kazakh FM holds bilateral meetings on the sidelines of OSCE Ministerial Council